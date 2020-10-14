crash_log

Contains information about stack traces for fatal errors. The table does not exist in the database by default, it is created only when fatal errors occur.

Columns:

event_date (Datetime) — Date of the event.

(Datetime) — Date of the event. event_time (Datetime) — Time of the event.

(Datetime) — Time of the event. timestamp_ns (UInt64) — Timestamp of the event with nanoseconds.

(UInt64) — Timestamp of the event with nanoseconds. signal (Int32) — Signal number.

(Int32) — Signal number. thread_id (UInt64) — Thread ID.

(UInt64) — Thread ID. query_id (String) — Query ID.

(String) — Query ID. trace (Array(UInt64)) — Stack trace at the moment of crash. Each element is a virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process.

(Array(UInt64)) — Stack trace at the moment of crash. Each element is a virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process. trace_full (Array(String)) — Stack trace at the moment of crash. Each element contains a called method inside ClickHouse server process.

(Array(String)) — Stack trace at the moment of crash. Each element contains a called method inside ClickHouse server process. version (String) — ClickHouse server version.

(String) — ClickHouse server version. revision (UInt32) — ClickHouse server revision.

(UInt32) — ClickHouse server revision. build_id (String) — BuildID that is generated by compiler.

Example

Query:

SELECT * FROM system . crash_log ORDER BY event_time DESC LIMIT 1 ;



Result (not full):

Row 1:

──────

event_date: 2020-10-14

event_time: 2020-10-14 15:47:40

timestamp_ns: 1602679660271312710

signal: 11

thread_id: 23624

query_id: 428aab7c-8f5c-44e9-9607-d16b44467e69

trace: [188531193,...]

trace_full: ['3. DB::(anonymous namespace)::FunctionFormatReadableTimeDelta::executeImpl(std::__1::vector<DB::ColumnWithTypeAndName, std::__1::allocator<DB::ColumnWithTypeAndName> >&, std::__1::vector<unsigned long, std::__1::allocator<unsigned long> > const&, unsigned long, unsigned long) const @ 0xb3cc1f9 in /home/username/work/ClickHouse/build/programs/clickhouse',...]

version: ClickHouse 20.11.1.1

revision: 54442

build_id:



See also

trace_log system table

Original article