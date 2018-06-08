Settings
allow_nondeterministic_mutations
User-level setting that allows mutations on replicated tables to make use of non-deterministic functions such as
dictGet.
Given that, for example, dictionaries, can be out of sync across nodes, mutations that pull values from them are disallowed on replicated tables by default. Enabling this setting allows this behavior, making it the user's responsibility to ensure that the data used is in sync across all nodes.
Default value: 0.
Example
<profiles>
<default>
<allow_nondeterministic_mutations>1</allow_nondeterministic_mutations>
<!-- ... -->
</default>
<!-- ... -->
</profiles>
distributed_product_mode
Changes the behaviour of distributed subqueries.
ClickHouse applies this setting when the query contains the product of distributed tables, i.e. when the query for a distributed table contains a non-GLOBAL subquery for the distributed table.
Restrictions:
- Only applied for IN and JOIN subqueries.
- Only if the FROM section uses a distributed table containing more than one shard.
- If the subquery concerns a distributed table containing more than one shard.
- Not used for a table-valued remote function.
Possible values:
deny— Default value. Prohibits using these types of subqueries (returns the “Double-distributed in/JOIN subqueries is denied” exception).
local— Replaces the database and table in the subquery with local ones for the destination server (shard), leaving the normal
IN/
JOIN.
global— Replaces the
IN/
JOINquery with
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
allow— Allows the use of these types of subqueries.
prefer_global_in_and_join
Enables the replacement of
IN/
JOIN operators with
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
IN/
JOINoperators are not replaced with
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
- 1 — Enabled.
IN/
JOINoperators are replaced with
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
Default value:
0.
Usage
Although
SET distributed_product_mode=global can change the queries behavior for the distributed tables, it's not suitable for local tables or tables from external resources. Here is when the
prefer_global_in_and_join setting comes into play.
For example, we have query serving nodes that contain local tables, which are not suitable for distribution. We need to scatter their data on the fly during distributed processing with the
GLOBAL keyword —
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN.
Another use case of
prefer_global_in_and_join is accessing tables created by external engines. This setting helps to reduce the number of calls to external sources while joining such tables: only one call per query.
See also:
- Distributed subqueries for more information on how to use
GLOBAL IN/
GLOBAL JOIN
enable_optimize_predicate_expression
Turns on predicate pushdown in
SELECT queries.
Predicate pushdown may significantly reduce network traffic for distributed queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
Usage
Consider the following queries:
SELECT count() FROM test_table WHERE date = '2018-10-10'
SELECT count() FROM (SELECT * FROM test_table) WHERE date = '2018-10-10'
If
enable_optimize_predicate_expression = 1, then the execution time of these queries is equal because ClickHouse applies
WHERE to the subquery when processing it.
If
enable_optimize_predicate_expression = 0, then the execution time of the second query is much longer because the
WHERE clause applies to all the data after the subquery finishes.
fallback_to_stale_replicas_for_distributed_queries
Forces a query to an out-of-date replica if updated data is not available. See Replication.
ClickHouse selects the most relevant from the outdated replicas of the table.
Used when performing
SELECT from a distributed table that points to replicated tables.
By default, 1 (enabled).
force_index_by_date
Disables query execution if the index can’t be used by date.
Works with tables in the MergeTree family.
If
force_index_by_date=1, ClickHouse checks whether the query has a date key condition that can be used for restricting data ranges. If there is no suitable condition, it throws an exception. However, it does not check whether the condition reduces the amount of data to read. For example, the condition
Date != ' 2000-01-01 ' is acceptable even when it matches all the data in the table (i.e., running the query requires a full scan). For more information about ranges of data in MergeTree tables, see MergeTree.
force_primary_key
Disables query execution if indexing by the primary key is not possible.
Works with tables in the MergeTree family.
If
force_primary_key=1, ClickHouse checks to see if the query has a primary key condition that can be used for restricting data ranges. If there is no suitable condition, it throws an exception. However, it does not check whether the condition reduces the amount of data to read. For more information about data ranges in MergeTree tables, see MergeTree.
use_skip_indexes
Use data skipping indexes during query execution.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
force_data_skipping_indices
Disables query execution if passed data skipping indices wasn't used.
Consider the following example:
CREATE TABLE data
(
key Int,
d1 Int,
d1_null Nullable(Int),
INDEX d1_idx d1 TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1,
INDEX d1_null_idx assumeNotNull(d1_null) TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1
)
Engine=MergeTree()
ORDER BY key;
SELECT * FROM data_01515;
SELECT * FROM data_01515 SETTINGS force_data_skipping_indices=''; -- query will produce CANNOT_PARSE_TEXT error.
SELECT * FROM data_01515 SETTINGS force_data_skipping_indices='d1_idx'; -- query will produce INDEX_NOT_USED error.
SELECT * FROM data_01515 WHERE d1 = 0 SETTINGS force_data_skipping_indices='d1_idx'; -- Ok.
SELECT * FROM data_01515 WHERE d1 = 0 SETTINGS force_data_skipping_indices='`d1_idx`'; -- Ok (example of full featured parser).
SELECT * FROM data_01515 WHERE d1 = 0 SETTINGS force_data_skipping_indices='`d1_idx`, d1_null_idx'; -- query will produce INDEX_NOT_USED error, since d1_null_idx is not used.
SELECT * FROM data_01515 WHERE d1 = 0 AND assumeNotNull(d1_null) = 0 SETTINGS force_data_skipping_indices='`d1_idx`, d1_null_idx'; -- Ok.
Works with tables in the MergeTree family.
format_schema
This parameter is useful when you are using formats that require a schema definition, such as Cap’n Proto or Protobuf. The value depends on the format.
fsync_metadata
Enables or disables fsync when writing
.sql files. Enabled by default.
It makes sense to disable it if the server has millions of tiny tables that are constantly being created and destroyed.
function_range_max_elements_in_block
Sets the safety threshold for data volume generated by function range. Defines the maximum number of values generated by function per block of data (sum of array sizes for every row in a block).
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
500,000,000.
See Also
enable_http_compression
Enables or disables data compression in the response to an HTTP request.
For more information, read the HTTP interface description.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
http_zlib_compression_level
Sets the level of data compression in the response to an HTTP request if enable_http_compression = 1.
Possible values: Numbers from 1 to 9.
Default value: 3.
http_native_compression_disable_checksumming_on_decompress
Enables or disables checksum verification when decompressing the HTTP POST data from the client. Used only for ClickHouse native compression format (not used with
gzip or
deflate).
For more information, read the HTTP interface description.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
http_max_uri_size
Sets the maximum URI length of an HTTP request.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value: 1048576.
table_function_remote_max_addresses
Sets the maximum number of addresses generated from patterns for the remote function.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
1000.
glob_expansion_max_elements {#glob_expansion_max_elements }
Sets the maximum number of addresses generated from patterns for external storages and table functions (like url) except the
remote function.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
1000.
send_progress_in_http_headers
Enables or disables
X-ClickHouse-Progress HTTP response headers in
clickhouse-server responses.
For more information, read the HTTP interface description.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
max_http_get_redirects
Limits the maximum number of HTTP GET redirect hops for URL-engine tables. The setting applies to both types of tables: those created by the CREATE TABLE query and by the url table function.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer number of hops.
- 0 — No hops allowed.
Default value: 0.
input_format_allow_errors_num
Sets the maximum number of acceptable errors when reading from text formats (CSV, TSV, etc.).
The default value is 0.
Always pair it with
input_format_allow_errors_ratio.
If an error occurred while reading rows but the error counter is still less than
input_format_allow_errors_num, ClickHouse ignores the row and moves on to the next one.
If both
input_format_allow_errors_num and
input_format_allow_errors_ratio are exceeded, ClickHouse throws an exception.
input_format_allow_errors_ratio
Sets the maximum percentage of errors allowed when reading from text formats (CSV, TSV, etc.). The percentage of errors is set as a floating-point number between 0 and 1.
The default value is 0.
Always pair it with
input_format_allow_errors_num.
If an error occurred while reading rows but the error counter is still less than
input_format_allow_errors_ratio, ClickHouse ignores the row and moves on to the next one.
If both
input_format_allow_errors_num and
input_format_allow_errors_ratio are exceeded, ClickHouse throws an exception.
input_format_parquet_import_nested
Enables or disables the ability to insert the data into Nested columns as an array of structs in Parquet input format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Data can not be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
- 1 — Data can be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
Default value:
0.
input_format_arrow_import_nested
Enables or disables the ability to insert the data into Nested columns as an array of structs in Arrow input format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Data can not be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
- 1 — Data can be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
Default value:
0.
input_format_orc_import_nested
Enables or disables the ability to insert the data into Nested columns as an array of structs in ORC input format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Data can not be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
- 1 — Data can be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
Default value:
0.
input_format_values_interpret_expressions
Enables or disables the full SQL parser if the fast stream parser can’t parse the data. This setting is used only for the Values format at the data insertion. For more information about syntax parsing, see the Syntax section.
Possible values:
0 — Disabled.
In this case, you must provide formatted data. See the Formats section.
1 — Enabled.
In this case, you can use an SQL expression as a value, but data insertion is much slower this way. If you insert only formatted data, then ClickHouse behaves as if the setting value is 0.
Default value: 1.
Example of Use
Insert the DateTime type value with the different settings.
SET input_format_values_interpret_expressions = 0;
INSERT INTO datetime_t VALUES (now())
Exception on client:
Code: 27. DB::Exception: Cannot parse input: expected ) before: now()): (at row 1)
SET input_format_values_interpret_expressions = 1;
INSERT INTO datetime_t VALUES (now())
Ok.
The last query is equivalent to the following:
SET input_format_values_interpret_expressions = 0;
INSERT INTO datetime_t SELECT now()
Ok.
input_format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions
Enables or disables template deduction for SQL expressions in Values format. It allows parsing and interpreting expressions in
Values much faster if expressions in consecutive rows have the same structure. ClickHouse tries to deduce the template of an expression, parse the following rows using this template and evaluate the expression on a batch of successfully parsed rows.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
For the following query:
INSERT INTO test VALUES (lower('Hello')), (lower('world')), (lower('INSERT')), (upper('Values')), ...
- If
input_format_values_interpret_expressions=1and
format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions=0, expressions are interpreted separately for each row (this is very slow for large number of rows).
- If
input_format_values_interpret_expressions=0and
format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions=1, expressions in the first, second and third rows are parsed using template
lower(String)and interpreted together, expression in the forth row is parsed with another template (
upper(String)).
- If
input_format_values_interpret_expressions=1and
format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions=1, the same as in previous case, but also allows fallback to interpreting expressions separately if it’s not possible to deduce template.
input_format_values_accurate_types_of_literals
This setting is used only when
input_format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions = 1. Expressions for some column may have the same structure, but contain numeric literals of different types, e.g.
(..., abs(0), ...), -- UInt64 literal
(..., abs(3.141592654), ...), -- Float64 literal
(..., abs(-1), ...), -- Int64 literal
Possible values:
0 — Disabled.
In this case, ClickHouse may use a more general type for some literals (e.g.,
Float64or
Int64instead of
UInt64for
42), but it may cause overflow and precision issues.
1 — Enabled.
In this case, ClickHouse checks the actual type of literal and uses an expression template of the corresponding type. In some cases, it may significantly slow down expression evaluation in
Values.
Default value: 1.
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields
When performing
INSERT queries, replace omitted input column values with default values of the respective columns. This option only applies to JSONEachRow, CSV, TabSeparated formats and formats with
WithNames/
WithNamesAndTypes suffixes.
note
When this option is enabled, extended table metadata are sent from server to client. It consumes additional computing resources on the server and can reduce performance.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
input_format_tsv_empty_as_default
When enabled, replace empty input fields in TSV with default values. For complex default expressions
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields must be enabled too.
Disabled by default.
input_format_csv_empty_as_default
When enabled, replace empty input fields in CSV with default values. For complex default expressions
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields must be enabled too.
Enabled by default.
input_format_tsv_enum_as_number
When enabled, always treat enum values as enum ids for TSV input format. It's recommended to enable this setting if data contains only enum ids to optimize enum parsing.
Possible values:
- 0 — Enum values are parsed as values or as enum IDs.
- 1 — Enum values are parsed only as enum IDs.
Default value: 0.
Example
Consider the table:
CREATE TABLE table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert (Id Int32,Value Enum('first' = 1, 'second' = 2)) ENGINE=Memory();
When the
input_format_tsv_enum_as_number setting is enabled:
Query:
SET input_format_tsv_enum_as_number = 1;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert FORMAT TSV 102 2;
SELECT * FROM table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert;
Result:
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 102 │ second │
└─────┴────────┘
Query:
SET input_format_tsv_enum_as_number = 1;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert FORMAT TSV 103 'first';
throws an exception.
