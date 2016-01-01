On this page

Server packets

value name description 0 Hello Server handshake response 1 Data Same as client data 2 Exception Query processing exception 3 Progress Query progress 4 Pong Ping response 5 EndOfStream All packets were transferred 6 ProfileInfo Profiling data 7 Totals Total values 8 Extremes Extreme values (min, max) 9 TablesStatusResponse Response to TableStatus request 10 Log Query system log 11 TableColumns Columns description 12 UUIDs List of unique parts ids 13 ReadTaskRequest String (UUID) describes a request for which next task is needed 14 ProfileEvents Packet with profile events from server

The Data , Totals and Extremes can be compressed.

Response to client hello.

field type value description name String Clickhouse Server name version_major UVarInt 21 Server major version version_minor UVarInt 12 Server minor version revision UVarInt 54452 Server revision tz String Europe/Moscow Server timezone display_name String Clickhouse Server name for UI version_patch UVarInt 3 Server patch version

Server exception during query processing.

field type value description code Int32 60 See ErrorCodes.cpp. name String DB::Exception Server major version message String DB::Exception: Table X doesn't exist Server minor version stack_trace String ~ C++ stack trace nested Bool true More errors

Can be continuous list of exceptions until nested is false .

Progress of query execution periodically reported by server.

caution Progress reported in deltas. For totals, accumulate it on client.

field type value description rows UVarInt 65535 Row count bytes UVarInt 871799 Byte count total_rows UVarInt 0 Total rows wrote_rows UVarInt 0 Rows from client wrote_bytes UVarInt 0 Bytes from client

Response for client ping, no packet body.

No more Data packets will be sent, query result is fully steamed from server to client.

No packet body.

field type rows UVarInt blocks UVarInt bytes UVarInt applied_limit Bool rows_before_limit UVarInt calculated_rows_before_limit Bool

Data block with server log.

caution Encoded as data block of columns, but is never compressed.

column type time DateTime time_micro UInt32 host_name String query_id String thread_id UInt64 priority Int8 source String text String

Data block with profile events.

caution Encoded as data block of columns, but is never compressed. The value type is UInt64 or Int64 , depending on server revision.