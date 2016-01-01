Analyzer
Known incompatibilities
In ClickHouse version
24.3, the new query analyzer was enabled by default.
Despite fixing a large number of bugs and introducing new optimizations, it also introduces some breaking changes in ClickHouse behaviour. Please read the following changes to determine how to rewrite your queries for the new analyzer.
Invalid queries are no longer optimized
The previous query planning infrastructure applied AST-level optimizations before the query validation step. Optimizations could rewrite the initial query so it becomes valid and can be executed.
In the new analyzer, query validation takes place before the optimization step. This means that invalid queries that were possible to execute before are now unsupported. In such cases, the query must be fixed manually.
Example 1:
SELECT number
FROM numbers(1)
GROUP BY toString(number)
The following query uses column
number in the projection list when only
toString(number) is available after the aggregation.
In the old analyzer,
GROUP BY toString(number) was optimized into
GROUP BY number, making the query valid.
Example 2:
SELECT
number % 2 AS n,
sum(number)
FROM numbers(10)
GROUP BY n
HAVING number > 5
The same problem occurs in this query: column
number is used after aggregation with another key.
The previous query analyzer fixed this query by moving the
number > 5 filter from the
HAVING clause to the
WHERE clause.
To fix the query, you should move all conditions that apply to non-aggregated columns to the
WHERE section to conform to standard SQL syntax:
SELECT
number % 2 AS n,
sum(number)
FROM numbers(10)
WHERE number > 5
GROUP BY n
CREATE VIEW with invalid query
The new analyzer always performs type-checking.
Previously, it was possible to create a
VIEW with an invalid
SELECT query. It would then fail during the first
SELECT or
INSERT (in the case of
MATERIALIZED VIEW).
Now, it's not possible to create such
VIEWs anymore.
Example:
CREATE TABLE source (data String) ENGINE=MergeTree ORDER BY tuple();
CREATE VIEW some_view
AS SELECT JSONExtract(data, 'test', 'DateTime64(3)')
FROM source;
Known incompatibilities of the
JOIN clause
Join using column from projection
Alias from the
SELECT list can not be used as a
JOIN USING key by default.
A new setting,
analyzer_compatibility_join_using_top_level_identifier, when enabled, alters the behavior of
JOIN USING to prefer to resolve identifiers based on expressions from the projection list of the
SELECT query, rather than using the columns from left table directly.
Example:
SELECT a + 1 AS b, t2.s
FROM Values('a UInt64, b UInt64', (1, 1)) AS t1
JOIN Values('b UInt64, s String', (1, 'one'), (2, 'two')) t2
USING (b);
With
analyzer_compatibility_join_using_top_level_identifier set to
true, the join condition is interpreted as
t1.a + 1 = t2.b, matching the behavior of earlier versions. So, the result will be
2, 'two'.
When the setting is
false, the join condition defaults to
t1.b = t2.b, and the query will return
2, 'one'.
If
b is not present in
t1, the query will fail with an error.
Changes in behavior with
JOIN USING and
ALIAS/
MATERIALIZED columns
In the new analyzer, using
* in a
JOIN USING query that involves
ALIAS or
MATERIALIZED columns will include those columns in the result set by default.
Example:
CREATE TABLE t1 (id UInt64, payload ALIAS sipHash64(id)) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id;
INSERT INTO t1 VALUES (1), (2);
CREATE TABLE t2 (id UInt64, payload ALIAS sipHash64(id)) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY id;
INSERT INTO t2 VALUES (2), (3);
SELECT * FROM t1
FULL JOIN t2 USING (payload);
In the new analyzer, the result of this query will include the
payload column along with
id from both tables. In contrast, the previous analyzer would only include these
ALIAS columns if specific settings (
asterisk_include_alias_columns or
asterisk_include_materialized_columns) were enabled, and the columns might appear in a different order.
To ensure consistent and expected results, especially when migrating old queries to the new analyzer, it is advisable to specify columns explicitly in the
SELECT clause rather than using
*.
Handling of Type Modifiers for columns in
USING Clause
In the new version of the analyzer, the rules for determining the common supertype for columns specified in the
USING clause have been standardized to produce more predictable outcomes, especially when dealing with type modifiers like
LowCardinality and
Nullable.
LowCardinality(T)and
T: When a column of type
LowCardinality(T)is joined with a column of type
T, the resulting common supertype will be
T, effectively discarding the
LowCardinalitymodifier.
Nullable(T)and
T: When a column of type
Nullable(T)is joined with a column of type
T, the resulting common supertype will be
Nullable(T), ensuring that the nullable property is preserved.
Example:
SELECT id, toTypeName(id) FROM Values('id LowCardinality(String)', ('a')) AS t1
FULL OUTER JOIN Values('id String', ('b')) AS t2
USING (id);
In this query, the common supertype for
id is determined as
String, discarding the
LowCardinality modifier from
t1.
Projection column names changes
During projection names computation, aliases are not substituted.
SELECT
1 + 1 AS x,
x + 1
SETTINGS allow_experimental_analyzer = 0
FORMAT PrettyCompact
┌─x─┬─plus(plus(1, 1), 1)─┐
1. │ 2 │ 3 │
└───┴─────────────────────┘
SELECT
1 + 1 AS x,
x + 1
SETTINGS allow_experimental_analyzer = 1
FORMAT PrettyCompact
┌─x─┬─plus(x, 1)─┐
1. │ 2 │ 3 │
└───┴────────────┘
Incompatible function arguments types
In the new analyzer, type inference happens during initial query analysis.
This change means that type checks are done before short-circuit evaluation; thus,
if function arguments must always have a common supertype.
Example:
The following query fails with
There is no supertype for types Array(UInt8), String because some of them are Array and some of them are not:
SELECT toTypeName(if(0, [2, 3, 4], 'String'))
Heterogeneous clusters
The new analyzer significantly changed the communication protocol between servers in the cluster. Thus, it's impossible to run distributed queries on servers with different
allow_experimental_analyzer setting values.
Mutations are interpreted by previous analyzer
Mutations are still using the old analyzer.
This means some new ClickHouse SQL features can't be used in mutations. For example, the
QUALIFY clause.
Status can be checked here.
Unsupported features
The list of features new analyzer currently doesn't support:
- Annoy index.
- Hypothesis index. Work in progress here.
- Window view is not supported. There are no plans to support it in the future.