When the
input_format_tsv_enum_as_number setting is disabled:
Query:
SET input_format_tsv_enum_as_number = 0;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert FORMAT TSV 102 2;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert FORMAT TSV 103 'first';
SELECT * FROM table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert;
Result:
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 102 │ second │
└─────┴────────┘
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 103 │ first │
└─────┴────────┘
input_format_null_as_default
Enables or disables the initialization of NULL fields with default values, if data type of these fields is not nullable.
If column type is not nullable and this setting is disabled, then inserting
NULL causes an exception. If column type is nullable, then
NULL values are inserted as is, regardless of this setting.
This setting is applicable to INSERT ... VALUES queries for text input formats.
Possible values:
- 0 — Inserting
NULLinto a not nullable column causes an exception.
- 1 —
NULLfields are initialized with default column values.
Default value:
1.
insert_null_as_default
Enables or disables the insertion of default values instead of NULL into columns with not nullable data type.
If column type is not nullable and this setting is disabled, then inserting
NULL causes an exception. If column type is nullable, then
NULL values are inserted as is, regardless of this setting.
This setting is applicable to INSERT ... SELECT queries. Note that
SELECT subqueries may be concatenated with
UNION ALL clause.
Possible values:
- 0 — Inserting
NULLinto a not nullable column causes an exception.
- 1 — Default column value is inserted instead of
NULL.
Default value:
1.
input_format_skip_unknown_fields
Enables or disables skipping insertion of extra data.
When writing data, ClickHouse throws an exception if input data contain columns that do not exist in the target table. If skipping is enabled, ClickHouse does not insert extra data and does not throw an exception.
Supported formats:
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
input_format_import_nested_json
Enables or disables the insertion of JSON data with nested objects.
Supported formats:
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
See also:
- Usage of Nested Structures with the
JSONEachRowformat.
input_format_with_names_use_header
Enables or disables checking the column order when inserting data.
To improve insert performance, we recommend disabling this check if you are sure that the column order of the input data is the same as in the target table.
Supported formats:
- CSVWithNames
- CSVWithNames
- TabSeparatedWithNames
- TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
- JSONCompactEachRowWithNames
- JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
- JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames
- JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
- RowBinaryWithNames
- RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
input_format_with_types_use_header
Controls whether format parser should check if data types from the input data match data types from the target table.
Supported formats:
- CSVWithNames
- CSVWithNames
- TabSeparatedWithNames
- TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
- JSONCompactEachRowWithNames
- JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
- JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames
- JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
- RowBinaryWithNames
- RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
date_time_input_format
Allows choosing a parser of the text representation of date and time.
The setting does not apply to date and time functions.
Possible values:
'best_effort'— Enables extended parsing.
ClickHouse can parse the basic
YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SSformat and all ISO 8601 date and time formats. For example,
'2018-06-08T01:02:03.000Z'.
'basic'— Use basic parser.
ClickHouse can parse only the basic
YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SSor
YYYY-MM-DDformat. For example,
2019-08-20 10:18:56or
2019-08-20.
Default value:
'basic'.
See also:
date_time_output_format
Allows choosing different output formats of the text representation of date and time.
Possible values:
simple- Simple output format.
ClickHouse output date and time
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ssformat. For example,
2019-08-20 10:18:56. The calculation is performed according to the data type's time zone (if present) or server time zone.
iso- ISO output format.
ClickHouse output date and time in ISO 8601
YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssZformat. For example,
2019-08-20T10:18:56Z. Note that output is in UTC (
Zmeans UTC).
unix_timestamp- Unix timestamp output format.
ClickHouse output date and time in Unix timestamp format. For example
1566285536.
Default value:
simple.
See also:
join_default_strictness
Sets default strictness for JOIN clauses.
Possible values:
ALL— If the right table has several matching rows, ClickHouse creates a Cartesian product from matching rows. This is the normal
JOINbehaviour from standard SQL.
ANY— If the right table has several matching rows, only the first one found is joined. If the right table has only one matching row, the results of
ANYand
ALLare the same.
ASOF— For joining sequences with an uncertain match.
Empty string— If
ALLor
ANYis not specified in the query, ClickHouse throws an exception.
Default value:
ALL.
join_algorithm
Specifies JOIN algorithm.
Possible values:
hash— Hash join algorithm is used.
partial_merge— Sort-merge algorithm is used.
prefer_partial_merge— ClickHouse always tries to use
mergejoin if possible.
auto— ClickHouse tries to change
hashjoin to
mergejoin on the fly to avoid out of memory.
Default value:
hash.
When using
hash algorithm the right part of
JOIN is uploaded into RAM.
When using
partial_merge algorithm ClickHouse sorts the data and dumps it to the disk. The
merge algorithm in ClickHouse differs a bit from the classic realization. First ClickHouse sorts the right table by join key in blocks and creates min-max index for sorted blocks. Then it sorts parts of left table by
join key and joins them over right table. The min-max index is also used to skip unneeded right table blocks.
join_any_take_last_row
Changes behaviour of join operations with
ANY strictness.
warning
This setting applies only for
JOIN operations with Join engine tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — If the right table has more than one matching row, only the first one found is joined.
- 1 — If the right table has more than one matching row, only the last one found is joined.
Default value: 0.
See also:
join_use_nulls
Sets the type of JOIN behaviour. When merging tables, empty cells may appear. ClickHouse fills them differently based on this setting.
Possible values:
- 0 — The empty cells are filled with the default value of the corresponding field type.
- 1 —
JOINbehaves the same way as in standard SQL. The type of the corresponding field is converted to Nullable, and empty cells are filled with NULL.
Default value: 0.
partial_merge_join_optimizations
Disables optimizations in partial merge join algorithm for JOIN queries.
By default, this setting enables improvements that could lead to wrong results. If you see suspicious results in your queries, disable optimizations by this setting. Optimizations can be different in different versions of the ClickHouse server.
Possible values:
- 0 — Optimizations disabled.
- 1 — Optimizations enabled.
Default value: 1.
partial_merge_join_rows_in_right_blocks
Limits sizes of right-hand join data blocks in partial merge join algorithm for JOIN queries.
ClickHouse server:
- Splits right-hand join data into blocks with up to the specified number of rows.
- Indexes each block with its minimum and maximum values.
- Unloads prepared blocks to disk if it is possible.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer. Recommended range of values: [1000, 100000].
Default value: 65536.
join_on_disk_max_files_to_merge
Limits the number of files allowed for parallel sorting in MergeJoin operations when they are executed on disk.
The bigger the value of the setting, the more RAM used and the less disk I/O needed.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer, starting from 2.
Default value: 64.
any_join_distinct_right_table_keys
Enables legacy ClickHouse server behaviour in
ANY INNER|LEFT JOIN operations.
warning
Use this setting only for backward compatibility if your use cases depend on legacy
JOIN behaviour.
When the legacy behaviour enabled:
- Results of
t1 ANY LEFT JOIN t2and
t2 ANY RIGHT JOIN t1operations are not equal because ClickHouse uses the logic with many-to-one left-to-right table keys mapping.
- Results of
ANY INNER JOINoperations contain all rows from the left table like the
SEMI LEFT JOINoperations do.
When the legacy behaviour disabled:
- Results of
t1 ANY LEFT JOIN t2and
t2 ANY RIGHT JOIN t1operations are equal because ClickHouse uses the logic which provides one-to-many keys mapping in
ANY RIGHT JOINoperations.
- Results of
ANY INNER JOINoperations contain one row per key from both the left and right tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — Legacy behaviour is disabled.
- 1 — Legacy behaviour is enabled.
Default value: 0.
See also:
temporary_files_codec
Sets compression codec for temporary files used in sorting and joining operations on disk.
Possible values:
- LZ4 — LZ4 compression is applied.
- NONE — No compression is applied.
Default value: LZ4.
max_block_size
In ClickHouse, data is processed by blocks (sets of column parts). The internal processing cycles for a single block are efficient enough, but there are noticeable expenditures on each block. The
max_block_size setting is a recommendation for what size of the block (in a count of rows) to load from tables. The block size shouldn’t be too small, so that the expenditures on each block are still noticeable, but not too large so that the query with LIMIT that is completed after the first block is processed quickly. The goal is to avoid consuming too much memory when extracting a large number of columns in multiple threads and to preserve at least some cache locality.
Default value: 65,536.
Blocks the size of
max_block_size are not always loaded from the table. If it is obvious that less data needs to be retrieved, a smaller block is processed.
preferred_block_size_bytes
Used for the same purpose as
max_block_size, but it sets the recommended block size in bytes by adapting it to the number of rows in the block.
However, the block size cannot be more than
max_block_size rows.
By default: 1,000,000. It only works when reading from MergeTree engines.
merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read
If the number of rows to be read from a file of a MergeTree table exceeds
merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read then ClickHouse tries to perform a concurrent reading from this file on several threads.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
163840.
merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read_for_remote_filesystem
The minimum number of lines to read from one file before MergeTree engine can parallelize reading, when reading from remote filesystem.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
163840.
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_concurrent_read
If the number of bytes to read from one file of a MergeTree-engine table exceeds
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_concurrent_read, then ClickHouse tries to concurrently read from this file in several threads.
Possible value:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
251658240.
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_concurrent_read_for_remote_filesystem
The minimum number of bytes to read from one file before MergeTree engine can parallelize reading, when reading from remote filesystem.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
251658240.
merge_tree_min_rows_for_seek
If the distance between two data blocks to be read in one file is less than
merge_tree_min_rows_for_seek rows, then ClickHouse does not seek through the file but reads the data sequentially.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 0.
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_seek
If the distance between two data blocks to be read in one file is less than
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_seek bytes, then ClickHouse sequentially reads a range of file that contains both blocks, thus avoiding extra seek.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 0.
merge_tree_coarse_index_granularity
When searching for data, ClickHouse checks the data marks in the index file. If ClickHouse finds that required keys are in some range, it divides this range into
merge_tree_coarse_index_granularity subranges and searches the required keys there recursively.
Possible values:
- Any positive even integer.
Default value: 8.
merge_tree_max_rows_to_use_cache
If ClickHouse should read more than
merge_tree_max_rows_to_use_cache rows in one query, it does not use the cache of uncompressed blocks.
The cache of uncompressed blocks stores data extracted for queries. ClickHouse uses this cache to speed up responses to repeated small queries. This setting protects the cache from trashing by queries that read a large amount of data. The uncompressed_cache_size server setting defines the size of the cache of uncompressed blocks.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 128 ✕ 8192.
merge_tree_max_bytes_to_use_cache
If ClickHouse should read more than
merge_tree_max_bytes_to_use_cache bytes in one query, it does not use the cache of uncompressed blocks.
The cache of uncompressed blocks stores data extracted for queries. ClickHouse uses this cache to speed up responses to repeated small queries. This setting protects the cache from trashing by queries that read a large amount of data. The uncompressed_cache_size server setting defines the size of the cache of uncompressed blocks.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 2013265920.
min_bytes_to_use_direct_io
The minimum data volume required for using direct I/O access to the storage disk.
ClickHouse uses this setting when reading data from tables. If the total storage volume of all the data to be read exceeds
min_bytes_to_use_direct_io bytes, then ClickHouse reads the data from the storage disk with the
O_DIRECT option.
Possible values:
- 0 — Direct I/O is disabled.
- Positive integer.
Default value: 0.
network_compression_method
Sets the method of data compression that is used for communication between servers and between server and clickhouse-client.
Possible values:
LZ4— sets LZ4 compression method.
ZSTD— sets ZSTD compression method.
Default value:
LZ4.
See Also
network_zstd_compression_level
Adjusts the level of ZSTD compression. Used only when network_compression_method is set to
ZSTD.
Possible values:
- Positive integer from 1 to 15.
Default value:
1.
log_queries
Setting up query logging.
Queries sent to ClickHouse with this setup are logged according to the rules in the query_log server configuration parameter.
Example:
log_queries=1
log_queries_min_query_duration_ms
If enabled (non-zero), queries faster then the value of this setting will not be logged (you can think about this as a
long_query_time for MySQL Slow Query Log), and this basically means that you will not find them in the following tables:
system.query_log
system.query_thread_log
Only the queries with the following type will get to the log:
QUERY_FINISH
EXCEPTION_WHILE_PROCESSING
Type: milliseconds
Default value: 0 (any query)
log_queries_min_type
query_log minimal type to log.
Possible values:
QUERY_START(
=1)
QUERY_FINISH(
=2)
EXCEPTION_BEFORE_START(
=3)
EXCEPTION_WHILE_PROCESSING(
=4)
Default value:
QUERY_START.
