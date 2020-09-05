Skip to main content

asynchronous_metric_log

Contains the historical values for system.asynchronous_metrics, which are saved once per minute. Enabled by default.

Columns:

  • event_date (Date) — Event date.
  • event_time (DateTime) — Event time.
  • event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.
  • name (String) — Metric name.
  • value (Float64) — Metric value.

Example

SELECT * FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log LIMIT 10
┌─event_date─┬──────────event_time─┬────event_time_microseconds─┬─name─────────────────────────────────────┬─────value─┐
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ CPUFrequencyMHz_0                        │    2120.9 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.arenas.all.pmuzzy               │       743 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.arenas.all.pdirty               │     26288 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.background_thread.run_intervals │         0 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.background_thread.num_runs      │         0 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.retained                        │  60694528 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.mapped                          │ 303161344 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.resident                        │ 260931584 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.metadata                        │  12079488 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.allocated                       │ 133756128 │
└────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┘

