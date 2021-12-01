On this page

ClickHouse Keeper

ClickHouse Keeper provides the coordination system for data replication and distributed DDL queries execution. ClickHouse Keeper is compatible with ZooKeeper.

ZooKeeper is one of the first well-known open-source coordination systems. It's implemented in Java, and has quite a simple and powerful data model. ZooKeeper's coordination algorithm, ZooKeeper Atomic Broadcast (ZAB), doesn't provide linearizability guarantees for reads, because each ZooKeeper node serves reads locally. Unlike ZooKeeper ClickHouse Keeper is written in C++ and uses the RAFT algorithm implementation. This algorithm allows linearizability for reads and writes, and has several open-source implementations in different languages.

By default, ClickHouse Keeper provides the same guarantees as ZooKeeper (linearizable writes, non-linearizable reads). It has a compatible client-server protocol, so any standard ZooKeeper client can be used to interact with ClickHouse Keeper. Snapshots and logs have an incompatible format with ZooKeeper, but the clickhouse-keeper-converter tool enables the conversion of ZooKeeper data to ClickHouse Keeper snapshots. The interserver protocol in ClickHouse Keeper is also incompatible with ZooKeeper so a mixed ZooKeeper / ClickHouse Keeper cluster is impossible.

ClickHouse Keeper supports Access Control Lists (ACLs) the same way as ZooKeeper does. ClickHouse Keeper supports the same set of permissions and has the identical built-in schemes: world , auth and digest . The digest authentication scheme uses the pair username:password , the password is encoded in Base64.

note External integrations are not supported.

ClickHouse Keeper can be used as a standalone replacement for ZooKeeper or as an internal part of the ClickHouse server. In both cases the configuration is almost the same .xml file. The main ClickHouse Keeper configuration tag is <keeper_server> . Keeper configuration has the following parameters:

tcp_port — Port for a client to connect (default for ZooKeeper is 2181 ).

— Port for a client to connect (default for ZooKeeper is ). tcp_port_secure — Secure port for an SSL connection between client and keeper-server.

— Secure port for an SSL connection between client and keeper-server. server_id — Unique server id, each participant of the ClickHouse Keeper cluster must have a unique number (1, 2, 3, and so on).

— Unique server id, each participant of the ClickHouse Keeper cluster must have a unique number (1, 2, 3, and so on). log_storage_path — Path to coordination logs, just like ZooKeeper it is best to store logs on non-busy nodes.

— Path to coordination logs, just like ZooKeeper it is best to store logs on non-busy nodes. snapshot_storage_path — Path to coordination snapshots.

Other common parameters are inherited from the ClickHouse server config ( listen_host , logger , and so on).

Internal coordination settings are located in the <keeper_server>.<coordination_settings> section:

operation_timeout_ms — Timeout for a single client operation (ms) (default: 10000).

— Timeout for a single client operation (ms) (default: 10000). min_session_timeout_ms — Min timeout for client session (ms) (default: 10000).

— Min timeout for client session (ms) (default: 10000). session_timeout_ms — Max timeout for client session (ms) (default: 100000).

— Max timeout for client session (ms) (default: 100000). dead_session_check_period_ms — How often ClickHouse Keeper checks for dead sessions and removes them (ms) (default: 500).

— How often ClickHouse Keeper checks for dead sessions and removes them (ms) (default: 500). heart_beat_interval_ms — How often a ClickHouse Keeper leader will send heartbeats to followers (ms) (default: 500).

— How often a ClickHouse Keeper leader will send heartbeats to followers (ms) (default: 500). election_timeout_lower_bound_ms — If the follower does not receive a heartbeat from the leader in this interval, then it can initiate leader election (default: 1000).

— If the follower does not receive a heartbeat from the leader in this interval, then it can initiate leader election (default: 1000). election_timeout_upper_bound_ms — If the follower does not receive a heartbeat from the leader in this interval, then it must initiate leader election (default: 2000).

— If the follower does not receive a heartbeat from the leader in this interval, then it must initiate leader election (default: 2000). rotate_log_storage_interval — How many log records to store in a single file (default: 100000).

