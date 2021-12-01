Skip to main content

asynchronous_metrics

Contains metrics that are calculated periodically in the background. For example, the amount of RAM in use.

Columns:

  • metric (String) — Metric name.
  • value (Float64) — Metric value.

Example

SELECT * FROM system.asynchronous_metrics LIMIT 10
┌─metric──────────────────────────────────┬──────value─┐
│ jemalloc.background_thread.run_interval │          0 │
│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_runs     │          0 │
│ jemalloc.background_thread.num_threads  │          0 │
│ jemalloc.retained                       │  422551552 │
│ jemalloc.mapped                         │ 1682989056 │
│ jemalloc.resident                       │ 1656446976 │
│ jemalloc.metadata_thp                   │          0 │
│ jemalloc.metadata                       │   10226856 │
│ UncompressedCacheCells                  │          0 │
│ MarkCacheFiles                          │          0 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┘

