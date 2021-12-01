clusters

Contains information about clusters available in the config file and the servers in them.

Columns:

cluster (String) — The cluster name.

(String) — The cluster name. shard_num (UInt32) — The shard number in the cluster, starting from 1.

(UInt32) — The shard number in the cluster, starting from 1. shard_weight (UInt32) — The relative weight of the shard when writing data.

(UInt32) — The relative weight of the shard when writing data. replica_num (UInt32) — The replica number in the shard, starting from 1.

(UInt32) — The replica number in the shard, starting from 1. host_name (String) — The host name, as specified in the config.

(String) — The host name, as specified in the config. host_address (String) — The host IP address obtained from DNS.

(String) — The host IP address obtained from DNS. port (UInt16) — The port to use for connecting to the server.

(UInt16) — The port to use for connecting to the server. is_local (UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the host is local.

(UInt8) — Flag that indicates whether the host is local. user (String) — The name of the user for connecting to the server.

(String) — The name of the user for connecting to the server. default_database (String) — The default database name.

(String) — The default database name. errors_count (UInt32) — The number of times this host failed to reach replica.

(UInt32) — The number of times this host failed to reach replica. slowdowns_count (UInt32) — The number of slowdowns that led to changing replica when establishing a connection with hedged requests.

(UInt32) — The number of slowdowns that led to changing replica when establishing a connection with hedged requests. estimated_recovery_time (UInt32) — Seconds remaining until the replica error count is zeroed and it is considered to be back to normal.

Example

Query:

SELECT * FROM system . clusters LIMIT 2 FORMAT Vertical ;



Result:

Row 1:

──────

cluster: test_cluster_two_shards

shard_num: 1

shard_weight: 1

replica_num: 1

host_name: 127.0.0.1

host_address: 127.0.0.1

port: 9000

is_local: 1

user: default

default_database:

errors_count: 0

slowdowns_count: 0

estimated_recovery_time: 0



Row 2:

──────

cluster: test_cluster_two_shards

shard_num: 2

shard_weight: 1

replica_num: 1

host_name: 127.0.0.2

host_address: 127.0.0.2

port: 9000

is_local: 0

user: default

default_database:

errors_count: 0

slowdowns_count: 0

estimated_recovery_time: 0