Can be used to limit which entities will go to
query_log, say you are interested only in errors, then you can use
EXCEPTION_WHILE_PROCESSING:
log_queries_min_type='EXCEPTION_WHILE_PROCESSING'
log_query_threads
Setting up query threads logging.
Query threads log into system.query_thread_log table. This setting have effect only when log_queries is true. Queries’ threads run by ClickHouse with this setup are logged according to the rules in the query_thread_log server configuration parameter.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value:
1.
Example
log_query_threads=1
log_query_views
Setting up query views logging.
When a query run by ClickHouse with this setup on has associated views (materialized or live views), they are logged in the query_views_log server configuration parameter.
Example:
log_query_views=1
log_formatted_queries
Allows to log formatted queries to the system.query_log system table.
Possible values:
- 0 — Formatted queries are not logged in the system table.
- 1 — Formatted queries are logged in the system table.
Default value:
0.
log_comment
Specifies the value for the
log_comment field of the system.query_log table and comment text for the server log.
It can be used to improve the readability of server logs. Additionally, it helps to select queries related to the test from the
system.query_log after running clickhouse-test.
Possible values:
- Any string no longer than max_query_size. If length is exceeded, the server throws an exception.
Default value: empty string.
Example
Query:
SET log_comment = 'log_comment test', log_queries = 1;
SELECT 1;
SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS;
SELECT type, query FROM system.query_log WHERE log_comment = 'log_comment test' AND event_date >= yesterday() ORDER BY event_time DESC LIMIT 2;
Result:
┌─type────────┬─query─────┐
│ QueryStart │ SELECT 1; │
│ QueryFinish │ SELECT 1; │
└─────────────┴───────────┘
max_insert_block_size
The size of blocks (in a count of rows) to form for insertion into a table. This setting only applies in cases when the server forms the blocks. For example, for an INSERT via the HTTP interface, the server parses the data format and forms blocks of the specified size. But when using clickhouse-client, the client parses the data itself, and the ‘max_insert_block_size’ setting on the server does not affect the size of the inserted blocks. The setting also does not have a purpose when using INSERT SELECT, since data is inserted using the same blocks that are formed after SELECT.
Default value: 1,048,576.
The default is slightly more than
max_block_size. The reason for this is because certain table engines (
*MergeTree) form a data part on the disk for each inserted block, which is a fairly large entity. Similarly,
*MergeTree tables sort data during insertion, and a large enough block size allow sorting more data in RAM.
min_insert_block_size_rows
Sets the minimum number of rows in the block which can be inserted into a table by an
INSERT query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
Default value: 1048576.
min_insert_block_size_bytes
Sets the minimum number of bytes in the block which can be inserted into a table by an
INSERT query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
Default value: 268435456.
max_replica_delay_for_distributed_queries
Disables lagging replicas for distributed queries. See Replication.
Sets the time in seconds. If a replica lags more than the set value, this replica is not used.
Default value: 300.
Used when performing
SELECT from a distributed table that points to replicated tables.
max_threads
The maximum number of query processing threads, excluding threads for retrieving data from remote servers (see the ‘max_distributed_connections’ parameter).
This parameter applies to threads that perform the same stages of the query processing pipeline in parallel. For example, when reading from a table, if it is possible to evaluate expressions with functions, filter with WHERE and pre-aggregate for GROUP BY in parallel using at least ‘max_threads’ number of threads, then ‘max_threads’ are used.
Default value: the number of physical CPU cores.
For queries that are completed quickly because of a LIMIT, you can set a lower ‘max_threads’. For example, if the necessary number of entries are located in every block and max_threads = 8, then 8 blocks are retrieved, although it would have been enough to read just one.
The smaller the
max_threads value, the less memory is consumed.
max_insert_threads
The maximum number of threads to execute the
INSERT SELECT query.
Possible values:
- 0 (or 1) —
INSERT SELECTno parallel execution.
- Positive integer. Bigger than 1.
Default value: 0.
Parallel
INSERT SELECT has effect only if the
SELECT part is executed in parallel, see max_threads setting.
Higher values will lead to higher memory usage.
max_compress_block_size
The maximum size of blocks of uncompressed data before compressing for writing to a table. By default, 1,048,576 (1 MiB). Specifying smaller block size generally leads to slightly reduced compression ratio, the compression and decompression speed increases slightly due to cache locality, and memory consumption is reduced.
warning
This is an expert-level setting, and you shouldn't change it if you're just getting started with ClickHouse.
Don’t confuse blocks for compression (a chunk of memory consisting of bytes) with blocks for query processing (a set of rows from a table).
min_compress_block_size
For MergeTree tables. In order to reduce latency when processing queries, a block is compressed when writing the next mark if its size is at least
min_compress_block_size. By default, 65,536.
The actual size of the block, if the uncompressed data is less than
max_compress_block_size, is no less than this value and no less than the volume of data for one mark.
Let’s look at an example. Assume that
index_granularity was set to 8192 during table creation.
We are writing a UInt32-type column (4 bytes per value). When writing 8192 rows, the total will be 32 KB of data. Since min_compress_block_size = 65,536, a compressed block will be formed for every two marks.
We are writing a URL column with the String type (average size of 60 bytes per value). When writing 8192 rows, the average will be slightly less than 500 KB of data. Since this is more than 65,536, a compressed block will be formed for each mark. In this case, when reading data from the disk in the range of a single mark, extra data won’t be decompressed.
warning
This is an expert-level setting, and you shouldn't change it if you're just getting started with ClickHouse.
max_query_size
The maximum part of a query that can be taken to RAM for parsing with the SQL parser. The INSERT query also contains data for INSERT that is processed by a separate stream parser (that consumes O(1) RAM), which is not included in this restriction.
Default value: 256 KiB.
max_parser_depth
Limits maximum recursion depth in the recursive descent parser. Allows controlling the stack size.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Recursion depth is unlimited.
Default value: 1000.
interactive_delay
The interval in microseconds for checking whether request execution has been cancelled and sending the progress.
Default value: 100,000 (checks for cancelling and sends the progress ten times per second).
connect_timeout, receive_timeout, send_timeout
Timeouts in seconds on the socket used for communicating with the client.
Default value: 10, 300, 300.
cancel_http_readonly_queries_on_client_close
Cancels HTTP read-only queries (e.g. SELECT) when a client closes the connection without waiting for the response.
Default value: 0
poll_interval
Lock in a wait loop for the specified number of seconds.
Default value: 10.
max_distributed_connections
The maximum number of simultaneous connections with remote servers for distributed processing of a single query to a single Distributed table. We recommend setting a value no less than the number of servers in the cluster.
Default value: 1024.
The following parameters are only used when creating Distributed tables (and when launching a server), so there is no reason to change them at runtime.
distributed_connections_pool_size
The maximum number of simultaneous connections with remote servers for distributed processing of all queries to a single Distributed table. We recommend setting a value no less than the number of servers in the cluster.
Default value: 1024.
max_distributed_depth
Limits the maximum depth of recursive queries for Distributed tables.
If the value is exceeded, the server throws an exception.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Unlimited depth.
Default value:
5.
max_replicated_fetches_network_bandwidth_for_server
Limits the maximum speed of data exchange over the network in bytes per second for replicated fetches for the server. Only has meaning at server startup. You can also limit the speed for a particular table with max_replicated_fetches_network_bandwidth setting.
The setting isn't followed perfectly accurately.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Unlimited.
Default value:
0.
Usage
Could be used for throttling speed when replicating the data to add or replace new nodes.
note
60000000 bytes/s approximatly corresponds to 457 Mbps (60000000 / 1024 / 1024 * 8).
max_replicated_sends_network_bandwidth_for_server
Limits the maximum speed of data exchange over the network in bytes per second for replicated sends for the server. Only has meaning at server startup. You can also limit the speed for a particular table with max_replicated_sends_network_bandwidth setting.
The setting isn't followed perfectly accurately.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Unlimited.
Default value:
0.
Usage
Could be used for throttling speed when replicating the data to add or replace new nodes.
note
60000000 bytes/s approximatly corresponds to 457 Mbps (60000000 / 1024 / 1024 * 8).
connect_timeout_with_failover_ms
The timeout in milliseconds for connecting to a remote server for a Distributed table engine, if the ‘shard’ and ‘replica’ sections are used in the cluster definition. If unsuccessful, several attempts are made to connect to various replicas.
Default value: 50.
connection_pool_max_wait_ms
The wait time in milliseconds for a connection when the connection pool is full.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Infinite timeout.
Default value: 0.
connections_with_failover_max_tries
The maximum number of connection attempts with each replica for the Distributed table engine.
Default value: 3.
extremes
Whether to count extreme values (the minimums and maximums in columns of a query result). Accepts 0 or 1. By default, 0 (disabled). For more information, see the section “Extreme values”.
kafka_max_wait_ms
The wait time in milliseconds for reading messages from Kafka before retry.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Infinite timeout.
Default value: 5000.
See also:
use_uncompressed_cache
Whether to use a cache of uncompressed blocks. Accepts 0 or 1. By default, 0 (disabled). Using the uncompressed cache (only for tables in the MergeTree family) can significantly reduce latency and increase throughput when working with a large number of short queries. Enable this setting for users who send frequent short requests. Also pay attention to the uncompressed_cache_size configuration parameter (only set in the config file) – the size of uncompressed cache blocks. By default, it is 8 GiB. The uncompressed cache is filled in as needed and the least-used data is automatically deleted.
For queries that read at least a somewhat large volume of data (one million rows or more), the uncompressed cache is disabled automatically to save space for truly small queries. This means that you can keep the ‘use_uncompressed_cache’ setting always set to 1.
replace_running_query
When using the HTTP interface, the ‘query_id’ parameter can be passed. This is any string that serves as the query identifier. If a query from the same user with the same ‘query_id’ already exists at this time, the behaviour depends on the ‘replace_running_query’ parameter.
0 (default) – Throw an exception (do not allow the query to run if a query with the same ‘query_id’ is already running).
1 – Cancel the old query and start running the new one.
Set this parameter to 1 for implementing suggestions for segmentation conditions. After entering the next character, if the old query hasn’t finished yet, it should be cancelled.
replace_running_query_max_wait_ms
The wait time for running the query with the same
query_id to finish, when the replace_running_query setting is active.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Throwing an exception that does not allow to run a new query if the server already executes a query with the same
query_id.
Default value: 5000.
stream_flush_interval_ms
Works for tables with streaming in the case of a timeout, or when a thread generates max_insert_block_size rows.
The default value is 7500.
The smaller the value, the more often data is flushed into the table. Setting the value too low leads to poor performance.
load_balancing
Specifies the algorithm of replicas selection that is used for distributed query processing.
ClickHouse supports the following algorithms of choosing replicas:
See also:
Random (by Default)
load_balancing = random
The number of errors is counted for each replica. The query is sent to the replica with the fewest errors, and if there are several of these, to anyone of them. Disadvantages: Server proximity is not accounted for; if the replicas have different data, you will also get different data.
Nearest Hostname
load_balancing = nearest_hostname
The number of errors is counted for each replica. Every 5 minutes, the number of errors is integrally divided by 2. Thus, the number of errors is calculated for a recent time with exponential smoothing. If there is one replica with a minimal number of errors (i.e. errors occurred recently on the other replicas), the query is sent to it. If there are multiple replicas with the same minimal number of errors, the query is sent to the replica with a hostname that is most similar to the server’s hostname in the config file (for the number of different characters in identical positions, up to the minimum length of both hostnames).
For instance, example01-01-1 and example01-01-2 are different in one position, while example01-01-1 and example01-02-2 differ in two places. This method might seem primitive, but it does not require external data about network topology, and it does not compare IP addresses, which would be complicated for our IPv6 addresses.
Thus, if there are equivalent replicas, the closest one by name is preferred. We can also assume that when sending a query to the same server, in the absence of failures, a distributed query will also go to the same servers. So even if different data is placed on the replicas, the query will return mostly the same results.
In Order
load_balancing = in_order
Replicas with the same number of errors are accessed in the same order as they are specified in the configuration. This method is appropriate when you know exactly which replica is preferable.
First or Random
load_balancing = first_or_random
This algorithm chooses the first replica in the set or a random replica if the first is unavailable. It’s effective in cross-replication topology setups, but useless in other configurations.
The
first_or_random algorithm solves the problem of the
in_order algorithm. With
in_order, if one replica goes down, the next one gets a double load while the remaining replicas handle the usual amount of traffic. When using the
first_or_random algorithm, the load is evenly distributed among replicas that are still available.
It's possible to explicitly define what the first replica is by using the setting
load_balancing_first_offset. This gives more control to rebalance query workloads among replicas.
