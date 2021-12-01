contributors
Contains information about contributors. The order is random at query execution time.
Columns:
name(String) — Contributor (author) name from git log.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.contributors LIMIT 10
┌─name─────────────┐
│ Olga Khvostikova │
│ Max Vetrov │
│ LiuYangkuan │
│ svladykin │
│ zamulla │
│ Šimon Podlipský │
│ BayoNet │
│ Ilya Khomutov │
│ Amy Krishnevsky │
│ Loud_Scream │
└──────────────────┘
To find out yourself in the table, use a query:
SELECT * FROM system.contributors WHERE name = 'Olga Khvostikova'
┌─name─────────────┐
│ Olga Khvostikova │
└──────────────────┘