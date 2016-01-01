User Permissions
In ClickHouse Cloud, there are currently two account types: Admin and Developer. The below tables list the features accessible to each account type.
Managing Services
|Feature
|Admin
|Developer
|Create service
|✅
|❌
|Delete service
|✅
|❌
|Stop service
|✅
|❌
|Restart service
|✅
|❌
|Reset service password
|✅
|❌
|View service metrics
|✅
|❌
SQL Console
|Feature
|Admin
|Developer
|Connect to SQL Console
|Connect without password using identical permissions to the default user
|Database username and password required
Cloud API
|Feature
|Admin
|Developer
|Create API Key
|✅
|Read-only API keys
|Delete API Key
|✅
|❌
Managing Users
note
ClickHouse Cloud users, whether an Admin or a Developer user, are different from database users in the ClickHouse service.
When a new service is created, a default user is created. When connecting to the SQL Console, an Admin user inherits the default_role which has identical permissions to the default user.
To manage database users utilized by your applications, you can use the web-based SQL Console.
|Feature
|Admin
|Developer
|Invite users
|✅
|❌
|Modify user permissions
|✅
|❌
|Delete users
|✅
|Own account only
Billing, Organization, and Support
|Feature
|Admin
|Developer
|Manage billing
|✅
|❌
|View organization activity
|✅
|❌
|Submit support requests
|✅
|✅
|View integrations
|✅
|✅