Round Robin
load_balancing = round_robin
This algorithm uses a round-robin policy across replicas with the same number of errors (only the queries with
round_robin policy is accounted).
prefer_localhost_replica
Enables/disables preferable using the localhost replica when processing distributed queries.
Possible values:
- 1 — ClickHouse always sends a query to the localhost replica if it exists.
- 0 — ClickHouse uses the balancing strategy specified by the load_balancing setting.
Default value: 1.
warning
Disable this setting if you use max_parallel_replicas.
totals_mode
How to calculate TOTALS when HAVING is present, as well as when max_rows_to_group_by and group_by_overflow_mode = ‘any’ are present. See the section “WITH TOTALS modifier”.
totals_auto_threshold
The threshold for
totals_mode = 'auto'.
See the section “WITH TOTALS modifier”.
max_parallel_replicas
The maximum number of replicas for each shard when executing a query.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
1.
Additional Info
This setting is useful for replicated tables with a sampling key. A query may be processed faster if it is executed on several servers in parallel. But the query performance may degrade in the following cases:
- The position of the sampling key in the partitioning key does not allow efficient range scans.
- Adding a sampling key to the table makes filtering by other columns less efficient.
- The sampling key is an expression that is expensive to calculate.
- The cluster latency distribution has a long tail, so that querying more servers increases the query overall latency.
warning
This setting will produce incorrect results when joins or subqueries are involved, and all tables don't meet certain requirements. See Distributed Subqueries and max_parallel_replicas for more details.
compile_expressions
Enables or disables compilation of frequently used simple functions and operators to native code with LLVM at runtime.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value:
1.
min_count_to_compile_expression
Minimum count of executing same expression before it is get compiled.
Default value:
3.
compile_aggregate_expressions
Enables or disables JIT-compilation of aggregate functions to native code. Enabling this setting can improve the performance.
Possible values:
- 0 — Aggregation is done without JIT compilation.
- 1 — Aggregation is done using JIT compilation.
Default value:
1.
See Also
min_count_to_compile_aggregate_expression
The minimum number of identical aggregate expressions to start JIT-compilation. Works only if the compile_aggregate_expressions setting is enabled.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Identical aggregate expressions are always JIT-compiled.
Default value:
3.
output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers
Controls quoting of 64-bit or bigger integers (like
UInt64 or
Int128) when they are output in a JSON format.
Such integers are enclosed in quotes by default. This behavior is compatible with most JavaScript implementations.
Possible values:
- 0 — Integers are output without quotes.
- 1 — Integers are enclosed in quotes.
Default value: 1.
output_format_json_quote_denormals
Enables
+nan,
-nan,
+inf,
-inf outputs in JSON output format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
Example
Consider the following table
account_orders:
┌─id─┬─name───┬─duration─┬─period─┬─area─┐
│ 1 │ Andrew │ 20 │ 0 │ 400 │
│ 2 │ John │ 40 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ 3 │ Bob │ 15 │ 0 │ -100 │
└────┴────────┴──────────┴────────┴──────┘
When
output_format_json_quote_denormals = 0, the query returns
null values in output:
SELECT area/period FROM account_orders FORMAT JSON;
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "divide(area, period)",
"type": "Float64"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"divide(area, period)": null
},
{
"divide(area, period)": null
},
{
"divide(area, period)": null
}
],
"rows": 3,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.003648093,
"rows_read": 3,
"bytes_read": 24
}
}
When
output_format_json_quote_denormals = 1, the query returns:
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "divide(area, period)",
"type": "Float64"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"divide(area, period)": "inf"
},
{
"divide(area, period)": "-nan"
},
{
"divide(area, period)": "-inf"
}
],
"rows": 3,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.000070241,
"rows_read": 3,
"bytes_read": 24
}
}
format_csv_delimiter
The character is interpreted as a delimiter in the CSV data. By default, the delimiter is
,.
input_format_csv_enum_as_number
When enabled, always treat enum values as enum ids for CSV input format. It's recommended to enable this setting if data contains only enum ids to optimize enum parsing.
Possible values:
- 0 — Enum values are parsed as values or as enum IDs.
- 1 — Enum values are parsed only as enum IDs.
Default value: 0.
Examples
Consider the table:
CREATE TABLE table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert (Id Int32,Value Enum('first' = 1, 'second' = 2)) ENGINE=Memory();
When the
input_format_csv_enum_as_number setting is enabled:
Query:
SET input_format_csv_enum_as_number = 1;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert FORMAT CSV 102,2
Result:
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 102 │ second │
└─────┴────────┘
Query:
SET input_format_csv_enum_as_number = 1;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert FORMAT CSV 103,'first'
throws an exception.
When the
input_format_csv_enum_as_number setting is disabled:
Query:
SET input_format_csv_enum_as_number = 0;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert FORMAT CSV 102,2
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert FORMAT CSV 103,'first'
SELECT * FROM table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert;
Result:
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 102 │ second │
└─────┴────────┘
┌──Id─┬─Value─┐
│ 103 │ first │
└─────┴───────┘
output_format_csv_crlf_end_of_line
Use DOS/Windows-style line separator (CRLF) in CSV instead of Unix style (LF).
output_format_tsv_crlf_end_of_line
Use DOC/Windows-style line separator (CRLF) in TSV instead of Unix style (LF).
insert_quorum
Enables the quorum writes.
- If
insert_quorum < 2, the quorum writes are disabled.
- If
insert_quorum >= 2, the quorum writes are enabled.
Default value: 0.
Quorum writes
INSERT succeeds only when ClickHouse manages to correctly write data to the
insert_quorum of replicas during the
insert_quorum_timeout. If for any reason the number of replicas with successful writes does not reach the
insert_quorum, the write is considered failed and ClickHouse will delete the inserted block from all the replicas where data has already been written.
When
insert_quorum_parallel is disabled, all replicas in the quorum are consistent, i.e. they contain data from all previous
INSERT queries (the
INSERT sequence is linearized). When reading data written using
insert_quorum and
insert_quorum_parallel is disabled, you can turn on sequential consistency for
SELECT queries using select_sequential_consistency.
ClickHouse generates an exception:
- If the number of available replicas at the time of the query is less than the
insert_quorum.
- When
insert_quorum_parallelis disabled and an attempt to write data is made when the previous block has not yet been inserted in
insert_quorumof replicas. This situation may occur if the user tries to perform another
INSERTquery to the same table before the previous one with
insert_quorumis completed.
See also:
insert_quorum_timeout
Write to a quorum timeout in milliseconds. If the timeout has passed and no write has taken place yet, ClickHouse will generate an exception and the client must repeat the query to write the same block to the same or any other replica.
Default value: 600 000 milliseconds (ten minutes).
See also:
insert_quorum_parallel
Enables or disables parallelism for quorum
INSERT queries. If enabled, additional
INSERT queries can be sent while previous queries have not yet finished. If disabled, additional writes to the same table will be rejected.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
See also:
select_sequential_consistency
Enables or disables sequential consistency for
SELECT queries. Requires
insert_quorum_parallel to be disabled (enabled by default).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
Usage
When sequential consistency is enabled, ClickHouse allows the client to execute the
SELECT query only for those replicas that contain data from all previous
INSERT queries executed with
insert_quorum. If the client refers to a partial replica, ClickHouse will generate an exception. The SELECT query will not include data that has not yet been written to the quorum of replicas.
When
insert_quorum_parallel is enabled (the default), then
select_sequential_consistency does not work. This is because parallel
INSERT queries can be written to different sets of quorum replicas so there is no guarantee a single replica will have received all writes.
See also:
insert_deduplicate
Enables or disables block deduplication of
INSERT (for Replicated* tables).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
By default, blocks inserted into replicated tables by the
INSERT statement are deduplicated (see Data Replication).
deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views
Enables or disables the deduplication check for materialized views that receive data from Replicated* tables.
Possible values:
0 — Disabled.
1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
Usage
By default, deduplication is not performed for materialized views but is done upstream, in the source table.
If an INSERTed block is skipped due to deduplication in the source table, there will be no insertion into attached materialized views. This behaviour exists to enable the insertion of highly aggregated data into materialized views, for cases where inserted blocks are the same after materialized view aggregation but derived from different INSERTs into the source table.
At the same time, this behaviour “breaks”
INSERT idempotency. If an
INSERT into the main table was successful and
INSERT into a materialized view failed (e.g. because of communication failure with ClickHouse Keeper) a client will get an error and can retry the operation. However, the materialized view won’t receive the second insert because it will be discarded by deduplication in the main (source) table. The setting
deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views allows for changing this behaviour. On retry, a materialized view will receive the repeat insert and will perform a deduplication check by itself,
ignoring check result for the source table, and will insert rows lost because of the first failure.
insert_deduplication_token
The setting allows a user to provide own deduplication semantic in MergeTree/ReplicatedMergeTree For example, by providing a unique value for the setting in each INSERT statement, user can avoid the same inserted data being deduplicated.
Possilbe values:
- Any string
Default value: empty string (disabled)
insert_deduplication_token is used for deduplication only when not empty.
Example:
CREATE TABLE test_table
( A Int64 )
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY A
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window = 100;
INSERT INTO test_table Values SETTINGS insert_deduplication_token = 'test' (1);
-- the next insert won't be deduplicated because insert_deduplication_token is different
INSERT INTO test_table Values SETTINGS insert_deduplication_token = 'test1' (1);
-- the next insert will be deduplicated because insert_deduplication_token
-- is the same as one of the previous
INSERT INTO test_table Values SETTINGS insert_deduplication_token = 'test' (2);
SELECT * FROM test_table
┌─A─┐
│ 1 │
└───┘
┌─A─┐
│ 1 │
└───┘
max_network_bytes
Limits the data volume (in bytes) that is received or transmitted over the network when executing a query. This setting applies to every individual query.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Data volume control is disabled.
Default value: 0.
max_network_bandwidth
Limits the speed of the data exchange over the network in bytes per second. This setting applies to every query.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Bandwidth control is disabled.
Default value: 0.
max_network_bandwidth_for_user
Limits the speed of the data exchange over the network in bytes per second. This setting applies to all concurrently running queries performed by a single user.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Control of the data speed is disabled.
Default value: 0.
max_network_bandwidth_for_all_users
Limits the speed that data is exchanged at over the network in bytes per second. This setting applies to all concurrently running queries on the server.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Control of the data speed is disabled.
Default value: 0.
count_distinct_implementation
Specifies which of the
uniq* functions should be used to perform the COUNT(DISTINCT …) construction.
Possible values:
Default value:
uniqExact.
skip_unavailable_shards
Enables or disables silently skipping of unavailable shards.
Shard is considered unavailable if all its replicas are unavailable. A replica is unavailable in the following cases:
ClickHouse can’t connect to replica for any reason.
When connecting to a replica, ClickHouse performs several attempts. If all these attempts fail, the replica is considered unavailable.
Replica can’t be resolved through DNS.
If replica’s hostname can’t be resolved through DNS, it can indicate the following situations:
Replica’s host has no DNS record. It can occur in systems with dynamic DNS, for example, Kubernetes, where nodes can be unresolvable during downtime, and this is not an error.
Configuration error. ClickHouse configuration file contains a wrong hostname.
Possible values:
1 — skipping enabled.
If a shard is unavailable, ClickHouse returns a result based on partial data and does not report node availability issues.
0 — skipping disabled.
If a shard is unavailable, ClickHouse throws an exception.
Default value: 0.
distributed_group_by_no_merge
Do not merge aggregation states from different servers for distributed query processing, you can use this in case it is for certain that there are different keys on different shards
Possible values:
0— Disabled (final query processing is done on the initiator node).
1- Do not merge aggregation states from different servers for distributed query processing (query completelly processed on the shard, initiator only proxy the data), can be used in case it is for certain that there are different keys on different shards.
2- Same as
1but applies
ORDER BYand
LIMIT(it is not possible when the query processed completelly on the remote node, like for
distributed_group_by_no_merge=1) on the initiator (can be used for queries with
ORDER BYand/or
LIMIT).
Default value:
0
Example
SELECT *
FROM remote('127.0.0.{2,3}', system.one)
GROUP BY dummy
LIMIT 1
SETTINGS distributed_group_by_no_merge = 1
FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock
┌─dummy─┐
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
└───────┘
SELECT *
FROM remote('127.0.0.{2,3}', system.one)
GROUP BY dummy
LIMIT 1
SETTINGS distributed_group_by_no_merge = 2
FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock
┌─dummy─┐
│ 0 │
└───────┘
distributed_push_down_limit
Enables or disables LIMIT applying on each shard separatelly.
This will allow to avoid:
- Sending extra rows over network;
- Processing rows behind the limit on the initiator.
