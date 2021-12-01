asynchronous_metrics
Contains metrics that are calculated periodically in the background. For example, the amount of RAM in use.
Columns:
Example
SELECT * FROM system.asynchronous_metrics LIMIT 10
┌─metric──────────────────────────────────┬──────value─┐
│ jemalloc.background_thread.run_interval │ 0 │
│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_runs │ 0 │
│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_threads │ 0 │
│ jemalloc.retained │ 422551552 │
│ jemalloc.mapped │ 1682989056 │
│ jemalloc.resident │ 1656446976 │
│ jemalloc.metadata_thp │ 0 │
│ jemalloc.metadata │ 10226856 │
│ UncompressedCacheCells │ 0 │
│ MarkCacheFiles │ 0 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘
See Also
Monitoring — Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.
system.metrics — Contains instantly calculated metrics.
system.events — Contains a number of events that have occurred.
system.metric_log — Contains a history of metrics values from tables
system.metricsand
system.events.