— How many log records to store in a single file (default: 100000). reserved_log_items — How many coordination log records to store before compaction (default: 100000).

— How many coordination log records to store before compaction (default: 100000). snapshot_distance — How often ClickHouse Keeper will create new snapshots (in the number of records in logs) (default: 100000).

— How often ClickHouse Keeper will create new snapshots (in the number of records in logs) (default: 100000). snapshots_to_keep — How many snapshots to keep (default: 3).

— How many snapshots to keep (default: 3). stale_log_gap — Threshold when leader considers follower as stale and sends the snapshot to it instead of logs (default: 10000).

— Threshold when leader considers follower as stale and sends the snapshot to it instead of logs (default: 10000). fresh_log_gap — When node became fresh (default: 200).

— When node became fresh (default: 200). max_requests_batch_size - Max size of batch in requests count before it will be sent to RAFT (default: 100).

- Max size of batch in requests count before it will be sent to RAFT (default: 100). force_sync — Call fsync on each write to coordination log (default: true).

— Call on each write to coordination log (default: true). quorum_reads — Execute read requests as writes through whole RAFT consensus with similar speed (default: false).

— Execute read requests as writes through whole RAFT consensus with similar speed (default: false). raft_logs_level — Text logging level about coordination (trace, debug, and so on) (default: system default).

— Text logging level about coordination (trace, debug, and so on) (default: system default). auto_forwarding — Allow to forward write requests from followers to the leader (default: true).

— Allow to forward write requests from followers to the leader (default: true). shutdown_timeout — Wait to finish internal connections and shutdown (ms) (default: 5000).

— Wait to finish internal connections and shutdown (ms) (default: 5000). startup_timeout — If the server doesn't connect to other quorum participants in the specified timeout it will terminate (ms) (default: 30000).

— If the server doesn't connect to other quorum participants in the specified timeout it will terminate (ms) (default: 30000). four_letter_word_white_list — White list of 4lw commands (default: "conf,cons,crst,envi,ruok,srst,srvr,stat,wchc,wchs,dirs,mntr,isro").

Quorum configuration is located in the <keeper_server>.<raft_configuration> section and contain servers description.

The only parameter for the whole quorum is secure , which enables encrypted connection for communication between quorum participants. The parameter can be set true if SSL connection is required for internal communication between nodes, or left unspecified otherwise.

The main parameters for each <server> are:

id — Server identifier in a quorum.

— Server identifier in a quorum. hostname — Hostname where this server is placed.

— Hostname where this server is placed. port — Port where this server listens for connections.

note In the case of a change in the topology of your ClickHouse Keeper cluster (e.g., replacing a server), please make sure to keep the mapping of server_id to hostname consistent and avoid shuffling or reusing an existing server_id for different servers (e.g., it can happen if your rely on automation scripts to deploy ClickHouse Keeper)

Examples of configuration for quorum with three nodes can be found in integration tests with test_keeper_ prefix. Example configuration for server #1:

< keeper_server >

< tcp_port > 2181 </ tcp_port >

< server_id > 1 </ server_id >

< log_storage_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/log </ log_storage_path >

< snapshot_storage_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/snapshots </ snapshot_storage_path >



< coordination_settings >

< operation_timeout_ms > 10000 </ operation_timeout_ms >

< session_timeout_ms > 30000 </ session_timeout_ms >

< raft_logs_level > trace </ raft_logs_level >

</ coordination_settings >



< raft_configuration >

< server >

< id > 1 </ id >

< hostname > zoo1 </ hostname >

< port > 9444 </ port >

</ server >

< server >

< id > 2 </ id >

< hostname > zoo2 </ hostname >

< port > 9444 </ port >

</ server >

< server >

< id > 3 </ id >

< hostname > zoo3 </ hostname >

< port > 9444 </ port >

</ server >

</ raft_configuration >

</ keeper_server >



ClickHouse Keeper is bundled into the ClickHouse server package, just add configuration of <keeper_server> and start ClickHouse server as always. If you want to run standalone ClickHouse Keeper you can start it in a similar way with:

clickhouse-keeper --config /etc/your_path_to_config/config.xml



If you don't have the symlink ( clickhouse-keeper ) you can create it or specify keeper as an argument to clickhouse :

clickhouse keeper --config /etc/your_path_to_config/config.xml



ClickHouse Keeper also provides 4lw commands which are almost the same with Zookeeper. Each command is composed of four letters such as mntr , stat etc. There are some more interesting commands: stat gives some general information about the server and connected clients, while srvr and cons give extended details on server and connections respectively.