Starting from 21.9 version you cannot get inaccurate results anymore, since
distributed_push_down_limit changes query execution only if at least one of the conditions met:
- distributed_group_by_no_merge > 0.
- Query does not have
GROUP BY/
DISTINCT/
LIMIT BY, but it has
ORDER BY/
LIMIT.
- Query has
GROUP BY/
DISTINCT/
LIMIT BYwith
ORDER BY/
LIMITand:
- optimize_skip_unused_shards is enabled.
- optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_key is enabled.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value:
1.
See also:
optimize_skip_unused_shards_limit
Limit for number of sharding key values, turns off
optimize_skip_unused_shards if the limit is reached.
Too many values may require significant amount for processing, while the benefit is doubtful, since if you have huge number of values in
IN (...), then most likely the query will be sent to all shards anyway.
Default value: 1000
optimize_skip_unused_shards
Enables or disables skipping of unused shards for SELECT queries that have sharding key condition in
WHERE/PREWHERE (assuming that the data is distributed by sharding key, otherwise a query yields incorrect result).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0
optimize_skip_unused_shards_rewrite_in
Rewrite IN in query for remote shards to exclude values that does not belong to the shard (requires optimize_skip_unused_shards).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1 (since it requires
optimize_skip_unused_shards anyway, which
0 by default)
allow_nondeterministic_optimize_skip_unused_shards
Allow nondeterministic (like
rand or
dictGet, since later has some caveats with updates) functions in sharding key.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disallowed.
- 1 — Allowed.
Default value: 0
optimize_skip_unused_shards_nesting
Controls
optimize_skip_unused_shards (hence still requires
optimize_skip_unused_shards) depends on the nesting level of the distributed query (case when you have
Distributed table that look into another
Distributed table).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled,
optimize_skip_unused_shardsworks always.
- 1 — Enables
optimize_skip_unused_shardsonly for the first level.
- 2 — Enables
optimize_skip_unused_shardsup to the second level.
Default value: 0
force_optimize_skip_unused_shards
Enables or disables query execution if optimize_skip_unused_shards is enabled and skipping of unused shards is not possible. If the skipping is not possible and the setting is enabled, an exception will be thrown.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled. ClickHouse does not throw an exception.
- 1 — Enabled. Query execution is disabled only if the table has a sharding key.
- 2 — Enabled. Query execution is disabled regardless of whether a sharding key is defined for the table.
Default value: 0
force_optimize_skip_unused_shards_nesting
Controls
force_optimize_skip_unused_shards (hence still requires
force_optimize_skip_unused_shards) depends on the nesting level of the distributed query (case when you have
Distributed table that look into another
Distributed table).
Possible values:
- 0 - Disabled,
force_optimize_skip_unused_shardsworks always.
- 1 — Enables
force_optimize_skip_unused_shardsonly for the first level.
- 2 — Enables
force_optimize_skip_unused_shardsup to the second level.
Default value: 0
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_key
Optimize
GROUP BY sharding_key queries, by avoiding costly aggregation on the initiator server (which will reduce memory usage for the query on the initiator server).
The following types of queries are supported (and all combinations of them):
SELECT DISTINCT [..., ]sharding_key[, ...] FROM dist
SELECT ... FROM dist GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...]
SELECT ... FROM dist GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] ORDER BY x
SELECT ... FROM dist GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] LIMIT 1
SELECT ... FROM dist GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] LIMIT 1 BY x
The following types of queries are not supported (support for some of them may be added later):
SELECT ... GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] WITH TOTALS
SELECT ... GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] WITH ROLLUP
SELECT ... GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] WITH CUBE
SELECT ... GROUP BY sharding_key[, ...] SETTINGS extremes=1
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0
See also:
note
Right now it requires
optimize_skip_unused_shards (the reason behind this is that one day it may be enabled by default, and it will work correctly only if data was inserted via Distributed table, i.e. data is distributed according to sharding_key).
optimize_throw_if_noop
Enables or disables throwing an exception if an OPTIMIZE query didn’t perform a merge.
By default,
OPTIMIZE returns successfully even if it didn’t do anything. This setting lets you differentiate these situations and get the reason in an exception message.
Possible values:
- 1 — Throwing an exception is enabled.
- 0 — Throwing an exception is disabled.
Default value: 0.
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns
Enables or disables optimization by transforming some functions to reading subcolumns. This reduces the amount of data to read.
These functions can be transformed:
- length to read the size0 subcolumn.
- empty to read the size0 subcolumn.
- notEmpty to read the size0 subcolumn.
- isNull to read the null subcolumn.
- isNotNull to read the null subcolumn.
- count to read the null subcolumn.
- mapKeys to read the keys subcolumn.
- mapValues to read the values subcolumn.
Possible values:
- 0 — Optimization disabled.
- 1 — Optimization enabled.
Default value:
0.
optimize_trivial_count_query
Enables or disables the optimization to trivial query
SELECT count() FROM table using metadata from MergeTree. If you need to use row-level security, disable this setting.
Possible values:
- 0 — Optimization disabled.
- 1 — Optimization enabled.
Default value:
1.
See also:
distributed_replica_error_half_life
- Type: seconds
- Default value: 60 seconds
Controls how fast errors in distributed tables are zeroed. If a replica is unavailable for some time, accumulates 5 errors, and distributed_replica_error_half_life is set to 1 second, then the replica is considered normal 3 seconds after the last error.
See also:
- load_balancing
- Table engine Distributed
- distributed_replica_error_cap
- distributed_replica_max_ignored_errors
distributed_replica_error_cap
- Type: unsigned int
- Default value: 1000
The error count of each replica is capped at this value, preventing a single replica from accumulating too many errors.
See also:
- load_balancing
- Table engine Distributed
- distributed_replica_error_half_life
- distributed_replica_max_ignored_errors
distributed_replica_max_ignored_errors
- Type: unsigned int
- Default value: 0
The number of errors that will be ignored while choosing replicas (according to
load_balancing algorithm).
See also:
- load_balancing
- Table engine Distributed
- distributed_replica_error_cap
- distributed_replica_error_half_life
distributed_directory_monitor_sleep_time_ms
Base interval for the Distributed table engine to send data. The actual interval grows exponentially in the event of errors.
Possible values:
- A positive integer number of milliseconds.
Default value: 100 milliseconds.
distributed_directory_monitor_max_sleep_time_ms
Maximum interval for the Distributed table engine to send data. Limits exponential growth of the interval set in the distributed_directory_monitor_sleep_time_ms setting.
Possible values:
- A positive integer number of milliseconds.
Default value: 30000 milliseconds (30 seconds).
distributed_directory_monitor_batch_inserts
Enables/disables inserted data sending in batches.
When batch sending is enabled, the Distributed table engine tries to send multiple files of inserted data in one operation instead of sending them separately. Batch sending improves cluster performance by better-utilizing server and network resources.
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
Default value: 0.
distributed_directory_monitor_split_batch_on_failure
Enables/disables splitting batches on failures.
Sometimes sending particular batch to the remote shard may fail, because of some complex pipeline after (i.e.
MATERIALIZED VIEW with
GROUP BY) due to
Memory limit exceeded or similar errors. In this case, retrying will not help (and this will stuck distributed sends for the table) but sending files from that batch one by one may succeed INSERT.
So installing this setting to
1 will disable batching for such batches (i.e. temporary disables
distributed_directory_monitor_batch_inserts for failed batches).
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
Default value: 0.
note
This setting also affects broken batches (that may appears because of abnormal server (machine) termination and no
fsync_after_insert/
fsync_directories for Distributed table engine).
warning
You should not rely on automatic batch splitting, since this may hurt performance.
os_thread_priority
Sets the priority (nice) for threads that execute queries. The OS scheduler considers this priority when choosing the next thread to run on each available CPU core.
warning
To use this setting, you need to set the
CAP_SYS_NICE capability. The
clickhouse-server package sets it up during installation. Some virtual environments do not allow you to set the
CAP_SYS_NICE capability. In this case,
clickhouse-server shows a message about it at the start.
Possible values:
- You can set values in the range
[-20, 19].
Lower values mean higher priority. Threads with low
nice priority values are executed more frequently than threads with high values. High values are preferable for long-running non-interactive queries because it allows them to quickly give up resources in favour of short interactive queries when they arrive.
Default value: 0.
query_profiler_real_time_period_ns
Sets the period for a real clock timer of the query profiler. Real clock timer counts wall-clock time.
Possible values:
Positive integer number, in nanoseconds.
Recommended values:
- 10000000 (100 times a second) nanoseconds and less for single queries.
- 1000000000 (once a second) for cluster-wide profiling.
0 for turning off the timer.
Type: UInt64.
Default value: 1000000000 nanoseconds (once a second).
See also:
- System table trace_log
query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns
Sets the period for a CPU clock timer of the query profiler. This timer counts only CPU time.
Possible values:
A positive integer number of nanoseconds.
Recommended values:
- 10000000 (100 times a second) nanoseconds and more for single queries.
- 1000000000 (once a second) for cluster-wide profiling.
0 for turning off the timer.
Type: UInt64.
Default value: 1000000000 nanoseconds.
See also:
- System table trace_log
allow_introspection_functions
Enables or disables introspections functions for query profiling.
Possible values:
- 1 — Introspection functions enabled.
- 0 — Introspection functions disabled.
Default value: 0.
See Also
- Sampling Query Profiler
- System table trace_log
input_format_parallel_parsing
Enables or disables order-preserving parallel parsing of data formats. Supported only for TSV, TKSV, CSV and JSONEachRow formats.
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
Default value:
1.
output_format_parallel_formatting
Enables or disables parallel formatting of data formats. Supported only for TSV, TKSV, CSV and JSONEachRow formats.
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
Default value:
1.
min_chunk_bytes_for_parallel_parsing
- Type: unsigned int
- Default value: 1 MiB
The minimum chunk size in bytes, which each thread will parse in parallel.
output_format_avro_codec
Sets the compression codec used for output Avro file.
Type: string
Possible values:
null— No compression
deflate— Compress with Deflate (zlib)
snappy— Compress with Snappy
Default value:
snappy (if available) or
deflate.
output_format_avro_sync_interval
Sets minimum data size (in bytes) between synchronization markers for output Avro file.
Type: unsigned int
Possible values: 32 (32 bytes) - 1073741824 (1 GiB)
Default value: 32768 (32 KiB)
output_format_avro_string_column_pattern
Regexp of column names of type String to output as Avro
string (default is
bytes).
RE2 syntax is supported.
Type: string
format_avro_schema_registry_url
Sets Confluent Schema Registry URL to use with AvroConfluent format.
Default value:
Empty.
input_format_avro_allow_missing_fields
Enables using fields that are not specified in Avro or AvroConfluent format schema. When a field is not found in the schema, ClickHouse uses the default value instead of throwing an exception.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
merge_selecting_sleep_ms
Sleep time for merge selecting when no part is selected. A lower setting triggers selecting tasks in
background_schedule_pool frequently, which results in a large number of requests to ClickHouse Keeper in large-scale clusters.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value:
5000.
parallel_distributed_insert_select
Enables parallel distributed
INSERT ... SELECT query.
If we execute
INSERT INTO distributed_table_a SELECT ... FROM distributed_table_b queries and both tables use the same cluster, and both tables are either replicated or non-replicated, then this query is processed locally on every shard.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 —
SELECTwill be executed on each shard from the underlying table of the distributed engine.
- 2 —
SELECTand
INSERTwill be executed on each shard from/to the underlying table of the distributed engine.
Default value: 0.
insert_distributed_sync
Enables or disables synchronous data insertion into a Distributed table.
By default, when inserting data into a
Distributed table, the ClickHouse server sends data to cluster nodes in asynchronous mode. When
insert_distributed_sync=1, the data is processed synchronously, and the
INSERT operation succeeds only after all the data is saved on all shards (at least one replica for each shard if
internal_replication is true).
Possible values:
- 0 — Data is inserted in asynchronous mode.
- 1 — Data is inserted in synchronous mode.
Default value:
0.
See Also
insert_distributed_one_random_shard
Enables or disables random shard insertion into a Distributed table when there is no distributed key.
By default, when inserting data into a
Distributed table with more than one shard, the ClickHouse server will reject any insertion request if there is no distributed key. When
insert_distributed_one_random_shard = 1, insertions are allowed and data is forwarded randomly among all shards.
Possible values:
- 0 — Insertion is rejected if there are multiple shards and no distributed key is given.
- 1 — Insertion is done randomly among all available shards when no distributed key is given.
Default value:
0.
insert_shard_id
If not
0, specifies the shard of Distributed table into which the data will be inserted synchronously.
