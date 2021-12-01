asynchronous_metrics

Contains metrics that are calculated periodically in the background. For example, the amount of RAM in use.

Columns:

metric (String) — Metric name.

(String) — Metric name. value (Float64) — Metric value.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . asynchronous_metrics LIMIT 10



┌─metric──────────────────────────────────┬──────value─┐

│ jemalloc.background_thread.run_interval │ 0 │

│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_runs │ 0 │

│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_threads │ 0 │

│ jemalloc.retained │ 422551552 │

│ jemalloc.mapped │ 1682989056 │

│ jemalloc.resident │ 1656446976 │

│ jemalloc.metadata_thp │ 0 │

│ jemalloc.metadata │ 10226856 │

│ UncompressedCacheCells │ 0 │

│ MarkCacheFiles │ 0 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘



See Also