The 4lw commands has a white list configuration four_letter_word_white_list which has default value "conf,cons,crst,envi,ruok,srst,srvr,stat,wchc,wchs,dirs,mntr,isro".

You can issue the commands to ClickHouse Keeper via telnet or nc, at the client port.

echo mntr | nc localhost 9181



Bellow is the detailed 4lw commands:

ruok : Tests if server is running in a non-error state. The server will respond with imok if it is running. Otherwise it will not respond at all. A response of "imok" does not necessarily indicate that the server has joined the quorum, just that the server process is active and bound to the specified client port. Use "stat" for details on state wrt quorum and client connection information.

imok



mntr : Outputs a list of variables that could be used for monitoring the health of the cluster.

zk_version v21.11.1.1-prestable-7a4a0b0edef0ad6e0aa662cd3b90c3f4acf796e7

zk_avg_latency 0

zk_max_latency 0

zk_min_latency 0

zk_packets_received 68

zk_packets_sent 68

zk_num_alive_connections 1

zk_outstanding_requests 0

zk_server_state leader

zk_znode_count 4

zk_watch_count 1

zk_ephemerals_count 0

zk_approximate_data_size 723

zk_open_file_descriptor_count 310

zk_max_file_descriptor_count 10240

zk_followers 0

zk_synced_followers 0



srvr : Lists full details for the server.

ClickHouse Keeper version: v21.11.1.1-prestable-7a4a0b0edef0ad6e0aa662cd3b90c3f4acf796e7

Latency min/avg/max: 0/0/0

Received: 2

Sent : 2

Connections: 1

Outstanding: 0

Zxid: 34

Mode: leader

Node count: 4



stat : Lists brief details for the server and connected clients.

ClickHouse Keeper version: v21.11.1.1-prestable-7a4a0b0edef0ad6e0aa662cd3b90c3f4acf796e7

Clients:

192.168.1.1:52852(recved=0,sent=0)

192.168.1.1:52042(recved=24,sent=48)

Latency min/avg/max: 0/0/0

Received: 4

Sent : 4

Connections: 1

Outstanding: 0

Zxid: 36

Mode: leader

Node count: 4



srst : Reset server statistics. The command will affect the result of srvr , mntr and stat .

Server stats reset.



conf : Print details about serving configuration.

server_id=1

tcp_port=2181

four_letter_word_white_list=*

log_storage_path=./coordination/logs

snapshot_storage_path=./coordination/snapshots

max_requests_batch_size=100

session_timeout_ms=30000

operation_timeout_ms=10000

dead_session_check_period_ms=500

heart_beat_interval_ms=500

election_timeout_lower_bound_ms=1000

election_timeout_upper_bound_ms=2000

reserved_log_items=1000000000000000

snapshot_distance=10000

auto_forwarding=true

shutdown_timeout=5000

startup_timeout=240000

raft_logs_level=information

snapshots_to_keep=3

rotate_log_storage_interval=100000

stale_log_gap=10000

fresh_log_gap=200

max_requests_batch_size=100

quorum_reads=false

force_sync=false

compress_logs=true

compress_snapshots_with_zstd_format=true

configuration_change_tries_count=20



cons : List full connection/session details for all clients connected to this server. Includes information on numbers of packets received/sent, session id, operation latencies, last operation performed, etc...

