asynchronous_metric_log
Contains the historical values for
system.asynchronous_metrics, which are saved once per minute. Enabled by default.
Columns:
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.
name(String) — Metric name.
value(Float64) — Metric value.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.asynchronous_metric_log LIMIT 10
┌─event_date─┬──────────event_time─┬────event_time_microseconds─┬─name─────────────────────────────────────┬─────value─┐
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ CPUFrequencyMHz_0 │ 2120.9 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.arenas.all.pmuzzy │ 743 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.arenas.all.pdirty │ 26288 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.background_thread.run_intervals │ 0 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.background_thread.num_runs │ 0 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.retained │ 60694528 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.mapped │ 303161344 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.resident │ 260931584 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.metadata │ 12079488 │
│ 2020-09-05 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30 │ 2020-09-05 15:56:30.025227 │ jemalloc.allocated │ 133756128 │
└────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┘
See Also
- system.asynchronous_metrics — Contains metrics, calculated periodically in the background.
- system.metric_log — Contains history of metrics values from tables
system.metricsand
system.events, periodically flushed to disk.