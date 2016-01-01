Rewriting PostgreSQL queries in ClickHouse

This is Part 4 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse. This content can be considered introductory, with the aim of helping users deploy an initial functional system that adheres to ClickHouse best practices. It avoids complex topics and will not result in a fully optimized schema; rather, it provides a solid foundation for users to build a production system and base their learning.

The following provides example queries comparing PostgreSQL to ClickHouse. This list aims to demonstrate how to exploit ClickHouse features to significantly simplify queries. These queries will, in most cases, also execute faster in ClickHouse. The examples here use the full Stack Overflow dataset (up to April 2024) on equivalent resources in PostgreSQL and ClickHouse (8 cores, 32GiB RAM).

Counts here will slightly differ as the Postgres data only contains rows which satisfy the referential integrity of the foreign keys. ClickHouse imposes no such constraints and thus has the full dataset e.g. inc. anon users.

Users (with more than 10 questions) which receive the most views:



SELECT OwnerDisplayName , sum ( ViewCount ) AS total_views

FROM stackoverflow . posts

WHERE ( PostTypeId = 'Question' ) AND ( OwnerDisplayName != '' )

GROUP BY OwnerDisplayName

HAVING count ( ) > 10

ORDER BY total_views DESC

LIMIT 5



┌─OwnerDisplayName────────┬─total_views─┐

│ Joan Venge │ 25520387 │

│ Ray Vega │ 21576470 │

│ anon │ 19814224 │

│ Tim │ 19028260 │

│ John │ 17638812 │

└─────────────────────────┴─────────────┘



5 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.360 sec . Processed 24.37 million rows , 140.45 MB ( 67.73 million rows / s . , 390.38 MB / s . )

Peak memory usage : 510.71 MiB .





SELECT OwnerDisplayName , SUM ( ViewCount ) AS total_views

FROM public . posts

WHERE ( PostTypeId = 1 ) AND ( OwnerDisplayName != '' )

GROUP BY OwnerDisplayName

HAVING COUNT ( * ) > 10

ORDER BY total_views DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



ownerdisplayname | total_views



Joan Venge | 25520387

Ray Vega | 21576470

Tim | 18283579

J . Pablo Fern &

Matt | 12298764



Time : 107620.508 ms ( 01 : 47.621 )



Which tags receive the most views :



SELECT arrayJoin ( arrayFilter ( t - > ( t != '' ) , splitByChar ( '|' , Tags ) ) ) AS tags ,

sum ( ViewCount ) AS views

FROM posts

GROUP BY tags

ORDER BY views DESC

LIMIT 5



┌─tags───────┬──────views─┐

│ javascript │ 8190916894 │

│ python │ 8175132834 │

│ java │ 7258379211 │

│ c

│ android │ 4258320338 │

└────────────┴────────────┘



5 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.908 sec . Processed 59.82 million rows , 1.45 GB ( 65.87 million rows / s . , 1.59 GB / s . )





WITH tags_exploded AS (

SELECT

unnest ( string_to_array ( Tags , '|' ) ) AS tag ,

ViewCount

FROM public . posts

) ,

filtered_tags AS (

SELECT

tag ,

ViewCount

FROM tags_exploded

WHERE tag <> ''

)

SELECT tag AS tags ,

SUM ( ViewCount ) AS views

FROM filtered_tags

GROUP BY tag

ORDER BY views DESC

LIMIT 5 ;



tags | views



javascript | 7974880378

python | 7972340763

java | 7064073461

c

android | 4186216900

( 5 rows )



Time : 112508.083 ms ( 01 : 52.508 )



Aggregate functions

Where possible, users should exploit ClickHouse aggregate functions. Below we show the use of the argMax function to compute the most viewed question of each year.



SELECT toYear ( CreationDate ) AS Year ,

argMax ( Title , ViewCount ) AS MostViewedQuestionTitle ,

max ( ViewCount ) AS MaxViewCount

FROM stackoverflow . posts

WHERE PostTypeId = 'Question'

GROUP BY Year

ORDER BY Year ASC

FORMAT Vertical

Row 1 :

──────

Year : 2008

MostViewedQuestionTitle: How to find the index for a given item in a list?

MaxViewCount: 6316987



Row 2 :

──────

Year : 2009

MostViewedQuestionTitle: How do I undo the most recent local commits in Git?

MaxViewCount: 13962748



. . .



Row 16 :

───────

Year : 2023

MostViewedQuestionTitle: How do I solve "error: externally-managed-environment" every time I use pip 3 ?

MaxViewCount: 506822



Row 17 :

───────

Year : 2024

MostViewedQuestionTitle: Warning "Third-party cookie will be blocked. Learn more in the Issues tab"

MaxViewCount: 66975



17 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.677 sec . Processed 24.37 million rows , 1.86 GB ( 36.01 million rows / s . , 2.75 GB / s . )

Peak memory usage : 554.31 MiB .