If
insert_shard_id value is incorrect, the server will throw an exception.
To get the number of shards on
requested_cluster, you can check server config or use this query:
SELECT uniq(shard_num) FROM system.clusters WHERE cluster = 'requested_cluster';
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- Any number from
1to
shards_numof corresponding Distributed table.
Default value:
0.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE x AS system.numbers ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY number;
CREATE TABLE x_dist AS x ENGINE = Distributed('test_cluster_two_shards_localhost', currentDatabase(), x);
INSERT INTO x_dist SELECT * FROM numbers(5) SETTINGS insert_shard_id = 1;
SELECT * FROM x_dist ORDER BY number ASC;
Result:
┌─number─┐
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 1 │
│ 1 │
│ 2 │
│ 2 │
│ 3 │
│ 3 │
│ 4 │
│ 4 │
└────────┘
use_compact_format_in_distributed_parts_names
Uses compact format for storing blocks for async (
insert_distributed_sync) INSERT into tables with
Distributed engine.
Possible values:
- 0 — Uses
user[:password]@host:port#default_databasedirectory format.
- 1 — Uses
[shard{shard_index}[_replica{replica_index}]]directory format.
Default value:
1.
note
- with
use_compact_format_in_distributed_parts_names=0changes from cluster definition will not be applied for async INSERT.
- with
use_compact_format_in_distributed_parts_names=1changing the order of the nodes in the cluster definition, will change the
shard_index/
replica_indexso be aware.
background_buffer_flush_schedule_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing background flush in Buffer-engine tables. This setting is applied at the ClickHouse server start and can’t be changed in a user session.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 16.
background_move_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing background moves of data parts for MergeTree-engine tables. This setting is applied at the ClickHouse server start and can’t be changed in a user session.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 8.
background_schedule_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing background tasks for replicated tables, Kafka streaming, DNS cache updates. This setting is applied at ClickHouse server start and can’t be changed in a user session.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 128.
background_fetches_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing background fetches for replicated tables. This setting is applied at the ClickHouse server start and can’t be changed in a user session. For production usage with frequent small insertions or slow ZooKeeper cluster it is recommended to use default value.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 8.
always_fetch_merged_part
Prohibits data parts merging in Replicated*MergeTree-engine tables.
When merging is prohibited, the replica never merges parts and always downloads merged parts from other replicas. If there is no required data yet, the replica waits for it. CPU and disk load on the replica server decreases, but the network load on the cluster increases. This setting can be useful on servers with relatively weak CPUs or slow disks, such as servers for backups storage.
Possible values:
- 0 —
Replicated*MergeTree-engine tables merge data parts at the replica.
- 1 —
Replicated*MergeTree-engine tables do not merge data parts at the replica. The tables download merged data parts from other replicas.
Default value: 0.
See Also
background_distributed_schedule_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing background tasks for distributed sends. This setting is applied at the ClickHouse server start and can’t be changed in a user session.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 16.
background_message_broker_schedule_pool_size
Sets the number of threads performing background tasks for message streaming. This setting is applied at the ClickHouse server start and can’t be changed in a user session.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 16.
See Also
validate_polygons
Enables or disables throwing an exception in the pointInPolygon function, if the polygon is self-intersecting or self-tangent.
Possible values:
- 0 — Throwing an exception is disabled.
pointInPolygonaccepts invalid polygons and returns possibly incorrect results for them.
- 1 — Throwing an exception is enabled.
Default value: 1.
transform_null_in
Enables equality of NULL values for IN operator.
By default,
NULL values can’t be compared because
NULL means undefined value. Thus, comparison
expr = NULL must always return
false. With this setting
NULL = NULL returns
true for
IN operator.
Possible values:
- 0 — Comparison of
NULLvalues in
INoperator returns
false.
- 1 — Comparison of
NULLvalues in
INoperator returns
true.
Default value: 0.
Example
Consider the
null_in table:
┌──idx─┬─────i─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ NULL │
│ 3 │ 3 │
└──────┴───────┘
Query:
SELECT idx, i FROM null_in WHERE i IN (1, NULL) SETTINGS transform_null_in = 0;
Result:
┌──idx─┬────i─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │
└──────┴──────┘
Query:
SELECT idx, i FROM null_in WHERE i IN (1, NULL) SETTINGS transform_null_in = 1;
Result:
┌──idx─┬─────i─┐
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ NULL │
└──────┴───────┘
See Also
low_cardinality_max_dictionary_size
Sets a maximum size in rows of a shared global dictionary for the LowCardinality data type that can be written to a storage file system. This setting prevents issues with RAM in case of unlimited dictionary growth. All the data that can’t be encoded due to maximum dictionary size limitation ClickHouse writes in an ordinary method.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
Default value: 8192.
low_cardinality_use_single_dictionary_for_part
Turns on or turns off using of single dictionary for the data part.
By default, the ClickHouse server monitors the size of dictionaries and if a dictionary overflows then the server starts to write the next one. To prohibit creating several dictionaries set
low_cardinality_use_single_dictionary_for_part = 1.
Possible values:
- 1 — Creating several dictionaries for the data part is prohibited.
- 0 — Creating several dictionaries for the data part is not prohibited.
Default value: 0.
low_cardinality_allow_in_native_format
Allows or restricts using the LowCardinality data type with the Native format.
If usage of
LowCardinality is restricted, ClickHouse server converts
LowCardinality-columns to ordinary ones for
SELECT queries, and convert ordinary columns to
LowCardinality-columns for
INSERT queries.
This setting is required mainly for third-party clients which do not support
LowCardinality data type.
Possible values:
- 1 — Usage of
LowCardinalityis not restricted.
- 0 — Usage of
LowCardinalityis restricted.
Default value: 1.
allow_suspicious_low_cardinality_types
Allows or restricts using LowCardinality with data types with fixed size of 8 bytes or less: numeric data types and
FixedString(8_bytes_or_less).
For small fixed values using of
LowCardinality is usually inefficient, because ClickHouse stores a numeric index for each row. As a result:
- Disk space usage can rise.
- RAM consumption can be higher, depending on a dictionary size.
- Some functions can work slower due to extra coding/encoding operations.
Merge times in MergeTree-engine tables can grow due to all the reasons described above.
Possible values:
- 1 — Usage of
LowCardinalityis not restricted.
- 0 — Usage of
LowCardinalityis restricted.
Default value: 0.
min_insert_block_size_rows_for_materialized_views
Sets the minimum number of rows in the block which can be inserted into a table by an
INSERT query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones. This setting is applied only for blocks inserted into materialized view. By adjusting this setting, you control blocks squashing while pushing to materialized view and avoid excessive memory usage.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
Default value: 1048576.
See Also
min_insert_block_size_bytes_for_materialized_views
Sets the minimum number of bytes in the block which can be inserted into a table by an
INSERT query. Smaller-sized blocks are squashed into bigger ones. This setting is applied only for blocks inserted into materialized view. By adjusting this setting, you control blocks squashing while pushing to materialized view and avoid excessive memory usage.
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 — Squashing disabled.
Default value: 268435456.
See also
output_format_pretty_grid_charset
Allows changing a charset which is used for printing grids borders. Available charsets are UTF-8, ASCII.
Example
SET output_format_pretty_grid_charset = 'UTF-8';
SELECT * FROM a;
┌─a─┐
│ 1 │
└───┘
SET output_format_pretty_grid_charset = 'ASCII';
SELECT * FROM a;
+-a-+
| 1 |
+---+
optimize_read_in_order
Enables ORDER BY optimization in SELECT queries for reading data from MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
ORDER BYoptimization is disabled.
- 1 —
ORDER BYoptimization is enabled.
Default value:
1.
See Also
optimize_aggregation_in_order
Enables GROUP BY optimization in SELECT queries for aggregating data in corresponding order in MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
GROUP BYoptimization is disabled.
- 1 —
GROUP BYoptimization is enabled.
Default value:
0.
See Also
mutations_sync
Allows to execute
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE|DELETE queries (mutations) synchronously.
Possible values:
- 0 - Mutations execute asynchronously.
- 1 - The query waits for all mutations to complete on the current server.
- 2 - The query waits for all mutations to complete on all replicas (if they exist).
Default value:
0.
See Also
ttl_only_drop_parts
Enables or disables complete dropping of data parts where all rows are expired in MergeTree tables.
When
ttl_only_drop_parts is disabled (by default), the ClickHouse server only deletes expired rows according to their TTL.
When
ttl_only_drop_parts is enabled, the ClickHouse server drops a whole part when all rows in it are expired.
Dropping whole parts instead of partial cleaning TTL-d rows allows having shorter
merge_with_ttl_timeout times and lower impact on system performance.
Possible values:
- 0 — The complete dropping of data parts is disabled.
- 1 — The complete dropping of data parts is enabled.
Default value:
0.
See Also
- CREATE TABLE query clauses and settings (
merge_with_ttl_timeoutsetting)
- Table TTL
lock_acquire_timeout
Defines how many seconds a locking request waits before failing.
Locking timeout is used to protect from deadlocks while executing read/write operations with tables. When the timeout expires and the locking request fails, the ClickHouse server throws an exception "Locking attempt timed out! Possible deadlock avoided. Client should retry." with error code
DEADLOCK_AVOIDED.
Possible values:
- Positive integer (in seconds).
- 0 — No locking timeout.
Default value:
120 seconds.
cast_keep_nullable
Enables or disables keeping of the
Nullable data type in CAST operations.
When the setting is enabled and the argument of
CAST function is
Nullable, the result is also transformed to
Nullable type. When the setting is disabled, the result always has the destination type exactly.
Possible values:
- 0 — The
CASTresult has exactly the destination type specified.
- 1 — If the argument type is
Nullable, the
CASTresult is transformed to
Nullable(DestinationDataType).
Default value:
0.
Examples
The following query results in the destination data type exactly:
SET cast_keep_nullable = 0;
SELECT CAST(toNullable(toInt32(0)) AS Int32) as x, toTypeName(x);
Result:
┌─x─┬─toTypeName(CAST(toNullable(toInt32(0)), 'Int32'))─┐
│ 0 │ Int32 │
└───┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
The following query results in the
Nullable modification on the destination data type:
SET cast_keep_nullable = 1;
SELECT CAST(toNullable(toInt32(0)) AS Int32) as x, toTypeName(x);
Result:
┌─x─┬─toTypeName(CAST(toNullable(toInt32(0)), 'Int32'))─┐
│ 0 │ Nullable(Int32) │
└───┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
See Also
- CAST function
output_format_pretty_max_value_width
Limits the width of value displayed in Pretty formats. If the value width exceeds the limit, the value is cut.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — The value is cut completely.
Default value:
10000 symbols.
Examples
Query:
SET output_format_pretty_max_value_width = 10;
SELECT range(number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10 FORMAT PrettyCompactNoEscapes;
Result:
┌─range(number)─┐
│ [] │
│ [0] │
│ [0,1] │
│ [0,1,2] │
│ [0,1,2,3] │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
└───────────────┘
Query with zero width:
SET output_format_pretty_max_value_width = 0;
SELECT range(number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5 FORMAT PrettyCompactNoEscapes;
Result:
┌─range(number)─┐
│ ⋯ │
│ ⋯ │
│ ⋯ │
│ ⋯ │
│ ⋯ │
└───────────────┘
output_format_pretty_row_numbers
Adds row numbers to output in the Pretty format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Output without row numbers.
- 1 — Output with row numbers.
Default value:
0.
Example
Query:
SET output_format_pretty_row_numbers = 1;
SELECT TOP 3 name, value FROM system.settings;
Result:
┌─name────────────────────┬─value───┐
1. │ min_compress_block_size │ 65536 │
2. │ max_compress_block_size │ 1048576 │
3. │ max_block_size │ 65505 │
└─────────────────────────┴─────────┘
system_events_show_zero_values
Allows to select zero-valued events from
system.events.
Some monitoring systems require passing all the metrics values to them for each checkpoint, even if the metric value is zero.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value:
0.
Examples
Query
SELECT * FROM system.events WHERE event='QueryMemoryLimitExceeded';
Result
Ok.
Query
SET system_events_show_zero_values = 1;
SELECT * FROM system.events WHERE event='QueryMemoryLimitExceeded';
Result
┌─event────────────────────┬─value─┬─description───────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ QueryMemoryLimitExceeded │ 0 │ Number of times when memory limit exceeded for query. │
└──────────────────────────┴───────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
persistent
Disables persistency for the Set and Join table engines.
Reduces the I/O overhead. Suitable for scenarios that pursue performance and do not require persistence.
Possible values:
- 1 — Enabled.
- 0 — Disabled.
Default value:
1.
format_csv_null_representation
Defines the representation of
NULL for CSV output and input formats. User can set any string as a value, for example,
My NULL.
