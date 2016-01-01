On this page

Organization Activity

In ClickHouse Cloud, you can use the Activity tab on the left menu to see what changes have been made to your ClickHouse Cloud organization - including who made the change and when it occurred.

The Activity page displays a table containing a list of events logged about your organization. By default, this list is sorted in a reverse-chronological order (most-recent event at the top). Change the order of the table by clicking on the columns headers. Each item of the table contains the following fields:

Activity: A text snippet describing the event

A text snippet describing the event User: The user that initiated the event

The user that initiated the event IP Address: When applicable, this flied lists the IP Address of the user that initiated the event

When applicable, this flied lists the IP Address of the user that initiated the event Time: The timestamp of the event

You can use the search bar provided to isolate events based on some criteria like for example service name or IP address. You can also export this information in a CSV format for distribution or analysis in an external tool.

The different types of events captured for the organization are grouped in 3 categories: Service, Organization and User. The list of events logged contains:

Service created

Service deleted

Service stopped

Service started

Service name changed

Service IP access list changed

Service password reset

Organization created

Organization deleted

Organization name changed