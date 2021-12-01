Optional secured communication between ClickHouse and Zookeeper

You should specify ssl.keyStore.location , ssl.keyStore.password and ssl.trustStore.location , ssl.trustStore.password for communication with ClickHouse client over SSL. These options are available from Zookeeper version 3.5.2.

You can add zookeeper.crt to trusted certificates.

sudo cp zookeeper.crt /usr/local/share/ca-certificates/zookeeper.crt

sudo update-ca-certificates



Client section in config.xml will look like:

< client >

< certificateFile > /etc/clickhouse-server/client.crt </ certificateFile >

< privateKeyFile > /etc/clickhouse-server/client.key </ privateKeyFile >

< loadDefaultCAFile > true </ loadDefaultCAFile >

< cacheSessions > true </ cacheSessions >

< disableProtocols > sslv2,sslv3 </ disableProtocols >

< preferServerCiphers > true </ preferServerCiphers >

< invalidCertificateHandler >

< name > RejectCertificateHandler </ name >

</ invalidCertificateHandler >

</ client >



Add Zookeeper to ClickHouse config with some cluster and macros:

< clickhouse >

< zookeeper >

< node >

< host > localhost </ host >

< port > 2281 </ port >

< secure > 1 </ secure >

</ node >

</ zookeeper >

</ clickhouse >



Start clickhouse-server . In logs you should see:

<Trace> ZooKeeper: initialized, hosts: secure://localhost:2281



Prefix secure:// indicates that connection is secured by SSL.

To ensure traffic is encrypted run tcpdump on secured port:

tcpdump -i any dst port 2281 -nnXS



And query in clickhouse-client :

SELECT * FROM system . zookeeper WHERE path = '/' ;



On unencrypted connection you will see in tcpdump output something like this:

..../zookeeper/quota.



On encrypted connection you should not see this.