Format settings
input_format_skip_unknown_fields
Enables or disables skipping insertion of extra data.
When writing data, ClickHouse throws an exception if input data contain columns that do not exist in the target table. If skipping is enabled, ClickHouse does not insert extra data and does not throw an exception.
Supported formats:
- JSONEachRow
- TSKV
- All formats with suffixes WithNames/WithNamesAndTypes
- JSONColumns
- MySQLDump
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
input_format_with_names_use_header
Enables or disables checking the column order when inserting data.
To improve insert performance, we recommend disabling this check if you are sure that the column order of the input data is the same as in the target table.
Supported formats:
- CSVWithNames
- CSVWithNamesAndTypes
- TabSeparatedWithNames
- TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
- JSONCompactEachRowWithNames
- JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
- JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames
- JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
- RowBinaryWithNames
- RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
- CustomSeparatedWithNames
- CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
input_format_with_types_use_header
Controls whether format parser should check if data types from the input data match data types from the target table.
Supported formats:
- CSVWithNamesAndTypes
- TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
- JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
- JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
- RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
- CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields
When performing
INSERT queries, replace omitted input column values with default values of the respective columns. This option only applies to JSONEachRow, CSV, TabSeparated formats and formats with
WithNames/
WithNamesAndTypes suffixes.
note
When this option is enabled, extended table metadata are sent from server to client. It consumes additional computing resources on the server and can reduce performance.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
input_format_null_as_default
Enables or disables the initialization of NULL fields with default values, if data type of these fields is not nullable.
If column type is not nullable and this setting is disabled, then inserting
NULL causes an exception. If column type is nullable, then
NULL values are inserted as is, regardless of this setting.
This setting is applicable to INSERT ... VALUES queries for text input formats.
Possible values:
- 0 — Inserting
NULLinto a not nullable column causes an exception.
- 1 —
NULLfields are initialized with default column values.
Default value:
1.
input_format_allow_seeks
Allow seeks while reading in ORC/Parquet/Arrow input formats.
Enabled by default.
input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference
The maximum rows of data to read for automatic schema inference.
Default value:
25'000.
column_names_for_schema_inference
The list of column names to use in schema inference for formats without column names. The format: 'column1,column2,column3,...'
schema_inference_hints
The list of column names and types to use as hints in schema inference for formats without schema.
Example:
Query:
desc format(JSONEachRow, '{"x" : 1, "y" : "String", "z" : "0.0.0.0" }') settings schema_inference_hints='x UInt8, z IPv4';
Result:
x UInt8
y Nullable(String)
z IPv4
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable
Controls making inferred types
Nullable in schema inference for formats without information about nullability.
If the setting is enabled, the inferred type will be
Nullable only if column contains
NULL in a sample that is parsed during schema inference.
Default value:
true.
input_format_try_infer_integers
If enabled, ClickHouse will try to infer integers instead of floats in schema inference for text formats. If all numbers in the column from input data are integers, the result type will be
Int64, if at least one number is float, the result type will be
Float64.
Enabled by default.
input_format_try_infer_dates
If enabled, ClickHouse will try to infer type
Date from string fields in schema inference for text formats. If all fields from a column in input data were successfully parsed as dates, the result type will be
Date, if at least one field was not parsed as date, the result type will be
String.
Enabled by default.
input_format_try_infer_datetimes
If enabled, ClickHouse will try to infer type
DateTime64 from string fields in schema inference for text formats. If all fields from a column in input data were successfully parsed as datetimes, the result type will be
DateTime64, if at least one field was not parsed as datetime, the result type will be
String.
Enabled by default.
date_time_input_format
Allows choosing a parser of the text representation of date and time.
The setting does not apply to date and time functions.
Possible values:
'best_effort'— Enables extended parsing.
ClickHouse can parse the basic
YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SSformat and all ISO 8601 date and time formats. For example,
'2018-06-08T01:02:03.000Z'.
'basic'— Use basic parser.
ClickHouse can parse only the basic
YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SSor
YYYY-MM-DDformat. For example,
2019-08-20 10:18:56or
2019-08-20.
Default value:
'basic'.
See also:
date_time_output_format
Allows choosing different output formats of the text representation of date and time.
Possible values:
simple- Simple output format.
