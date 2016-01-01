On this page

Compression

ClickHouse protocol supports data blocks compression with checksums. Use LZ4 if not sure what mode to pick.

value name description 0x02 None No compression, only checksums 0x82 LZ4 Extremely fast, good compression 0x90 ZSTD Zstandard, pretty fast, best compression

Both LZ4 and ZSTD are made by same author, but with different tradeoffs. From facebook benchmarks:

name ratio encoding decoding zstd 1.4.5 -1 2.8 500 MB/s 1660 MB/s lz4 1.9.2 2.1 740 MB/s 4530 MB/s

field type description checksum uint128 Hash of (header + compressed data) raw_size uint32 Raw size without header data_size uint32 Uncompressed data size mode byte Compression mode compressed_data binary Block of compressed data

Header is (raw_size + data_size + mode), raw size consists of len(header + compressed_data).

Checksum is hash(header + compressed_data) , using ClickHouse CityHash.