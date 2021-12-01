On this page

Permissions for Queries

Queries in ClickHouse can be divided into several types:

Read data queries: SELECT , SHOW , DESCRIBE , EXISTS . Write data queries: INSERT , OPTIMIZE . Change settings query: SET , USE . DDL queries: CREATE , ALTER , RENAME , ATTACH , DETACH , DROP TRUNCATE . KILL QUERY .

The following settings regulate user permissions by the type of query:

readonly — Restricts permissions for all types of queries except DDL queries.

allow_ddl — Restricts permissions for DDL queries.

KILL QUERY can be performed with any settings.

Restricts permissions for reading data, write data and change settings queries.

See how the queries are divided into types above.

Possible values:

0 — All queries are allowed.

1 — Only read data queries are allowed.

2 — Read data and change settings queries are allowed.

After setting readonly = 1 , the user can’t change readonly and allow_ddl settings in the current session.

When using the GET method in the HTTP interface, readonly = 1 is set automatically. To modify data, use the POST method.

Setting readonly = 1 prohibit the user from changing all the settings. There is a way to prohibit the user from changing only specific settings, for details see constraints on settings.

Default value: 0

Allows or denies DDL queries.

See how the queries are divided into types above.

Possible values:

0 — DDL queries are not allowed.

1 — DDL queries are allowed.

You can’t execute SET allow_ddl = 1 if allow_ddl = 0 for the current session.

Default value: 1