ClickHouse output date and time
YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ssformat. For example,
2019-08-20 10:18:56. The calculation is performed according to the data type's time zone (if present) or server time zone.
iso- ISO output format.
ClickHouse output date and time in ISO 8601
YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssZformat. For example,
2019-08-20T10:18:56Z. Note that output is in UTC (
Zmeans UTC).
unix_timestamp- Unix timestamp output format.
ClickHouse output date and time in Unix timestamp format. For example
1566285536.
Default value:
simple.
See also:
input_format_ipv4_default_on_conversion_error
Deserialization of IPv4 will use default values instead of throwing exception on conversion error.
Disabled by default.
input_format_ipv6_default_on_conversion_error
Deserialization of IPV6 will use default values instead of throwing exception on conversion error.
Disabled by default.
bool_true_representation
Text to represent true bool value in TSV/CSV/Vertical/Pretty formats.
Default value:
true
bool_false_representation
Text to represent false bool value in TSV/CSV/Vertical/Pretty formats.
Default value:
false
output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros
Output trailing zeros when printing Decimal values. E.g. 1.230000 instead of 1.23.
Disabled by default.
input_format_allow_errors_num
Sets the maximum number of acceptable errors when reading from text formats (CSV, TSV, etc.).
The default value is 0.
Always pair it with
input_format_allow_errors_ratio.
If an error occurred while reading rows but the error counter is still less than
input_format_allow_errors_num, ClickHouse ignores the row and moves on to the next one.
If both
input_format_allow_errors_num and
input_format_allow_errors_ratio are exceeded, ClickHouse throws an exception.
input_format_allow_errors_ratio
Sets the maximum percentage of errors allowed when reading from text formats (CSV, TSV, etc.). The percentage of errors is set as a floating-point number between 0 and 1.
The default value is 0.
Always pair it with
input_format_allow_errors_num.
If an error occurred while reading rows but the error counter is still less than
input_format_allow_errors_ratio, ClickHouse ignores the row and moves on to the next one.
If both
input_format_allow_errors_num and
input_format_allow_errors_ratio are exceeded, ClickHouse throws an exception.
format_schema
This parameter is useful when you are using formats that require a schema definition, such as Cap’n Proto or Protobuf. The value depends on the format.
output_format_enable_streaming
Enable streaming in output formats that support it.
Disabled by default.
output_format_write_statistics
Write statistics about read rows, bytes, time elapsed in suitable output formats.
Enabled by default
insert_distributed_one_random_shard
Enables or disables random shard insertion into a Distributed table when there is no distributed key.
By default, when inserting data into a
Distributed table with more than one shard, the ClickHouse server will reject any insertion request if there is no distributed key. When
insert_distributed_one_random_shard = 1, insertions are allowed and data is forwarded randomly among all shards.
Possible values:
- 0 — Insertion is rejected if there are multiple shards and no distributed key is given.
- 1 — Insertion is done randomly among all available shards when no distributed key is given.
Default value:
0.
JSON formats settings
input_format_import_nested_json
Enables or disables the insertion of JSON data with nested objects.
Supported formats:
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
See also:
- Usage of Nested Structures with the
JSONEachRowformat.
input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers
Allow parsing bools as numbers in JSON input formats.
Enabled by default.
input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings
Allow parsing numbers as strings in JSON input formats.
Disabled by default.
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings
Allow parsing JSON objects as strings in JSON input formats.
Example:
SET input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings = 1;
CREATE TABLE test (id UInt64, obj String, date Date) ENGINE=Memory();
INSERT INTO test FORMAT JSONEachRow {"id" : 1, "obj" : {"a" : 1, "b" : "Hello"}, "date" : "2020-01-01"};
SELECT * FROM test;
Result:
┌─id─┬─obj──────────────────────┬───────date─┐
│ 1 │ {"a" : 1, "b" : "Hello"} │ 2020-01-01 │
└────┴──────────────────────────┴────────────┘
Disabled by default.
input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata
For JSON/JSONCompact/JSONColumnsWithMetadata input formats, if this setting is set to 1, the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.
Enabled by default.
output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers
Controls quoting of 64-bit or bigger integers (like
UInt64 or
Int128) when they are output in a JSON format.
Such integers are enclosed in quotes by default. This behavior is compatible with most JavaScript implementations.
Possible values:
- 0 — Integers are output without quotes.
- 1 — Integers are enclosed in quotes.
Default value: 1.
output_format_json_quote_64bit_floats
Controls quoting of 64-bit floats when they are output in JSON* formats.
Disabled by default.
output_format_json_quote_denormals
Enables
+nan,
-nan,
+inf,
-inf outputs in JSON output format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
Example
Consider the following table
account_orders:
┌─id─┬─name───┬─duration─┬─period─┬─area─┐
│ 1 │ Andrew │ 20 │ 0 │ 400 │
│ 2 │ John │ 40 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ 3 │ Bob │ 15 │ 0 │ -100 │
└────┴────────┴──────────┴────────┴──────┘
When
output_format_json_quote_denormals = 0, the query returns
null values in output:
SELECT area/period FROM account_orders FORMAT JSON;
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "divide(area, period)",
"type": "Float64"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"divide(area, period)": null
},
{
"divide(area, period)": null
},
{
"divide(area, period)": null
}
],
"rows": 3,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.003648093,
"rows_read": 3,
"bytes_read": 24
}
}
When
output_format_json_quote_denormals = 1, the query returns:
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "divide(area, period)",
"type": "Float64"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"divide(area, period)": "inf"
},
{
"divide(area, period)": "-nan"
},
{
"divide(area, period)": "-inf"
}
],
"rows": 3,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.000070241,
"rows_read": 3,
"bytes_read": 24
}
}
output_format_json_quote_decimals
Controls quoting of decimals in JSON output formats.
Disabled by default.
output_format_json_escape_forward_slashes
Controls escaping forward slashes for string outputs in JSON output format. This is intended for compatibility with JavaScript. Don't confuse with backslashes that are always escaped.
Enabled by default.
output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects
Serialize named tuple columns as JSON objects.
Enabled by default.
input_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects
Parse named tuple columns as JSON objects.
Enabled by default.
input_format_json_defaults_for_missing_elements_in_named_tuple
Insert default values for missing elements in JSON object while parsing named tuple.
This setting works only when setting
input_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects is enabled.
Enabled by default.
output_format_json_array_of_rows
Enables the ability to output all rows as a JSON array in the JSONEachRow format.
Possible values:
- 1 — ClickHouse outputs all rows as an array, each row in the
JSONEachRowformat.
- 0 — ClickHouse outputs each row separately in the
JSONEachRowformat.
Default value:
0.
Example of a query with the enabled setting
Query:
SET output_format_json_array_of_rows = 1;
SELECT number FROM numbers(3) FORMAT JSONEachRow;
Result:
[
{"number":"0"},
{"number":"1"},
{"number":"2"}
]
Example of a query with the disabled setting
Query:
SET output_format_json_array_of_rows = 0;
SELECT number FROM numbers(3) FORMAT JSONEachRow;
Result:
{"number":"0"}
{"number":"1"}
{"number":"2"}
output_format_json_validate_utf8
Controls validation of UTF-8 sequences in JSON output formats, doesn't impact formats JSON/JSONCompact/JSONColumnsWithMetadata, they always validate UTF-8.
Disabled by default.
format_json_object_each_row_column_for_object_name
The name of column that will be used for storing/writing object names in JSONObjectEachRow format.
Column type should be String. If value is empty, default names
row_{i}will be used for object names.
Default value: ''.
TSV format settings
input_format_tsv_empty_as_default
When enabled, replace empty input fields in TSV with default values. For complex default expressions
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields must be enabled too.
Disabled by default.
input_format_tsv_enum_as_number
When enabled, always treat enum values as enum ids for TSV input format. It's recommended to enable this setting if data contains only enum ids to optimize enum parsing.
Possible values:
- 0 — Enum values are parsed as values or as enum IDs.
- 1 — Enum values are parsed only as enum IDs.
Default value: 0.
Example
Consider the table:
CREATE TABLE table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert (Id Int32,Value Enum('first' = 1, 'second' = 2)) ENGINE=Memory();
When the
input_format_tsv_enum_as_number setting is enabled:
Query:
SET input_format_tsv_enum_as_number = 1;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert FORMAT TSV 102 2;
SELECT * FROM table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert;
Result:
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 102 │ second │
└─────┴────────┘
Query:
SET input_format_tsv_enum_as_number = 1;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert FORMAT TSV 103 'first';
throws an exception.
