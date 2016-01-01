Skip to main content
PostgreSQL

IntroductionIntroduction page for this section
Connecting to PostgreSQLThis page covers the following options for integrating PostgreSQL with ClickHouse: ClickPipes, PeerDB, PostgreSQL table engine, MaterializedPostgreSQL database engine.
Comparing PostgreSQL and ClickHouseExplores Postgres vs ClickHouse - Equivalent and different concepts.
Loading data from PostgreSQL to ClickHousePart 1 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.
Designing SchemasPart 2 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.
Data modeling techniquesPart 3 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.
Rewrite PostgreSQL QueriesPart 4 of a guide on migrating from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.
How to insert data from PostgreSQLLearn how to bulk load data from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse.
Data Type Mappings for PostgreSQLTable showing the equivalent ClickHouse data types for Postgres.