Introduction Introduction page for this section

Connecting to PostgreSQL This page covers the following options for integrating PostgreSQL with ClickHouse: ClickPipes, PeerDB, PostgreSQL table engine, MaterializedPostgreSQL database engine.

Comparing PostgreSQL and ClickHouse Explores Postgres vs ClickHouse - Equivalent and different concepts.

Loading data from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse Part 1 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.

Designing Schemas Part 2 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.

Data modeling techniques Part 3 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.

Rewrite PostgreSQL Queries Part 4 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.

How to insert data from PostgreSQL Learn how to bulk load data from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.