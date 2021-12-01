Proxy Servers from Third-party Developers
chproxy
chproxy, is an HTTP proxy and load balancer for ClickHouse database.
Features:
- Per-user routing and response caching.
- Flexible limits.
- Automatic SSL certificate renewal.
Implemented in Go.
KittenHouse
KittenHouse is designed to be a local proxy between ClickHouse and application server in case it’s impossible or inconvenient to buffer INSERT data on your application side.
Features:
- In-memory and on-disk data buffering.
- Per-table routing.
- Load-balancing and health checking.
Implemented in Go.
ClickHouse-Bulk
ClickHouse-Bulk is a simple ClickHouse insert collector.
Features:
- Group requests and send by threshold or interval.
- Multiple remote servers.
- Basic authentication.
Implemented in Go.