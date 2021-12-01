SSL X.509 certificate authentication
SSL 'strict' option enables mandatory certificate validation for the incoming connections. In this case, only connections with trusted certificates can be established. Connections with untrusted certificates will be rejected. Thus, certificate validation allows to uniquely authenticate an incoming connection.
Common Name field of the certificate is used to identify connected user. This allows to associate multiple certificates with the same user. Additionally, reissuing and revoking of the certificates does not affect the ClickHouse configuration.
To enable SSL certificate authentication, a list of
Common Name's for each ClickHouse user must be specified in the settings file
users.xml :
Example
<clickhouse>
<!- ... -->
<users>
<user_name>
<ssl_certificates>
<common_name>host.domain.com:example_user</common_name>
<common_name>host.domain.com:example_user_dev</common_name>
<!-- More names -->
</ssl_certificates>
<!-- Other settings -->
</user_name>
</users>
</clickhouse>
For the SSL
chain of trust to work correctly, it is also important to make sure that the
caConfig parameter is configured properly.