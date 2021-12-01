Skip to main content

Proxy Servers from Third-party Developers

chproxy

chproxy, is an HTTP proxy and load balancer for ClickHouse database.

Features:

  • Per-user routing and response caching.
  • Flexible limits.
  • Automatic SSL certificate renewal.

Implemented in Go.

KittenHouse

KittenHouse is designed to be a local proxy between ClickHouse and application server in case it’s impossible or inconvenient to buffer INSERT data on your application side.

Features:

  • In-memory and on-disk data buffering.
  • Per-table routing.
  • Load-balancing and health checking.

Implemented in Go.

ClickHouse-Bulk

ClickHouse-Bulk is a simple ClickHouse insert collector.

Features:

  • Group requests and send by threshold or interval.
  • Multiple remote servers.
  • Basic authentication.

Implemented in Go.

