On this page

Query Cache [experimental]

The query cache allows to compute SELECT queries just once and to serve further executions of the same query directly from the cache. Depending on the type of the queries, this can dramatically reduce latency and resource consumption of the ClickHouse server.

Query caches can generally be viewed as transactionally consistent or inconsistent.

In transactionally consistent caches, the database invalidates (discards) cached query results if the result of the SELECT query changes or potentially changes. In ClickHouse, operations which change the data include inserts/updates/deletes in/of/from tables or collapsing merges. Transactionally consistent caching is especially suitable for OLTP databases, for example MySQL (which removed query cache after v8.0) and Oracle.

query changes or potentially changes. In ClickHouse, operations which change the data include inserts/updates/deletes in/of/from tables or collapsing merges. Transactionally consistent caching is especially suitable for OLTP databases, for example MySQL (which removed query cache after v8.0) and Oracle. In transactionally inconsistent caches, slight inaccuracies in query results are accepted under the assumption that all cache entries are assigned a validity period after which they expire (e.g. 1 minute) and that the underlying data changes only little during this period. This approach is overall more suitable for OLAP databases. As an example where transactionally inconsistent caching is sufficient, consider an hourly sales report in a reporting tool which is simultaneously accessed by multiple users. Sales data changes typically slowly enough that the database only needs to compute the report once (represented by the first SELECT query). Further queries can be served directly from the query cache. In this example, a reasonable validity period could be 30 min.

Transactionally inconsistent caching is traditionally provided by client tools or proxy packages interacting with the database. As a result, the same caching logic and configuration is often duplicated. With ClickHouse's query cache, the caching logic moves to the server side. This reduces maintenance effort and avoids redundancy.

warning The query cache is an experimental feature that should not be used in production. There are known cases (e.g. in distributed query processing) where wrong results are returned.

As long as the result cache is experimental it must be activated using the following configuration setting:

SET allow_experimental_query_cache = true ;



Afterwards, setting use_query_cache can be used to control whether a specific query or all queries of the current session should utilize the query cache. For example, the first execution of query

SELECT some_expensive_calculation ( column_1 , column_2 )

FROM table

SETTINGS use_query_cache = true ;



will store the query result in the query cache. Subsequent executions of the same query (also with parameter use_query_cache = true ) will read the computed result from the cache and return it immediately.

The way the cache is utilized can be configured in more detail using settings enable_writes_to_query_cache and enable_reads_from_query_cache (both true by default). The former setting controls whether query results are stored in the cache, whereas the latter setting determines if the database should try to retrieve query results from the cache. For example, the following query will use the cache only passively, i.e. attempt to read from it but not store its result in it:

SELECT some_expensive_calculation ( column_1 , column_2 )

FROM table

SETTINGS use_query_cache = true , enable_writes_to_query_cache = false ;



For maximum control, it is generally recommended to provide settings "use_query_cache", "enable_writes_to_query_cache" and "enable_reads_from_query_cache" only with specific queries. It is also possible to enable caching at user or profile level (e.g. via SET use_query_cache = true ) but one should keep in mind that all SELECT queries including monitoring or debugging queries to system tables may return cached results then.

The query cache can be cleared using statement SYSTEM DROP QUERY CACHE . The content of the query cache is displayed in system table system.query_cache . The number of query cache hits and misses are shown as events "QueryCacheHits" and "QueryCacheMisses" in system table system.events . Both counters are only updated for SELECT queries which run with setting "use_query_cache = true". Other queries do not affect the cache miss counter.

The query cache exists once per ClickHouse server process. However, cache results are by default not shared between users. This can be changed (see below) but doing so is not recommended for security reasons.

Query results are referenced in the query cache by the Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) of their query. This means that caching is agnostic to upper/lowercase, for example SELECT 1 and select 1 are treated as the same query. To make the matching more natural, all query-level settings related to the query cache are removed from the AST.

If the query was aborted due to an exception or user cancellation, no entry is written into the query cache.

The size of the query cache, the maximum number of cache entries and the maximum size of cache entries (in bytes and in records) can be configured using different server configuration options.

To define how long a query must run at least such that its result can be cached, you can use setting query_cache_min_query_duration. For example, the result of query

SELECT some_expensive_calculation ( column_1 , column_2 )

FROM table

SETTINGS use_query_cache = true , query_cache_min_query_duration = 5000 ;



is only cached if the query runs longer than 5 seconds. It is also possible to specify how often a query needs to run until its result is cached - for that use setting query_cache_min_query_runs.

Entries in the query cache become stale after a certain time period (time-to-live). By default, this period is 60 seconds but a different value can be specified at session, profile or query level using setting query_cache_ttl.

Also, results of queries with non-deterministic functions such as rand() and now() are not cached. This can be overruled using setting query_cache_store_results_of_queries_with_nondeterministic_functions.

Finally, entries in the query cache are not shared between users due to security reasons. For example, user A must not be able to bypass a row policy on a table by running the same query as another user B for whom no such policy exists. However, if necessary, cache entries can be marked accessible by other users (i.e. shared) by supplying setting query_cache_share_between_users.