Storing details for connecting to external sources in configuration files

Details for connecting to external sources (dictionaries, tables, table functions) can be saved in configuration files and thus simplify the creation of objects and hide credentials from users with only SQL access.

Parameters can be set in XML <format>CSV</format> and overridden in SQL , format = 'TSV' . The parameters in SQL can be overridden using format key = value : compression_method = 'gzip' .

Named connections are stored in the config.xml file of the ClickHouse server in the <named_collections> section and are applied when ClickHouse starts.

Example of configuration:

$ cat /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/named_collections.xml

< clickhouse >

< named_collections >

...

</ named_collections >

</ clickhouse >



The description of parameters see s3 Table Function.

Example of configuration:

< clickhouse >

< named_collections >

< s3_mydata >

< access_key_id > AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE </ access_key_id >

< secret_access_key > wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY </ secret_access_key >

< format > CSV </ format >

< url > https://s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/yourbucket/mydata/ </ url >

</ s3_mydata >

</ named_collections >

</ clickhouse >



INSERT INTO FUNCTION s3 ( s3_mydata , filename = 'test_file.tsv.gz' ,

format = 'TSV' , structure = 'number UInt64' , compression_method = 'gzip' )

SELECT * FROM numbers ( 10000 ) ;



SELECT count ( )

FROM s3 ( s3_mydata , filename = 'test_file.tsv.gz' )



┌─ count ( ) ─┐

│ 10000 │

└─────────┘

1 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.279 sec . Processed 10.00 thousand rows , 90.00 KB ( 35.78 thousand rows / s . , 322.02 KB / s . )



CREATE TABLE s3_engine_table ( number Int64 )

ENGINE = S3 ( s3_mydata , url = 'https://s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/yourbucket/mydata/test_file.tsv.gz' , format = 'TSV' )

SETTINGS input_format_with_names_use_header = 0 ;



SELECT * FROM s3_engine_table LIMIT 3 ;

┌─number─┐

│ 0 │

│ 1 │

│ 2 │

└────────┘



The description of parameters see mysql.

Example of configuration:

< clickhouse >

< named_collections >

< mymysql >

< user > myuser </ user >

< password > mypass </ password >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 3306 </ port >

< database > test </ database >

< connection_pool_size > 8 </ connection_pool_size >

< on_duplicate_clause > 1 </ on_duplicate_clause >

< replace_query > 1 </ replace_query >

</ mymysql >

</ named_collections >

</ clickhouse >



SELECT count ( ) FROM mysql ( mymysql , table = 'test' ) ;



┌─ count ( ) ─┐

│ 3 │

└─────────┘



CREATE TABLE mytable ( A Int64 ) ENGINE = MySQL ( mymysql , table = 'test' , connection_pool_size = 3 , replace_query = 0 ) ;

SELECT count ( ) FROM mytable ;



┌─ count ( ) ─┐

│ 3 │

└─────────┘



CREATE DATABASE mydatabase ENGINE = MySQL ( mymysql ) ;



SHOW TABLES FROM mydatabase ;



┌─name───┐

│ source │

│ test │

└────────┘



CREATE DICTIONARY dict ( A Int64 , B String )

PRIMARY KEY A

SOURCE ( MYSQL ( NAME mymysql TABLE 'source' ) )

LIFETIME ( MIN 1 MAX 2 )

LAYOUT ( HASHED ( ) ) ;



SELECT dictGet ( 'dict' , 'B' , 2 ) ;



┌─dictGet ( 'dict' , 'B' , 2 ) ─┐

│ two │

└─────────────────────────┘



The description of parameters see postgresql.

Example of configuration:

< clickhouse >

< named_collections >

< mypg >

< user > pguser </ user >

< password > jw8s0F4 </ password >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 5432 </ port >

< database > test </ database >

< schema > test_schema </ schema >

< connection_pool_size > 8 </ connection_pool_size >

</ mypg >

</ named_collections >

</ clickhouse >



SELECT * FROM postgresql ( mypg , table = 'test' ) ;



┌─a─┬─b───┐

│ 2 │ two │

│ 1 │ one │

└───┴─────┘





SELECT * FROM postgresql ( mypg , table = 'test' , schema = 'public' ) ;



┌─a─┐

│ 1 │

│ 2 │

│ 3 │

└───┘



CREATE TABLE mypgtable ( a Int64 ) ENGINE = PostgreSQL ( mypg , table = 'test' , schema = 'public' ) ;



SELECT * FROM mypgtable ;



┌─a─┐

│ 1 │

│ 2 │

│ 3 │

└───┘



CREATE DATABASE mydatabase ENGINE = PostgreSQL ( mypg ) ;



SHOW TABLES FROM mydatabase



┌─name─┐

│ test │

└──────┘