When the
input_format_tsv_enum_as_number setting is disabled:
Query:
SET input_format_tsv_enum_as_number = 0;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert FORMAT TSV 102 2;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert FORMAT TSV 103 'first';
SELECT * FROM table_with_enum_column_for_tsv_insert;
Result:
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 102 │ second │
└─────┴────────┘
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 103 │ first │
└─────┴────────┘
input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference
Use some tweaks and heuristics to infer schema in TSV format. If disabled, all fields will be treated as String.
Enabled by default.
input_format_tsv_skip_first_lines
The number of lines to skip at the beginning of data in TSV input format.
Default value:
0.
output_format_tsv_crlf_end_of_line
Use DOC/Windows-style line separator (CRLF) in TSV instead of Unix style (LF).
Disabled by default.
format_tsv_null_representation
Defines the representation of
NULL for TSV output and input formats. User can set any string as a value, for example,
My NULL.
Default value:
\N.
Examples
Query
SELECT * FROM tsv_custom_null FORMAT TSV;
Result
788
\N
\N
Query
SET format_tsv_null_representation = 'My NULL';
SELECT * FROM tsv_custom_null FORMAT TSV;
Result
788
My NULL
My NULL
CSV format settings
format_csv_delimiter
The character is interpreted as a delimiter in the CSV data.
Default value:
,.
format_csv_allow_single_quotes
If it is set to true, allow strings in single quotes.
Enabled by default.
format_csv_allow_double_quotes
If it is set to true, allow strings in double quotes.
Enabled by default.
output_format_csv_crlf_end_of_line
Use DOS/Windows-style line separator (CRLF) in CSV instead of Unix style (LF).
Disabled by default.
input_format_csv_enum_as_number
When enabled, always treat enum values as enum ids for CSV input format. It's recommended to enable this setting if data contains only enum ids to optimize enum parsing.
Possible values:
- 0 — Enum values are parsed as values or as enum IDs.
- 1 — Enum values are parsed only as enum IDs.
Default value: 0.
Examples
Consider the table:
CREATE TABLE table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert (Id Int32,Value Enum('first' = 1, 'second' = 2)) ENGINE=Memory();
When the
input_format_csv_enum_as_number setting is enabled:
Query:
SET input_format_csv_enum_as_number = 1;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert FORMAT CSV 102,2
Result:
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 102 │ second │
└─────┴────────┘
Query:
SET input_format_csv_enum_as_number = 1;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert FORMAT CSV 103,'first'
throws an exception.
When the
input_format_csv_enum_as_number setting is disabled:
Query:
SET input_format_csv_enum_as_number = 0;
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert FORMAT CSV 102,2
INSERT INTO table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert FORMAT CSV 103,'first'
SELECT * FROM table_with_enum_column_for_csv_insert;
Result:
┌──Id─┬─Value──┐
│ 102 │ second │
└─────┴────────┘
┌──Id─┬─Value─┐
│ 103 │ first │
└─────┴───────┘
input_format_csv_arrays_as_nested_csv
When reading Array from CSV, expect that its elements were serialized in nested CSV and then put into string. Example: "[""Hello"", ""world"", ""42"""" TV""]". Braces around array can be omitted.
Disabled by default.
input_format_csv_empty_as_default
When enabled, replace empty input fields in CSV with default values. For complex default expressions
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields must be enabled too.
Enabled by default.
input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference
Use some tweaks and heuristics to infer schema in CSV format. If disabled, all fields will be treated as String.
Enabled by default.
input_format_csv_skip_first_lines
The number of lines to skip at the beginning of data in CSV input format.
Default value:
0.
format_csv_null_representation
Defines the representation of
NULL for CSV output and input formats. User can set any string as a value, for example,
My NULL.
Default value:
\N.
Examples
Query
SELECT * from csv_custom_null FORMAT CSV;
Result
788
\N
\N
Query
SET format_csv_null_representation = 'My NULL';
SELECT * FROM csv_custom_null FORMAT CSV;
Result
788
My NULL
My NULL
Values format settings
input_format_values_interpret_expressions
Enables or disables the full SQL parser if the fast stream parser can’t parse the data. This setting is used only for the Values format at the data insertion. For more information about syntax parsing, see the Syntax section.
Possible values:
0 — Disabled.
In this case, you must provide formatted data. See the Formats section.
1 — Enabled.
In this case, you can use an SQL expression as a value, but data insertion is much slower this way. If you insert only formatted data, then ClickHouse behaves as if the setting value is 0.
Default value: 1.
Example of Use
Insert the DateTime type value with the different settings.
SET input_format_values_interpret_expressions = 0;
INSERT INTO datetime_t VALUES (now())
Exception on client:
Code: 27. DB::Exception: Cannot parse input: expected ) before: now()): (at row 1)
SET input_format_values_interpret_expressions = 1;
INSERT INTO datetime_t VALUES (now())
Ok.
The last query is equivalent to the following:
SET input_format_values_interpret_expressions = 0;
INSERT INTO datetime_t SELECT now()
Ok.
input_format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions
Enables or disables template deduction for SQL expressions in Values format. It allows parsing and interpreting expressions in
Values much faster if expressions in consecutive rows have the same structure. ClickHouse tries to deduce the template of an expression, parse the following rows using this template and evaluate the expression on a batch of successfully parsed rows.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
For the following query:
INSERT INTO test VALUES (lower('Hello')), (lower('world')), (lower('INSERT')), (upper('Values')), ...
- If
input_format_values_interpret_expressions=1and
format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions=0, expressions are interpreted separately for each row (this is very slow for large number of rows).
- If
input_format_values_interpret_expressions=0and
format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions=1, expressions in the first, second and third rows are parsed using template
lower(String)and interpreted together, expression in the forth row is parsed with another template (
upper(String)).
- If
input_format_values_interpret_expressions=1and
format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions=1, the same as in previous case, but also allows fallback to interpreting expressions separately if it’s not possible to deduce template.
input_format_values_accurate_types_of_literals
This setting is used only when
input_format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions = 1. Expressions for some column may have the same structure, but contain numeric literals of different types, e.g.
(..., abs(0), ...), -- UInt64 literal
(..., abs(3.141592654), ...), -- Float64 literal
(..., abs(-1), ...), -- Int64 literal
Possible values:
0 — Disabled.
In this case, ClickHouse may use a more general type for some literals (e.g.,
Float64or
Int64instead of
UInt64for
42), but it may cause overflow and precision issues.
1 — Enabled.
In this case, ClickHouse checks the actual type of literal and uses an expression template of the corresponding type. In some cases, it may significantly slow down expression evaluation in
Values.
Default value: 1.
Arrow format settings
input_format_arrow_import_nested
Enables or disables the ability to insert the data into Nested columns as an array of structs in Arrow input format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Data can not be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
- 1 — Data can be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
Default value:
0.
input_format_arrow_case_insensitive_column_matching
Ignore case when matching Arrow column names with ClickHouse column names.
Disabled by default.
input_format_arrow_allow_missing_columns
While importing data, when column is not found in schema default value will be used instead of error.
Disabled by default.
input_format_arrow_skip_columns_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference
Allow skipping columns with unsupported types while schema inference for format Arrow.
Disabled by default.
output_format_arrow_low_cardinality_as_dictionary
Allows to convert the LowCardinality type to the
DICTIONARY type of the Arrow format for
SELECT queries.
Possible values:
- 0 — The
LowCardinalitytype is not converted to the
DICTIONARYtype.
- 1 — The
LowCardinalitytype is converted to the
DICTIONARYtype.
Default value:
0.
output_format_arrow_string_as_string
Use Arrow String type instead of Binary for String columns.
Disabled by default.
ORC format settings
input_format_orc_import_nested
Enables or disables the ability to insert the data into Nested columns as an array of structs in ORC input format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Data can not be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
- 1 — Data can be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
Default value:
0.
input_format_orc_row_batch_size
Batch size when reading ORC stripes.
Default value:
100'000
input_format_orc_case_insensitive_column_matching
Ignore case when matching ORC column names with ClickHouse column names.
Disabled by default.
input_format_orc_allow_missing_columns
While importing data, when column is not found in schema default value will be used instead of error.
Disabled by default.
input_format_orc_skip_columns_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference
Allow skipping columns with unsupported types while schema inference for format Arrow.
Disabled by default.
output_format_orc_string_as_string
Use ORC String type instead of Binary for String columns.
Disabled by default.
Parquet format settings
input_format_parquet_import_nested
Enables or disables the ability to insert the data into Nested columns as an array of structs in Parquet input format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Data can not be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
- 1 — Data can be inserted into
Nestedcolumns as an array of structs.
