IP Egress Traffic List
Integrations could require egress access
If you are using integration like the MySQL or PostgreSQL Engine, It's possible that you need to authorize ClickHouse Cloud to access to your instances.
You could use this list of public IPs in
firewalls or
Authorized networks in GCP or in
Security Groups for Azure, AWS or in any other infrastrucutre egrees management system you are using.
According to the region your ClickHouse Service is using, add the three IP address that match with this list:
us-east-1
"public-a" = "52.205.46.187"
"public-b" = "44.208.152.165"
"public-c" = "52.22.199.32"
us-east-2
"public-a" = "18.117.209.120"
"public-b" = "3.21.42.89"
"public-c" = "3.135.147.1"
us-west-2
"public-a" = "54.244.160.153"
"public-b" = "35.165.97.55"
"public-c" = "44.236.63.111"
ap-south-1
"public-a" = "3.110.39.68"
"public-b" = "15.206.7.77"
"public-c" = "3.6.83.17"
ap-southeast-1
"public-a" = "54.254.37.170"
"public-b" = "46.137.240.41"
"public-c" = "52.74.24.166"
eu-central-1
"public-a" = "18.197.49.136"
"public-b" = "3.74.177.59"
"public-c" = "3.64.109.93"
eu-west-1
"public-a" = "54.73.98.215"
"public-b" = "108.128.86.193"
"public-c" = "34.240.176.195"
For example a ClickHouse cloud service running in
us-east-2 using the integration to connect to an RDS in AWS, should have the following Inbound security group rules:
For the same ClickHouse cloud service running in
us-east-2, but this time connected to an MySQL in GCP, the
Authorized networks should look like this: