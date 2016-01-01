Skip to main content

IP Egress Traffic List

Integrations could require egress access

If you are using integration like the MySQL or PostgreSQL Engine, It's possible that you need to authorize ClickHouse Cloud to access to your instances.

You could use this list of public IPs in firewalls or Authorized networks in GCP or in Security Groups for Azure, AWS or in any other infrastrucutre egrees management system you are using.

According to the region your ClickHouse Service is using, add the three IP address that match with this list:

us-east-1
  "public-a" = "52.205.46.187"
  "public-b" = "44.208.152.165"
  "public-c" = "52.22.199.32"

us-east-2
  "public-a" = "18.117.209.120"
  "public-b" = "3.21.42.89"
  "public-c" = "3.135.147.1"

us-west-2
  "public-a" = "54.244.160.153"
  "public-b" = "35.165.97.55"
  "public-c" = "44.236.63.111"

ap-south-1
  "public-a" = "3.110.39.68"
  "public-b" = "15.206.7.77"
  "public-c" = "3.6.83.17"

ap-southeast-1
  "public-a" = "54.254.37.170"
  "public-b" = "46.137.240.41"
  "public-c" = "52.74.24.166"

eu-central-1
  "public-a" = "18.197.49.136"
  "public-b" = "3.74.177.59"
  "public-c" = "3.64.109.93"

eu-west-1
  "public-a" = "54.73.98.215"
  "public-b" = "108.128.86.193"
  "public-c" = "34.240.176.195"

For example a ClickHouse cloud service running in us-east-2 using the integration to connect to an RDS in AWS, should have the following Inbound security group rules:

Security group rules

For the same ClickHouse cloud service running in us-east-2, but this time connected to an MySQL in GCP, the Authorized networks should look like this:

Authorized networks