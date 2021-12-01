contributors

Contains information about contributors. The order is random at query execution time.

Columns:

name (String) — Contributor (author) name from git log.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . contributors LIMIT 10



┌─name─────────────┐

│ Olga Khvostikova │

│ Max Vetrov │

│ LiuYangkuan │

│ svladykin │

│ zamulla │

│ Šimon Podlipský │

│ BayoNet │

│ Ilya Khomutov │

│ Amy Krishnevsky │

│ Loud_Scream │

└──────────────────┘



To find out yourself in the table, use a query:

SELECT * FROM system . contributors WHERE name = 'Olga Khvostikova'



┌─name─────────────┐

│ Olga Khvostikova │

└──────────────────┘