Default value:
0.
input_format_parquet_case_insensitive_column_matching
Ignore case when matching Parquet column names with ClickHouse column names.
Disabled by default.
output_format_parquet_row_group_size
Row group size in rows.
Default value:
1'000'000.
input_format_parquet_allow_missing_columns
While importing data, when column is not found in schema default value will be used instead of error.
Disabled by default.
input_format_parquet_skip_columns_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference
Allow skipping columns with unsupported types while schema inference for format Parquet.
Disabled by default.
output_format_parquet_string_as_string
Use Parquet String type instead of Binary for String columns.
Disabled by default.
Hive format settings
input_format_hive_text_fields_delimiter
Delimiter between fields in Hive Text File.
Default value:
\x01.
input_format_hive_text_collection_items_delimiter
Delimiter between collection(array or map) items in Hive Text File.
Default value:
\x02.
input_format_hive_text_map_keys_delimiter
Delimiter between a pair of map key/values in Hive Text File.
Default value:
\x03.
MsgPack format settings
input_format_msgpack_number_of_columns
The number of columns in inserted MsgPack data. Used for automatic schema inference from data.
Default value:
0.
output_format_msgpack_uuid_representation
The way how to output UUID in MsgPack format. Possible values:
bin- as 16-bytes binary.
str- as a string of 36 bytes.
ext- as extention with ExtType = 2.
Default value:
ext.
Protobuf format settings
input_format_protobuf_flatten_google_wrappers
Enable Google wrappers for regular non-nested columns, e.g. google.protobuf.StringValue 'str' for String column 'str'. For Nullable columns empty wrappers are recognized as defaults, and missing as nulls.
Disabled by default.
output_format_protobuf_nullables_with_google_wrappers
When serializing Nullable columns with Google wrappers, serialize default values as empty wrappers. If turned off, default and null values are not serialized.
Disabled by default.
Avro format settings
input_format_avro_allow_missing_fields
Enables using fields that are not specified in Avro or AvroConfluent format schema. When a field is not found in the schema, ClickHouse uses the default value instead of throwing an exception.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 0.
format_avro_schema_registry_url
Sets Confluent Schema Registry URL to use with AvroConfluent format.
Default value:
Empty.
output_format_avro_codec
Sets the compression codec used for output Avro file.
Type: string
Possible values:
null— No compression
deflate— Compress with Deflate (zlib)
snappy— Compress with Snappy
Default value:
snappy (if available) or
deflate.
output_format_avro_sync_interval
Sets minimum data size (in bytes) between synchronization markers for output Avro file.
Type: unsigned int
Possible values: 32 (32 bytes) - 1073741824 (1 GiB)
Default value: 32768 (32 KiB)
output_format_avro_string_column_pattern
Regexp of column names of type String to output as Avro
string (default is
bytes).
RE2 syntax is supported.
Type: string
output_format_avro_rows_in_file
Max rows in a file (if permitted by storage).
Default value:
1.
Pretty formats settings
output_format_pretty_max_rows
Rows limit for Pretty formats.
Default value:
10'000.
output_format_pretty_max_column_pad_width
Maximum width to pad all values in a column in Pretty formats.
Default value:
250.
output_format_pretty_max_value_width
Limits the width of value displayed in Pretty formats. If the value width exceeds the limit, the value is cut.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — The value is cut completely.
Default value:
10000 symbols.
Examples
Query:
SET output_format_pretty_max_value_width = 10;
SELECT range(number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10 FORMAT PrettyCompactNoEscapes;
Result:
┌─range(number)─┐
│ [] │
│ [0] │
│ [0,1] │
│ [0,1,2] │
│ [0,1,2,3] │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
│ [0,1,2,3,4⋯ │
└───────────────┘
Query with zero width:
SET output_format_pretty_max_value_width = 0;
SELECT range(number) FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5 FORMAT PrettyCompactNoEscapes;
Result:
┌─range(number)─┐
│ ⋯ │
│ ⋯ │
│ ⋯ │
│ ⋯ │
│ ⋯ │
└───────────────┘
output_format_pretty_color
Use ANSI escape sequences to paint colors in Pretty formats.
Enabled by default.
output_format_pretty_grid_charset
Allows changing a charset which is used for printing grids borders. Available charsets are UTF-8, ASCII.
