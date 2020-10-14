crash_log
Contains information about stack traces for fatal errors. The table does not exist in the database by default, it is created only when fatal errors occur.
Columns:
event_date(Datetime) — Date of the event.
event_time(Datetime) — Time of the event.
timestamp_ns(UInt64) — Timestamp of the event with nanoseconds.
signal(Int32) — Signal number.
thread_id(UInt64) — Thread ID.
query_id(String) — Query ID.
trace(Array(UInt64)) — Stack trace at the moment of crash. Each element is a virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process.
trace_full(Array(String)) — Stack trace at the moment of crash. Each element contains a called method inside ClickHouse server process.
version(String) — ClickHouse server version.
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse server revision.
build_id(String) — BuildID that is generated by compiler.
Example
Query:
SELECT * FROM system.crash_log ORDER BY event_time DESC LIMIT 1;
Result (not full):
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2020-10-14
event_time: 2020-10-14 15:47:40
timestamp_ns: 1602679660271312710
signal: 11
thread_id: 23624
query_id: 428aab7c-8f5c-44e9-9607-d16b44467e69
trace: [188531193,...]
trace_full: ['3. DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionFormatReadableTimeDelta::executeImpl(std::__1::vector<DB::ColumnWithTypeAndName, std::__1::allocator<DB::ColumnWithTypeAndName> >&, std::__1::vector<unsigned long, std::__1::allocator<unsigned long> > const&, unsigned long, unsigned long) const @ 0xb3cc1f9 in /home/username/work/ClickHouse/build/programs/clickhouse',...]
version: ClickHouse 20.11.1.1
revision: 54442
build_id:
See also
- trace_log system table