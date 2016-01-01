Replica-aware routing (Private Preview)

Replica-aware routing (also known as sticky sessions, sticky routing, or session affinity) utilizes Envoy proxy’s ring hash load balancing. The main purpose of replica-aware routing is to increase the chance of cache reuse. It does not guarantee isolation.

When enabling replica-aware routing for a service, we allow a wildcard subdomain on top of the service hostname. For a service with the host name abcxyz123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud , you can use any hostname which matches *.sticky.abcxyz123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud to visit the service:

Example hostnames aaa.sticky.abcxyz123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud 000.sticky.abcxyz123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud clickhouse-is-the-best.sticky.abcxyz123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud

When Envoy receives a hostname that matches such a pattern, it will compute the routing hash based on the hostname and find the corresponding ClickHouse server on the hash ring based on the computed hash. Assuming that there is no ongoing change to the service (e.g. server restarts, scale out/in), Envoy will always choose the same ClickHouse server to connect to.

Note the original hostname will still use LEAST_CONNECTION load balancing, which is the default routing algorithm.

Any disruption to the service, e.g. server pod restarts (due to any reason like a version upgrade, crash, vertical scaling up, etc.), server scaled out / in, will cause a disruption to the routing hash ring. This will cause connections with the same hostname to land on a different server pod.

Customers need to manually add a DNS entry to make name resolution work for the new hostname pattern. It is possible that this can cause imbalance in the server load if customers use it incorrectly.

To enable Replica-aware routing, please contact our support team.