Default value:
\N.
Examples
Query
SELECT * from csv_custom_null FORMAT CSV;
Result
788
\N
\N
Query
SET format_csv_null_representation = 'My NULL';
SELECT * FROM csv_custom_null FORMAT CSV;
Result
788
My NULL
My NULL
format_tsv_null_representation
Defines the representation of
NULL for TSV output and input formats. User can set any string as a value, for example,
My NULL.
Default value:
\N.
Examples
Query
SELECT * FROM tsv_custom_null FORMAT TSV;
Result
788
\N
\N
Query
SET format_tsv_null_representation = 'My NULL';
SELECT * FROM tsv_custom_null FORMAT TSV;
Result
788
My NULL
My NULL
output_format_json_array_of_rows
Enables the ability to output all rows as a JSON array in the JSONEachRow format.
Possible values:
- 1 — ClickHouse outputs all rows as an array, each row in the
JSONEachRowformat.
- 0 — ClickHouse outputs each row separately in the
JSONEachRowformat.
Default value:
0.
Example of a query with the enabled setting
Query:
SET output_format_json_array_of_rows = 1;
SELECT number FROM numbers(3) FORMAT JSONEachRow;
Result:
[
{"number":"0"},
{"number":"1"},
{"number":"2"}
]
Example of a query with the disabled setting
Query:
SET output_format_json_array_of_rows = 0;
SELECT number FROM numbers(3) FORMAT JSONEachRow;
Result:
{"number":"0"}
{"number":"1"}
{"number":"2"}
allow_nullable_key
Allows using of the Nullable-typed values in a sorting and a primary key for MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 1 —
Nullable-type expressions are allowed in keys.
- 0 —
Nullable-type expressions are not allowed in keys.
Default value:
0.
warning
Nullable primary key usually indicates bad design. It is forbidden in almost all main stream DBMS. The feature is mainly for AggregatingMergeTree and is not heavily tested. Use with care.
warning
Do not enable this feature in version
<= 21.8. It's not properly implemented and may lead to server crash.
aggregate_functions_null_for_empty
Enables or disables rewriting all aggregate functions in a query, adding -OrNull suffix to them. Enable it for SQL standard compatibility. It is implemented via query rewrite (similar to count_distinct_implementation setting) to get consistent results for distributed queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
Example
Consider the following query with aggregate functions:
SELECT SUM(-1), MAX(0) FROM system.one WHERE 0;
With
aggregate_functions_null_for_empty = 0 it would produce:
┌─SUM(-1)─┬─MAX(0)─┐
│ 0 │ 0 │
└─────────┴────────┘
With
aggregate_functions_null_for_empty = 1 the result would be:
┌─SUMOrNull(-1)─┬─MAXOrNull(0)─┐
│ NULL │ NULL │
└───────────────┴──────────────┘
union_default_mode
Sets a mode for combining
SELECT query results. The setting is only used when shared with UNION without explicitly specifying the
UNION ALL or
UNION DISTINCT.
Possible values:
'DISTINCT'— ClickHouse outputs rows as a result of combining queries removing duplicate rows.
'ALL'— ClickHouse outputs all rows as a result of combining queries including duplicate rows.
''— ClickHouse generates an exception when used with
UNION.
Default value:
''.
See examples in UNION.
data_type_default_nullable
Allows data types without explicit modifiers NULL or NOT NULL in column definition will be Nullable.
Possible values:
- 1 — The data types in column definitions are set to
Nullableby default.
- 0 — The data types in column definitions are set to not
Nullableby default.
Default value:
0.
execute_merges_on_single_replica_time_threshold
Enables special logic to perform merges on replicas.
Possible values:
- Positive integer (in seconds).
- 0 — Special merges logic is not used. Merges happen in the usual way on all the replicas.
Default value:
0.
Usage
Selects one replica to perform the merge on. Sets the time threshold from the start of the merge. Other replicas wait for the merge to finish, then download the result. If the time threshold passes and the selected replica does not perform the merge, then the merge is performed on other replicas as usual.
High values for that threshold may lead to replication delays.
It can be useful when merges are CPU bounded not IO bounded (performing heavy data compression, calculating aggregate functions or default expressions that require a large amount of calculations, or just very high number of tiny merges).
max_final_threads
Sets the maximum number of parallel threads for the
SELECT query data read phase with the FINAL modifier.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 or 1 — Disabled.
SELECTqueries are executed in a single thread.
Default value:
16.
opentelemetry_start_trace_probability
Sets the probability that the ClickHouse can start a trace for executed queries (if no parent trace context is supplied).
Possible values:
- 0 — The trace for all executed queries is disabled (if no parent trace context is supplied).
- Positive floating-point number in the range [0..1]. For example, if the setting value is
0,5, ClickHouse can start a trace on average for half of the queries.
- 1 — The trace for all executed queries is enabled.
Default value:
0.
optimize_on_insert
Enables or disables data transformation before the insertion, as if merge was done on this block (according to table engine).
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
Example
The difference between enabled and disabled:
Query:
SET optimize_on_insert = 1;
CREATE TABLE test1 (`FirstTable` UInt32) ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree ORDER BY FirstTable;
INSERT INTO test1 SELECT number % 2 FROM numbers(5);
SELECT * FROM test1;
SET optimize_on_insert = 0;
CREATE TABLE test2 (`SecondTable` UInt32) ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree ORDER BY SecondTable;
INSERT INTO test2 SELECT number % 2 FROM numbers(5);
SELECT * FROM test2;
Result:
┌─FirstTable─┐
│ 0 │
│ 1 │
└────────────┘
┌─SecondTable─┐
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 0 │
│ 1 │
│ 1 │
└─────────────┘
Note that this setting influences Materialized view and MaterializedMySQL behaviour.
engine_file_empty_if_not_exists
Allows to select data from a file engine table without file.
Possible values:
- 0 —
SELECTthrows exception.
- 1 —
SELECTreturns empty result.
Default value:
0.
engine_file_truncate_on_insert
Enables or disables truncate before insert in File engine tables.
Possible values:
- 0 —
INSERTquery appends new data to the end of the file.
- 1 —
INSERTreplaces existing content of the file with the new data.
Default value:
0.
allow_experimental_geo_types
Allows working with experimental geo data types.
Possible values:
- 0 — Working with geo data types is disabled.
- 1 — Working with geo data types is enabled.
Default value:
0.
database_atomic_wait_for_drop_and_detach_synchronously
Adds a modifier
SYNC to all
DROP and
DETACH queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Queries will be executed with delay.
- 1 — Queries will be executed without delay.
Default value:
0.
show_table_uuid_in_table_create_query_if_not_nil
Sets the
SHOW TABLE query display.
Possible values:
- 0 — The query will be displayed without table UUID.
- 1 — The query will be displayed with table UUID.
Default value:
0.
allow_experimental_live_view
Allows creation of experimental live views.
Possible values:
- 0 — Working with live views is disabled.
- 1 — Working with live views is enabled.
Default value:
0.
live_view_heartbeat_interval
Sets the heartbeat interval in seconds to indicate live view is alive .
Default value:
15.
max_live_view_insert_blocks_before_refresh
Sets the maximum number of inserted blocks after which mergeable blocks are dropped and query for live view is re-executed.
Default value:
64.
temporary_live_view_timeout
Sets the interval in seconds after which live view with timeout is deleted.
Default value:
5.
periodic_live_view_refresh
Sets the interval in seconds after which periodically refreshed live view is forced to refresh.
Default value:
60.
http_connection_timeout
HTTP connection timeout (in seconds).
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 - Disabled (infinite timeout).
Default value: 1.
http_send_timeout
HTTP send timeout (in seconds).
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 - Disabled (infinite timeout).
Default value: 1800.
http_receive_timeout
HTTP receive timeout (in seconds).
Possible values:
- Any positive integer.
- 0 - Disabled (infinite timeout).
Default value: 1800.
check_query_single_value_result
Defines the level of detail for the CHECK TABLE query result for
MergeTree family engines .
Possible values:
- 0 — the query shows a check status for every individual data part of a table.
- 1 — the query shows the general table check status.
Default value:
0.
prefer_column_name_to_alias
Enables or disables using the original column names instead of aliases in query expressions and clauses. It especially matters when alias is the same as the column name, see Expression Aliases. Enable this setting to make aliases syntax rules in ClickHouse more compatible with most other database engines.
Possible values:
- 0 — The column name is substituted with the alias.
- 1 — The column name is not substituted with the alias.
Default value:
0.
Example
The difference between enabled and disabled:
Query:
SET prefer_column_name_to_alias = 0;
SELECT avg(number) AS number, max(number) FROM numbers(10);
Result:
Received exception from server (version 21.5.1):
Code: 184. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Aggregate function avg(number) is found inside another aggregate function in query: While processing avg(number) AS number.
Query:
SET prefer_column_name_to_alias = 1;
SELECT avg(number) AS number, max(number) FROM numbers(10);
Result:
┌─number─┬─max(number)─┐
│ 4.5 │ 9 │
└────────┴─────────────┘
limit
Sets the maximum number of rows to get from the query result. It adjusts the value set by the LIMIT clause, so that the limit, specified in the query, cannot exceed the limit, set by this setting.
Possible values:
- 0 — The number of rows is not limited.
- Positive integer.
Default value:
0.
offset
Sets the number of rows to skip before starting to return rows from the query. It adjusts the offset set by the OFFSET clause, so that these two values are summarized.
Possible values:
- 0 — No rows are skipped .
- Positive integer.
Default value:
0.
Example
Input table:
CREATE TABLE test (i UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY i;
INSERT INTO test SELECT number FROM numbers(500);
Query:
SET limit = 5;
SET offset = 7;
SELECT * FROM test LIMIT 10 OFFSET 100;
Result:
┌───i─┐
│ 107 │
│ 108 │
│ 109 │
└─────┘
optimize_syntax_fuse_functions
Enables to fuse aggregate functions with identical argument. It rewrites query contains at least two aggregate functions from sum, count or avg with identical argument to sumCount.
Possible values:
- 0 — Functions with identical argument are not fused.
- 1 — Functions with identical argument are fused.
Default value:
0.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE fuse_tbl(a Int8, b Int8) Engine = Log;
SET optimize_syntax_fuse_functions = 1;
EXPLAIN SYNTAX SELECT sum(a), sum(b), count(b), avg(b) from fuse_tbl FORMAT TSV;
Result:
SELECT
sum(a),
sumCount(b).1,
sumCount(b).2,
(sumCount(b).1) / (sumCount(b).2)
FROM fuse_tbl
allow_experimental_database_replicated
Enables to create databases with Replicated engine.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value:
0.
database_replicated_initial_query_timeout_sec
Sets how long initial DDL query should wait for Replicated database to precess previous DDL queue entries in seconds.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Unlimited.
Default value:
300.
distributed_ddl_task_timeout
Sets timeout for DDL query responses from all hosts in cluster. If a DDL request has not been performed on all hosts, a response will contain a timeout error and a request will be executed in an async mode. Negative value means infinite.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Async mode.
- Negative integer — infinite timeout.
Default value:
180.
distributed_ddl_output_mode
Sets format of distributed DDL query result.
Possible values:
throw— Returns result set with query execution status for all hosts where query is finished. If query has failed on some hosts, then it will rethrow the first exception. If query is not finished yet on some hosts and distributed_ddl_task_timeout exceeded, then it throws
TIMEOUT_EXCEEDEDexception.
none— Is similar to throw, but distributed DDL query returns no result set.
null_status_on_timeout— Returns
NULLas execution status in some rows of result set instead of throwing
TIMEOUT_EXCEEDEDif query is not finished on the corresponding hosts.
never_throw— Do not throw
TIMEOUT_EXCEEDEDand do not rethrow exceptions if query has failed on some hosts.
Default value:
throw.
flatten_nested
Sets the data format of a nested columns.
Possible values:
- 1 — Nested column is flattened to separate arrays.
- 0 — Nested column stays a single array of tuples.
Default value:
1.
Usage
If the setting is set to
0, it is possible to use an arbitrary level of nesting.
Examples
Query:
SET flatten_nested = 1;
CREATE TABLE t_nest (`n` Nested(a UInt32, b UInt32)) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple();
SHOW CREATE TABLE t_nest;
Result:
┌─statement───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ CREATE TABLE default.t_nest
(
`n.a` Array(UInt32),
`n.b` Array(UInt32)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SET flatten_nested = 0;
CREATE TABLE t_nest (`n` Nested(a UInt32, b UInt32)) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple();
SHOW CREATE TABLE t_nest;
Result:
┌─statement──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ CREATE TABLE default.t_nest
(
`n` Nested(a UInt32, b UInt32)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
external_table_functions_use_nulls
Defines how mysql, postgresql and odbc] table functions use Nullable columns.