Example
SET output_format_pretty_grid_charset = 'UTF-8';
SELECT * FROM a;
┌─a─┐
│ 1 │
└───┘
SET output_format_pretty_grid_charset = 'ASCII';
SELECT * FROM a;
+-a-+
| 1 |
+---+
output_format_pretty_row_numbers
Adds row numbers to output in the Pretty format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Output without row numbers.
- 1 — Output with row numbers.
Default value:
0.
Example
Query:
SET output_format_pretty_row_numbers = 1;
SELECT TOP 3 name, value FROM system.settings;
Result:
┌─name────────────────────┬─value───┐
1. │ min_compress_block_size │ 65536 │
2. │ max_compress_block_size │ 1048576 │
3. │ max_block_size │ 65505 │
└─────────────────────────┴─────────┘
Template format settings
format_template_resultset
Path to file which contains format string for result set (for Template format).
format_template_row
Path to file which contains format string for rows (for Template format).
format_template_rows_between_delimiter
Delimiter between rows (for Template format).
CustomSeparated format settings {custom-separated-format-settings}
format_custom_escaping_rule
Sets the field escaping rule for CustomSeparated data format.
Possible values:
'Escaped'— Similarly to TSV.
'Quoted'— Similarly to Values.
'CSV'— Similarly to CSV.
'JSON'— Similarly to JSONEachRow.
'XML'— Similarly to XML.
'Raw'— Extracts subpatterns as a whole, no escaping rules, similarly to TSVRaw.
Default value:
'Escaped'.
format_custom_field_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a delimiter between the fields for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
'\t'.
format_custom_row_before_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a delimiter before the field of the first column for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
''.
format_custom_row_after_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a delimiter after the field of the last column for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
'\n'.
format_custom_row_between_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a delimiter between the rows for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
''.
format_custom_result_before_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a prefix before the result set for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
''.
format_custom_result_after_delimiter
Sets the character that is interpreted as a suffix after the result set for CustomSeparated data format.
Default value:
''.
Regexp format settings
format_regexp_escaping_rule
Field escaping rule.
Possible values:
'Escaped'— Similarly to TSV.
'Quoted'— Similarly to Values.
'CSV'— Similarly to CSV.
'JSON'— Similarly to JSONEachRow.
'XML'— Similarly to XML.
'Raw'— Extracts subpatterns as a whole, no escaping rules, similarly to TSVRaw.
Default value:
Raw.
format_regexp_skip_unmatched
Skip lines unmatched by regular expression.
Disabled by default.
CapnProto format settings
format_capn_proto_enum_comparising_mode
Determines how to map ClickHouse
Enum data type and CapnProto
Enum data type from schema.
Possible values:
'by_values'— Values in enums should be the same, names can be different.
'by_names'— Names in enums should be the same, values can be different.
'by_name_case_insensitive'— Names in enums should be the same case-insensitive, values can be different.
Default value:
'by_values'.
MySQLDump format settings
input_format_mysql_dump_table_name (#input_format_mysql_dump_table_name)
The name of the table from which to read data from in MySQLDump input format.
input_format_mysql_dump_map_columns (#input_format_mysql_dump_map_columns)
Enables matching columns from table in MySQL dump and columns from ClickHouse table by names in MySQLDump input format.
Possible values:
- 0 — Disabled.
- 1 — Enabled.
Default value: 1.
SQLInsert format settings
output_format_sql_insert_max_batch_size
The maximum number of rows in one INSERT statement.
Default value:
65505.
output_format_sql_insert_table_name
The name of table that will be used in the output INSERT statement.
Default value:
'table''.
output_format_sql_insert_include_column_names
Include column names in INSERT statement.
Default value:
true.
output_format_sql_insert_use_replace
Use REPLACE keyword instead of INSERT.
Default value:
false.
output_format_sql_insert_quote_names
Quote column names with "`" characters
Default value:
true.
BSONEachRow format settings
output_format_bson_string_as_string
Use BSON String type instead of Binary for String columns.
Disabled by default.
input_format_bson_skip_fields_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference
Allow skipping columns with unsupported types while schema inference for format BSONEachRow.
Disabled by default.
RowBinary format settings
format_binary_max_string_size
The maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format. It prevents allocating large amount of memory in case of corrupted data. 0 means there is no limit.
Default value:
1GiB