This is significantly simpler (and faster) than the equivalent Postgres query:



WITH yearly_views AS (

SELECT

EXTRACT ( YEAR FROM CreationDate ) AS Year ,

Title ,

ViewCount ,

ROW_NUMBER ( ) OVER ( PARTITION BY EXTRACT ( YEAR FROM CreationDate ) ORDER BY ViewCount DESC ) AS rn

FROM public . posts

WHERE PostTypeId = 1

)

SELECT

Year ,

Title AS MostViewedQuestionTitle ,

ViewCount AS MaxViewCount

FROM yearly_views

WHERE rn = 1

ORDER BY Year ;

year | mostviewedquestiontitle | maxviewcount



2008 | How to find the index for a given item in a list? | 6316987

2009 | How do I undo the most recent local commits in Git? | 13962748



. . .



2023 | How do I solve "error: externally-managed-environment" every time I use pip 3 ? | 506822

2024 | Warning "Third-party cookie will be blocked. Learn more in the Issues tab" | 66975

( 17 rows )



Time : 125822.015 ms ( 02 : 05.822 )



Conditionals and Arrays

Conditional and array functions make queries significantly simpler. The following query computes the tags (with more than 10000 occurrences) with the largest percentage increase from 2022 to 2023. Note how the following ClickHouse query is succinct thanks to the conditionals, array functions, and ability to reuse aliases in the HAVING and SELECT clauses.



SELECT arrayJoin ( arrayFilter ( t - > ( t != '' ) , splitByChar ( '|' , Tags ) ) ) AS tag ,

countIf ( toYear ( CreationDate ) = 2023 ) AS count_2023 ,

countIf ( toYear ( CreationDate ) = 2022 ) AS count_2022 ,

( ( count_2023 - count_2022 ) / count_2022 ) * 100 AS percent_change

FROM stackoverflow . posts

WHERE toYear ( CreationDate ) IN ( 2022 , 2023 )

GROUP BY tag

HAVING ( count_2022 > 10000 ) AND ( count_2023 > 10000 )

ORDER BY percent_change DESC

LIMIT 5



┌─tag─────────┬─count_2023─┬─count_2022─┬──────percent_change─┐

│ next . js │ 13788 │ 10520 │ 31.06463878326996 │

│ spring - boot │ 16573 │ 17721 │ - 6.478189718413183 │

│ . net │ 11458 │ 12968 │ - 11.644046884639112 │

│ azure │ 11996 │ 14049 │ - 14.613139725247349 │

│ docker │ 13885 │ 16877 │ - 17.72826924216389 │

└─────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴─────────────────────┘



5 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.247 sec . Processed 5.08 million rows , 155.73 MB ( 20.58 million rows / s . , 630.61 MB / s . )

Peak memory usage : 403.04 MiB .





SELECT

tag ,

SUM ( CASE WHEN year = 2023 THEN count ELSE 0 END ) AS count_2023 ,

SUM ( CASE WHEN year = 2022 THEN count ELSE 0 END ) AS count_2022 ,

( ( SUM ( CASE WHEN year = 2023 THEN count ELSE 0 END ) - SUM ( CASE WHEN year = 2022 THEN count ELSE 0 END ) )

/ SUM ( CASE WHEN year = 2022 THEN count ELSE 0 END ) :: float ) * 100 AS percent_change

FROM (

SELECT

unnest ( string_to_array ( Tags , '|' ) ) AS tag ,

EXTRACT ( YEAR FROM CreationDate ) AS year ,

COUNT ( * ) AS count

FROM public . posts

WHERE EXTRACT ( YEAR FROM CreationDate ) IN ( 2022 , 2023 )

AND Tags <> ''

GROUP BY tag , year

) AS yearly_counts

GROUP BY tag

HAVING SUM ( CASE WHEN year = 2022 THEN count ELSE 0 END ) > 10000

AND SUM ( CASE WHEN year = 2023 THEN count ELSE 0 END ) > 10000

ORDER BY percent_change DESC

LIMIT 5 ;



tag | count_2023 | count_2022 | percent_change



next . js | 13712 | 10370 | 32.22757955641273

spring - boot | 16482 | 17474 | - 5.677005837243905

. net | 11376 | 12750 | - 10.776470588235295

azure | 11938 | 13966 | - 14.520979521695546

docker | 13832 | 16701 | - 17.178612059158134

( 5 rows )



Time : 116750.131 ms ( 01 : 56.750 )



This concludes our basic guide for users migrating from Postgres to ClickHouse. We recommend users migrating from Postgres read the guide for modeling data in ClickHouse to learn more about advanced ClickHouse features.