Possible values:
- 0 — The table function explicitly uses Nullable columns.
- 1 — The table function implicitly uses Nullable columns.
Default value:
1.
Usage
If the setting is set to
0, the table function does not make Nullable columns and inserts default values instead of NULL. This is also applicable for NULL values inside arrays.
output_format_arrow_low_cardinality_as_dictionary
Allows to convert the LowCardinality type to the
DICTIONARY type of the Arrow format for
SELECT queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — The
LowCardinalitytype is not converted to the
DICTIONARYtype.
- 1 — The
LowCardinalitytype is converted to the
DICTIONARYtype.
Default value:
0.
allow_experimental_projection_optimization
Enables or disables projection optimization when processing
SELECT queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Projection optimization disabled.
- 1 — Projection optimization enabled.
Default value:
0.
force_optimize_projection
Enables or disables the obligatory use of projections in
SELECT queries, when projection optimization is enabled (see allow_experimental_projection_optimization setting).
Possible values:
- 0 — Projection optimization is not obligatory.
- 1 — Projection optimization is obligatory.
Default value:
0.
replication_alter_partitions_sync
Allows to set up waiting for actions to be executed on replicas by ALTER, OPTIMIZE or TRUNCATE queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Do not wait.
- 1 — Wait for own execution.
- 2 — Wait for everyone.
Default value:
1.
replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeout
Specifies how long (in seconds) to wait for inactive replicas to execute ALTER, OPTIMIZE or TRUNCATE queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — Do not wait.
- Negative integer — Wait for unlimited time.
- Positive integer — The number of seconds to wait.
Default value:
120 seconds.
regexp_max_matches_per_row
Sets the maximum number of matches for a single regular expression per row. Use it to protect against memory overload when using greedy regular expression in the extractAllGroupsHorizontal function.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
1000.
http_max_single_read_retries
Sets the maximum number of retries during a single HTTP read.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
1024.
log_queries_probability
Allows a user to write to query_log, query_thread_log, and query_views_log system tables only a sample of queries selected randomly with the specified probability. It helps to reduce the load with a large volume of queries in a second.
Possible values:
- 0 — Queries are not logged in the system tables.
- Positive floating-point number in the range [0..1]. For example, if the setting value is
0.5, about half of the queries are logged in the system tables.
- 1 — All queries are logged in the system tables.
Default value:
1.
short_circuit_function_evaluation
Allows calculating the if, multiIf, and, and or functions according to a short scheme. This helps optimize the execution of complex expressions in these functions and prevent possible exceptions (such as division by zero when it is not expected).
Possible values:
enable— Enables short-circuit function evaluation for functions that are suitable for it (can throw an exception or computationally heavy).
force_enable— Enables short-circuit function evaluation for all functions.
disable— Disables short-circuit function evaluation.
Default value:
enable.
max_hyperscan_regexp_length
Defines the maximum length for each regular expression in the hyperscan multi-match functions.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 - The length is not limited.
Default value:
0.
Example
Query:
SELECT multiMatchAny('abcd', ['ab','bcd','c','d']) SETTINGS max_hyperscan_regexp_length = 3;
Result:
┌─multiMatchAny('abcd', ['ab', 'bcd', 'c', 'd'])─┐
│ 1 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT multiMatchAny('abcd', ['ab','bcd','c','d']) SETTINGS max_hyperscan_regexp_length = 2;
Result:
Exception: Regexp length too large.
See Also
max_hyperscan_regexp_total_length
Sets the maximum length total of all regular expressions in each hyperscan multi-match function.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 - The length is not limited.
Default value:
0.
Example
Query:
SELECT multiMatchAny('abcd', ['a','b','c','d']) SETTINGS max_hyperscan_regexp_total_length = 5;
Result:
┌─multiMatchAny('abcd', ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'])─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT multiMatchAny('abcd', ['ab','bc','c','d']) SETTINGS max_hyperscan_regexp_total_length = 5;
Result:
Exception: Total regexp lengths too large.
See Also
enable_positional_arguments
Enables or disables supporting positional arguments for GROUP BY, LIMIT BY, ORDER BY statements. When you want to use column numbers instead of column names in these clauses, set
enable_positional_arguments = 1.
Possible values:
- 0 — Positional arguments aren't supported.
- 1 — Positional arguments are supported: column numbers can use instead of column names.
Default value:
0.
Example
Query:
CREATE TABLE positional_arguments(one Int, two Int, three Int) ENGINE=Memory();
INSERT INTO positional_arguments VALUES (10, 20, 30), (20, 20, 10), (30, 10, 20);
SET enable_positional_arguments = 1;
SELECT * FROM positional_arguments ORDER BY 2,3;
Result:
┌─one─┬─two─┬─three─┐
│ 30 │ 10 │ 20 │
│ 20 │ 20 │ 10 │
│ 10 │ 20 │ 30 │
└─────┴─────┴───────┘
optimize_move_to_prewhere
Enables or disables automatic PREWHERE optimization in SELECT queries.
Works only for *MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — Automatic
PREWHEREoptimization is disabled.
- 1 — Automatic
PREWHEREoptimization is enabled.
Default value:
1.
optimize_move_to_prewhere_if_final
Enables or disables automatic PREWHERE optimization in SELECT queries with FINAL modifier.
Works only for *MergeTree tables.
Possible values:
- 0 — Automatic
PREWHEREoptimization in
SELECTqueries with
FINALmodifier is disabled.
- 1 — Automatic
PREWHEREoptimization in
SELECTqueries with
FINALmodifier is enabled.
Default value:
0.
See Also
- optimize_move_to_prewhere setting
describe_include_subcolumns
Enables describing subcolumns for a DESCRIBE query. For example, members of a Tuple or subcolumns of a Map, Nullable or an Array data type.
Possible values:
- 0 — Subcolumns are not included in
DESCRIBEqueries.
- 1 — Subcolumns are included in
DESCRIBEqueries.
Default value:
0.
Example
See an example for the DESCRIBE statement.
async_insert
Enables or disables asynchronous inserts. This makes sense only for insertion over HTTP protocol. Note that deduplication isn't working for such inserts.
If enabled, the data is combined into batches before the insertion into tables, so it is possible to do small and frequent insertions into ClickHouse (up to 15000 queries per second) without buffer tables.
The data is inserted either after the async_insert_max_data_size is exceeded or after async_insert_busy_timeout_ms milliseconds since the first
INSERT query. If the async_insert_stale_timeout_ms is set to a non-zero value, the data is inserted after
async_insert_stale_timeout_ms milliseconds since the last query.
If wait_for_async_insert is enabled, every client will wait for the data to be processed and flushed to the table. Otherwise, the query would be processed almost instantly, even if the data is not inserted.
Possible values:
- 0 — Insertions are made synchronously, one after another.
- 1 — Multiple asynchronous insertions enabled.
Default value:
0.
async_insert_threads
The maximum number of threads for background data parsing and insertion.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Asynchronous insertions are disabled.
Default value:
16.
wait_for_async_insert
Enables or disables waiting for processing of asynchronous insertion. If enabled, server will return
OK only after the data is inserted. Otherwise, it will return
OK even if the data wasn't inserted.
Possible values:
- 0 — Server returns
OKeven if the data is not yet inserted.
- 1 — Server returns
OKonly after the data is inserted.
Default value:
1.
wait_for_async_insert_timeout
The timeout in seconds for waiting for processing of asynchronous insertion.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Disabled.
Default value: lock_acquire_timeout.
async_insert_max_data_size
The maximum size of the unparsed data in bytes collected per query before being inserted.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Asynchronous insertions are disabled.
Default value:
1000000.
async_insert_busy_timeout_ms
The maximum timeout in milliseconds since the first
INSERT query before inserting collected data.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Timeout disabled.
Default value:
200.
async_insert_stale_timeout_ms
The maximum timeout in milliseconds since the last
INSERT query before dumping collected data. If enabled, the settings prolongs the async_insert_busy_timeout_ms with every
INSERT query as long as async_insert_max_data_size is not exceeded.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Timeout disabled.
Default value:
0.
alter_partition_verbose_result
Enables or disables the display of information about the parts to which the manipulation operations with partitions and parts have been successfully applied. Applicable to ATTACH PARTITION|PART and to FREEZE PARTITION.
Possible values:
- 0 — disable verbosity.
- 1 — enable verbosity.
Default value:
0.
Example
CREATE TABLE test(a Int64, d Date, s String) ENGINE = MergeTree PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(d) ORDER BY a;
INSERT INTO test VALUES(1, '2021-01-01', '');
INSERT INTO test VALUES(1, '2021-01-01', '');
ALTER TABLE test DETACH PARTITION ID '202101';
ALTER TABLE test ATTACH PARTITION ID '202101' SETTINGS alter_partition_verbose_result = 1;
┌─command_type─────┬─partition_id─┬─part_name────┬─old_part_name─┐
│ ATTACH PARTITION │ 202101 │ 202101_7_7_0 │ 202101_5_5_0 │
│ ATTACH PARTITION │ 202101 │ 202101_8_8_0 │ 202101_6_6_0 │
└──────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────┴───────────────┘
ALTER TABLE test FREEZE SETTINGS alter_partition_verbose_result = 1;
┌─command_type─┬─partition_id─┬─part_name────┬─backup_name─┬─backup_path───────────────────┬─part_backup_path────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ FREEZE ALL │ 202101 │ 202101_7_7_0 │ 8 │ /var/lib/clickhouse/shadow/8/ │ /var/lib/clickhouse/shadow/8/data/default/test/202101_7_7_0 │
│ FREEZE ALL │ 202101 │ 202101_8_8_0 │ 8 │ /var/lib/clickhouse/shadow/8/ │ /var/lib/clickhouse/shadow/8/data/default/test/202101_8_8_0 │
└──────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
format_capn_proto_enum_comparising_mode
Determines how to map ClickHouse
Enum data type and CapnProto
Enum data type from schema.
Possible values:
'by_values'— Values in enums should be the same, names can be different.
'by_names'— Names in enums should be the same, values can be different.
'by_name_case_insensitive'— Names in enums should be the same case-insensitive, values can be different.
Default value:
'by_values'.
min_bytes_to_use_mmap_io
This is an experimental setting. Sets the minimum amount of memory for reading large files without copying data from the kernel to userspace. Recommended threshold is about 64 MB, because mmap/munmap is slow. It makes sense only for large files and helps only if data reside in the page cache.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — Big files read with only copying data from kernel to userspace.
Default value:
0.
format_custom_escaping_rule
Sets the field escaping rule for CustomSeparated data format.
Possible values:
'Escaped'— Similarly to TSV.
'Quoted'— Similarly to Values.
'CSV'— Similarly to CSV.
'JSON'— Similarly to JSONEachRow.
'XML'— Similarly to XML.
'Raw'— Extracts subpatterns as a whole, no escaping rules, similarly to TSVRaw.
Default value:
'Escaped'.
format_custom_field_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a delimiter between the fields for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
'\t'.
format_custom_row_before_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a delimiter before the field of the first column for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
''.
format_custom_row_after_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a delimiter after the field of the last column for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
'\n'.
format_custom_row_between_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a delimiter between the rows for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
''.
format_custom_result_before_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a prefix before the result set for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
''.
format_custom_result_after_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a suffix after the result set for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
''.
shutdown_wait_unfinished_queries
Enables or disables waiting unfinished queries when shutdown server.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled. The wait time equal shutdown_wait_unfinished config.
Default value: 0.
shutdown_wait_unfinished
The waiting time in seconds for currently handled connections when shutdown server.
Default Value: 5.
input_format_mysql_dump_table_name (#input-format-mysql-dump-table-name)
The name of the table from which to read data from in MySQLDump input format.
input_format_mysql_dump_map_columns (#input-format-mysql-dump-map-columns)
Enables matching columns from table in MySQL dump and columns from ClickHouse table by names in MySQLDump input format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
memory_overcommit_ratio_denominator
It represents soft memory limit in case when hard limit is reached on user level. This value is used to compute overcommit ratio for the query. Zero means skip the query. Read more about memory overcommit.
Default value:
1GiB.
memory_usage_overcommit_max_wait_microseconds
Maximum time thread will wait for memory to be freed in the case of memory overcommit on a user level. If the timeout is reached and memory is not freed, an exception is thrown. Read more about memory overcommit.
Default value:
200.
memory_overcommit_ratio_denominator_for_user
It represents soft memory limit in case when hard limit is reached on global level. This value is used to compute overcommit ratio for the query. Zero means skip the query. Read more about memory overcommit.
Default value:
1GiB.