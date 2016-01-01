On this page

Setting up AWS PrivateLink

You can use AWS PrivateLink to provide connectivity between VPCs, AWS services, your on-premises systems, and ClickHouse Cloud without having your traffic go across the internet. This document describes how to connect to ClickHouse Cloud using AWS PrivateLink, and how to disable access to your ClickHouse Cloud services from addresses other than AWS PrivateLink addresses using ClickHouse Cloud IP Access Lists.

This table lists the AWS Regions where ClickHouse Cloud services can be deployed, the associated VPC service name, and Availability Zone IDs. You will need this information to setup AWS PrivateLink to connect to ClickHouse Cloud services.

Region VPC Service Name AZ IDs ap-south-1 com.amazonaws.vpce.ap-south-1.vpce-svc-0a786406c7ddc3a1b aps1-az1 aps1-az2 aps1-az3 ap-southeast-1 com.amazonaws.vpce.ap-southeast-1.vpce-svc-0a8b096ec9d2acb01 apse1-az1 apse1-az2 apse1-az3 eu-central-1 com.amazonaws.vpce.eu-central-1.vpce-svc-0536fc4b80a82b8ed euc1-az2 euc1-az3 euc1-az1 eu-west-1 com.amazonaws.vpce.eu-west-1.vpce-svc-066b03c9b5f61c6fc euw1-az2 euw1-az3 euw1-az1 us-east-1 com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-0a0218fa75c646d81 use1-az6 use1-az1 use1-az2 us-east-2 com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-2.vpce-svc-0b99748bf269a86b4 use2-az1 use2-az2 use2-az3 us-west-2 com.amazonaws.vpce.us-west-2.vpce-svc-049bbd33f61271781 usw2-az2 usw2-az1 usw2-az3

Create a service endpoint, please use a region from the table above.

note AWS PrivateLink is a regional service (as of today). You can only establish a connection within the same region.

In the AWS console go to VPC > Endpoints > Create endpoints. Click on Other endpoint services and use one of the VPC Service Names from supported regions. Then click on Verify service.

important Please note, AWS PrivateLink connectivity works in tandem with the ClickHouse IP Access List feature. We strongly recommend enabling IP Access Lists on each ClickHouse Cloud service, otherwise, the PrivateLink traffic filter will not be applied and the ClickHouse Cloud service could potentially be accessible to other ClickHouse PrivateLink customers.

Optional: assign Security groups/Tags

note Make sure that the ClickHouse ports are allowed in the Security group.

After creating the VPC Endpoint, please write down the VPC Endpoint ID, you will need to provide this to ClickHouse Support.

Please use correct subnet IDs, security groups and VPC ID.

Resources:

ClickHouseInterfaceEndpoint:

Type: 'AWS::EC2::VPCEndpoint'

Properties:

VpcEndpointType: Interface

PrivateDnsEnabled: false

ServiceName: com.amazonaws.vpce.us-west-2.vpce-svc-049bbd33f61271781

VpcId: vpc-vpc_id

SubnetIds:

- subnet-subnet_id1

- subnet-subnet_id2

- subnet-subnet_id3

SecurityGroupIds:

- sg-security_group_id1

- sg-security_group_id2

- sg-security_group_id3



https://registry.terraform.io/providers/hashicorp/aws/latest/docs/resources/vpc_endpoint

resource "aws_vpc_endpoint" "this" {

vpc_id = var.vpc_id

service_name = “com.amazonaws.vpce.us-west-2.vpce-svc-049bbd33f61271781"

vpc_endpoint_type = "Interface"

security_group_ids = [

Var.security_group_id1,var.security_group_id2, var.security_group_id3,

]

subnet_ids = [var.subnet_id1,var.subnet_id2,var.subnet_id3]

private_dns_enabled = false

}



Click on Help in the ClickHouse Cloud console and choose Support to open a case. Please provide the VPC Endpoint ID(s) and ClickHouse service hostname(s) to ClickHouse Support.

VPC Endpoint IDs There may be more than one VPC Endpoint ID, you should have a list of one or more of these from the step where you created the endpoint. This is the section of the UI where the endpoint IDs are located:

ClickHouse instance URLs: The ClickHouse instance URLs can be found in the Cloud console. Click on a service that you need the URL for and open Connect. The cluster hostname will be available:

Once the request is processed, the VPC Endpoint service status will change from pendingAcceptance to Available.

note This step validates TCP connectivity between your VPC and ClickHouse cloud infrastructure over PrivateLink.

Please get DNS Names from VPC Endpoint configuration:

note Please use this FQDN only for connectivity testing

telnet vpce-08c316c04b3a5623f-bi21tevr.vpce-svc-049bbd33f61271781.us-west-2.vpce.amazonaws.com 9440

Trying 172.31.27.78...

Connected to vpce-08c316c04b3a5623f-bi21tevr.vpce-svc-049bbd33f61271781.us-west-2.vpce.amazonaws.com

Escape character is '^]'.

^]

telnet> Connection closed.



telnet vpce-08c316c04b3a5623f-bi21tevr.vpce-svc-049bbd33f61271781.us-west-2.vpce.amazonaws.com 8443

Trying 172.31.27.78...

Connected to vpce-08c316c04b3a5623f-bi21tevr.vpce-svc-049bbd33f61271781.us-west-2.vpce.amazonaws.com.

Escape character is '^]'.

^]

telnet> Connection closed.



The error below indicates a problem with connectivity.

telnet vpce-08c316c04b3a5623f-bi21tevr.vpce-svc-049bbd33f61271781.us-west-2.vpce.amazonaws.com 9440

Trying 172.31.25.195...

telnet: connect to address 172.31.25.195: No route to host

Trying 172.31.3.200...



note This step switches network traffic from traveliing over the Internet to using the VPC Endpoint.

Before this step:

After completion of this step:

[email protected] ~]$ nslookup HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud

Server: 172.31.0.2

Address: 172.31.0.2#53



Non-authoritative answer:

Name: HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud

Address: 172.31.27.78

Name: HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud

Address: 172.31.33.234

Name: HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud

Address: 172.31.8.117



Go to VPC Endpoints and right click the VPC Endpoint, then click to Modify private DNS name:

On the opened page, please enable the checkbox Enable private DNS names

Please update CloudFormation template and set PrivateDnsEnabled to true :

PrivateDnsEnabled: true



Apply the change

Change the aws_vpc_endpoint resource in Terraform code and set private_dns_enabled to true :

private_dns_enabled = true



Apply the change

note IP address ranges may vary.

important Please make sure ClickHouse instance FQDN is pointed to the internal IP address of your VPC, otherwise connectivity will be established using the Internet. Please find these IP addresses on “Subnets” tab of VPC Endpoint configuration.

Verify that instance FQDN is pointed to VPC Endpoint ID IP addresses.

nslookup HOSTNAME .clickhouse.cloud



Server: 172.31.0.2

Address: 172.31.0.2#53



Non-authoritative answer:

Name: HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud

Address: 172.31.25.195

Name: HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud

Address: 172.31.40.109

Name: HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud

Address: 172.31.3.200



curl https:// HOSTNAME .clickhouse.cloud:8443



Ok.



clickhouse-client --host HOSTNAME .clickhouse.cloud \

--secure --port 9440 \

--password PASSWORD

