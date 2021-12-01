On this page

System Tables

System tables provide information about:

Server states, processes, and environment.

Server’s internal processes.

System tables:

Located in the system database.

database. Available only for reading data.

Can’t be dropped or altered, but can be detached.

Most of system tables store their data in RAM. A ClickHouse server creates such system tables at the start.

Unlike other system tables, the system log tables metric_log, query_log, query_thread_log, trace_log, part_log, crash_log and text_log are served by MergeTree table engine and store their data in a filesystem by default. If you remove a table from a filesystem, the ClickHouse server creates the empty one again at the time of the next data writing. If system table schema changed in a new release, then ClickHouse renames the current table and creates a new one.

System log tables can be customized by creating a config file with the same name as the table under /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/ , or setting corresponding elements in /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml . Elements can be customized are:

database : database the system log table belongs to. This option is deprecated now. All system log tables are under database system .

: database the system log table belongs to. This option is deprecated now. All system log tables are under database . table : table to insert data.

: table to insert data. partition_by : specify PARTITION BY expression.

: specify PARTITION BY expression. ttl : specify table TTL expression.

: specify table TTL expression. flush_interval_milliseconds : interval of flushing data to disk.

: interval of flushing data to disk. engine : provide full engine expression (starting with ENGINE = ) with parameters. This option is contradict with partition_by and ttl . If set together, the server would raise an exception and exit.

An example:

< clickhouse >

< query_log >

< database > system </ database >

< table > query_log </ table >

< partition_by > toYYYYMM(event_date) </ partition_by >

< ttl > event_date + INTERVAL 30 DAY DELETE </ ttl >







< flush_interval_milliseconds > 7500 </ flush_interval_milliseconds >

</ query_log >

</ clickhouse >



By default, table growth is unlimited. To control a size of a table, you can use TTL settings for removing outdated log records. Also you can use the partitioning feature of MergeTree -engine tables.

For collecting system metrics ClickHouse server uses:

CAP_NET_ADMIN capability.

capability. procfs (only in Linux).

procfs

If ClickHouse server does not have CAP_NET_ADMIN capability, it tries to fall back to ProcfsMetricsProvider . ProcfsMetricsProvider allows collecting per-query system metrics (for CPU and I/O).

If procfs is supported and enabled on the system, ClickHouse server collects these metrics:

OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds

OSCPUWaitMicroseconds

OSIOWaitMicroseconds

OSReadChars

OSWriteChars

OSReadBytes

OSWriteBytes

Original article