Skip to main content

contributors

Contains information about contributors. The order is random at query execution time.

Columns:

  • name (String) — Contributor (author) name from git log.

Example

SELECT * FROM system.contributors LIMIT 10
┌─name─────────────┐
│ Olga Khvostikova │
│ Max Vetrov       │
│ LiuYangkuan      │
│ svladykin        │
│ zamulla          │
│ Šimon Podlipský  │
│ BayoNet          │
│ Ilya Khomutov    │
│ Amy Krishnevsky  │
│ Loud_Scream      │
└──────────────────┘

To find out yourself in the table, use a query:

SELECT * FROM system.contributors WHERE name = 'Olga Khvostikova'
┌─name─────────────┐
│ Olga Khvostikova │
└──────────────────┘

Original article