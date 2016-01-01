On this page

Client packets

value name description 0 Hello Client handshake start 1 Query Query request 2 Data Block with data 3 Cancel Cancel query 4 Ping Ping request 5 TableStatus Table status request

The Data can be compressed.

For example, we are Go Client v1.10 that supports 54451 protocol version and want to connect to default database with default user and secret password.

field type value description client_name String "Go Client" Client implementation name version_major UVarInt 1 Client major version version_minor UVarInt 10 Client minor version protocol_version UVarInt 54451 TCP Protocol version database String "default" Database name username String "default" Username password String "secret" Password

Protocol version is TCP protocol version of client.

Usually it is equal to the latest compatible server revision, but should not be confused with it.

All values should be explicitly set, there are no defaults on server side. On client side, use "default" database, "default" username and "" (blank string) password as defaults.

field type value description query_id String 1ff-a123 Query ID, can be UUIDv4 client_info ClientInfo See type Data about client settings Settings See type List of settings secret String secret Inter-server secret stage UVarInt 2 Execute until query stage compression UVarInt 0 Disabled=0, enabled=1 body String SELECT 1 Query text

field type description query_kind byte None=0, Initial=1, Secondary=2 initial_user String Initial user initial_query_id String Initial query id initial_address String Initial address initial_time Int64 Initial time interface byte TCP=1, HTTP=2 os_user String OS User client_hostname String Client Hostname client_name String Client Name version_major UVarInt Client major version version_minor UVarInt Client minor version protocol_version UVarInt Client protocol version quota_key String Quota key distributed_depth UVarInt Distributed depth version_patch UVarInt Client patch version otel Bool Trace fields are present trace_id FixedString(16) Trace ID span_id FixedString(8) Span ID trace_state String Tracing state trace_flags Byte Tracing flags

field type value description key String send_logs_level Key of setting value String trace Value of setting important Bool true Can be ignored or not

Encoded as list, blank key and value denotes end of list.

value name description 0 FetchColumns Only fetch column types 1 WithMergeableState Until mergeable state 2 Complete Until full completeness (should be default)

field type description info BlockInfo Encoded block info columns UVarInt Columns count rows UVarInt Rows count columns []Column Columns with data

field type value description name String foo Column name type String DateTime64(9) Column type data bytes ~ Column data

No packet body. Server should cancel query.

No packet body. Server should respond with pong.