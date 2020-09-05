asynchronous_metric_log

Contains the historical values for system.asynchronous_metrics , which are saved once per minute. Enabled by default.

Columns:

event_date (Date) — Event date.

(Date) — Event date. event_time (DateTime) — Event time.

(DateTime) — Event time. event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.

(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution. name (String) — Metric name.

(String) — Metric name. value (Float64) — Metric value.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . asynchronous_metric_log LIMIT 10



┌─event_date─┬──────────event_time─┬────event_time_microseconds─┬─name─────────────────────────────────────┬─────value─┐

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ CPUFrequencyMHz_0 │ 2120.9 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.arenas.all.pmuzzy │ 743 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.arenas.all.pdirty │ 26288 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.background_thread.run_intervals │ 0 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.background_thread.num_runs │ 0 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.retained │ 60694528 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.mapped │ 303161344 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.resident │ 260931584 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.metadata │ 12079488 │

│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.allocated │ 133756128 │

└────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┘



See Also

system.asynchronous_metrics — Contains metrics, calculated periodically in the background.

system.metric_log — Contains history of metrics values from tables system.metrics and system.events , periodically flushed to disk.