192.168.1.1:52163(recved=0,sent=0,sid=0xffffffffffffffff,lop=NA,est=1636454787393,to=30000,lzxid=0xffffffffffffffff,lresp=0,llat=0,minlat=0,avglat=0,maxlat=0)

192.168.1.1:52042(recved=9,sent=18,sid=0x0000000000000001,lop=List,est=1636454739887,to=30000,lcxid=0x0000000000000005,lzxid=0x0000000000000005,lresp=1636454739892,llat=0,minlat=0,avglat=0,maxlat=0)



crst : Reset connection/session statistics for all connections.

Connection stats reset.



envi : Print details about serving environment

Environment:

clickhouse.keeper.version=v21.11.1.1-prestable-7a4a0b0edef0ad6e0aa662cd3b90c3f4acf796e7

host.name=ZBMAC-C02D4054M.local

os.name=Darwin

os.arch=x86_64

os.version=19.6.0

cpu.count=12

user.name=root

user.home=/Users/JackyWoo/

user.dir=/Users/JackyWoo/project/jd/clickhouse/cmake-build-debug/programs/

user.tmp=/var/folders/b4/smbq5mfj7578f2jzwn602tt40000gn/T/



dirs : Shows the total size of snapshot and log files in bytes

snapshot_dir_size: 0

log_dir_size: 3875



isro : Tests if server is running in read-only mode. The server will respond with "ro" if in read-only mode or "rw" if not in read-only mode.

rw



wchs : Lists brief information on watches for the server.

1 connections watching 1 paths

Total watches:1



wchc : Lists detailed information on watches for the server, by session. This outputs a list of sessions (connections) with associated watches (paths). Note, depending on the number of watches this operation may be expensive (ie impact server performance), use it carefully.

0x0000000000000001

/clickhouse/task_queue/ddl



wchp : Lists detailed information on watches for the server, by path. This outputs a list of paths (znodes) with associated sessions. Note, depending on the number of watches this operation may be expensive (i. e. impact server performance), use it carefully.

/clickhouse/task_queue/ddl

0x0000000000000001



dump : Lists the outstanding sessions and ephemeral nodes. This only works on the leader.

Sessions dump (2):

0x0000000000000001

0x0000000000000002

Sessions with Ephemerals (1):

0x0000000000000001

/clickhouse/task_queue/ddl



Seamlessly migration from ZooKeeper to ClickHouse Keeper is impossible you have to stop your ZooKeeper cluster, convert data and start ClickHouse Keeper. clickhouse-keeper-converter tool allows converting ZooKeeper logs and snapshots to ClickHouse Keeper snapshot. It works only with ZooKeeper > 3.4. Steps for migration:

Stop all ZooKeeper nodes. Optional, but recommended: find ZooKeeper leader node, start and stop it again. It will force ZooKeeper to create a consistent snapshot. Run clickhouse-keeper-converter on a leader, for example:

clickhouse-keeper-converter --zookeeper-logs-dir /var/lib/zookeeper/version-2 --zookeeper-snapshots-dir /var/lib/zookeeper/version-2 --output-dir /path/to/clickhouse/keeper/snapshots



Copy snapshot to ClickHouse server nodes with a configured keeper or start ClickHouse Keeper instead of ZooKeeper. The snapshot must persist on all nodes, otherwise, empty nodes can be faster and one of them can become a leader.

Because Clickhouse Keeper uses Raft it can tolerate certain amount of node crashes depending on the cluster size. \ E.g. for a 3-node cluster, it will continue working correctly if only 1 node crashes.

Cluster configuration can be dynamically configured but there are some limitations. Reconfiguration relies on Raft also so to add/remove a node from the cluster you need to have a quorum. If you lose too many nodes in your cluster at the same time without any chance of starting them again, Raft will stop working and not allow you to reconfigure your cluster using the convenvtional way.

Nevertheless, Clickhouse Keeper has a recovery mode which allows you to forcfully reconfigure your cluster with only 1 node. This should be done only as your last resort if you cannot start your nodes again, or start a new instance on the same endpoint.

Important things to note before continuing:

Make sure that the failed nodes cannot connect to the cluster again.

Do not start any of the new nodes until it's specified in the steps.

After making sure that the above things are true, you need to do following: