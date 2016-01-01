With ClickHouse Cloud you never have to worry about patching and upgrades. We roll out upgrades that include fixes, new features and performance improvements on a periodic basis. For the full list of what is new with ClickHouse refer to our Cloud changelog .

ClickHouse Upgrade

If ClickHouse was installed from deb packages, execute the following commands on the server:

$ sudo apt-get update

$ sudo apt-get install clickhouse-client clickhouse-server

$ sudo service clickhouse-server restart



If you installed ClickHouse using something other than the recommended deb packages, use the appropriate update method.

note You can update multiple servers at once as soon as there is no moment when all replicas of one shard are offline.

The upgrade of older version of ClickHouse to specific version:

As an example:

xx.yy.a.b is a current stable version. The latest stable version could be found here