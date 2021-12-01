On this page

Visual Interfaces from Third-party Developers

Web interface for ClickHouse in the Tabix project.

Features:

Works with ClickHouse directly from the browser, without the need to install additional software.

Query editor with syntax highlighting.

Auto-completion of commands.

Tools for graphical analysis of query execution.

Colour scheme options.

Tabix documentation.

HouseOps is a UI/IDE for OSX, Linux and Windows.

Features:

Query builder with syntax highlighting. View the response in a table or JSON view.

Export query results as CSV or JSON.

List of processes with descriptions. Write mode. Ability to stop ( KILL ) a process.

) a process. Database graph. Shows all tables and their columns with additional information.

A quick view of the column size.

Server configuration.

The following features are planned for development:

Database management.

User management.

Real-time data analysis.

Cluster monitoring.

Cluster management.

Monitoring replicated and Kafka tables.

LightHouse is a lightweight web interface for ClickHouse.

Features:

Table list with filtering and metadata.

Table preview with filtering and sorting.

Read-only queries execution.

Redash is a platform for data visualization.

Supports for multiple data sources including ClickHouse, Redash can join results of queries from different data sources into one final dataset.

Features:

Powerful editor of queries.

Database explorer.

Visualization tools, that allow you to represent data in different forms.

Grafana is a platform for monitoring and visualization.

"Grafana allows you to query, visualize, alert on and understand your metrics no matter where they are stored. Create, explore, and share dashboards with your team and foster a data driven culture. Trusted and loved by the community" — grafana.com.

ClickHouse datasource plugin provides a support for ClickHouse as a backend database.

DBeaver - universal desktop database client with ClickHouse support.

Features:

Query development with syntax highlight and autocompletion.

Table list with filters and metadata search.

Table data preview.

Full-text search.

By default, DBeaver does not connect using a session (the CLI for example does). If you require session support (for example to set settings for your session), edit the driver connection properties and set session_id to a random string (it uses the http connection under the hood). Then you can use any setting from the query window.

clickhouse-cli is an alternative command-line client for ClickHouse, written in Python 3.

Features:

Autocompletion.

Syntax highlighting for the queries and data output.

Pager support for the data output.

Custom PostgreSQL-like commands.

clickhouse-flamegraph is a specialized tool to visualize the system.trace_log as flamegraph.

cickhouse-plantuml is a script to generate PlantUML diagram of tables’ schemes.

xeus-clickhouse is a Jupyter kernal for ClickHouse, which supports query CH data using SQL in Jupyter.

MindsDB is an open-source AI layer for databases including ClickHouse that allows you to effortlessly develop, train and deploy state-of-the-art machine learning models. MindsDB Studio(GUI) allows you to train new models from database, interpret predictions made by the model, identify potential data biases, and evaluate and visualize model accuracy using the Explainable AI function to adapt and tune your Machine Learning models faster.

DBM DBM is a visual management tool for ClickHouse!

Features:

Support query history (pagination, clear all, etc.)

Support selected sql clauses query

Support terminating query

Support table management (metadata, delete, preview)

Support database management (delete, create)

Support custom query

Support multiple data sources management(connection test, monitoring)

Support monitor (processor, connection, query)

Support migrate data

Bytebase is a web-based, open source schema change and version control tool for teams. It supports various databases including ClickHouse.

Features:

Schema review between developers and DBAs.

Database-as-Code, version control the schema in VCS such GitLab and trigger the deployment upon code commit.

Streamlined deployment with per-environment policy.

Full migration history.

Schema drift detection.

Backup and restore.

RBAC.

Zeppelin-Interpreter-for-ClickHouse is a Zeppelin interpreter for ClickHouse. Compared with JDBC interpreter, it can provide better timeout control for long running queries.

DataGrip is a database IDE from JetBrains with dedicated support for ClickHouse. It is also embedded in other IntelliJ-based tools: PyCharm, IntelliJ IDEA, GoLand, PhpStorm and others.

Features:

Very fast code completion.

ClickHouse syntax highlighting.

Support for features specific to ClickHouse, for example, nested columns, table engines.

Data Editor.

Refactorings.

Search and Navigation.

Yandex DataLens is a service of data visualization and analytics.

Features:

Wide range of available visualizations, from simple bar charts to complex dashboards.

Dashboards could be made publicly available.

Support for multiple data sources including ClickHouse.

Storage for materialized data based on ClickHouse.

DataLens is available for free for low-load projects, even for commercial use.

DataLens documentation.

Tutorial on visualizing data from a ClickHouse database.

Holistics is a full-stack data platform and business intelligence tool.

Features:

Automated email, Slack and Google Sheet schedules of reports.

SQL editor with visualizations, version control, auto-completion, reusable query components and dynamic filters.

Embedded analytics of reports and dashboards via iframe.

Data preparation and ETL capabilities.

SQL data modelling support for relational mapping of data.

Looker is a data platform and business intelligence tool with support for 50+ database dialects including ClickHouse. Looker is available as a SaaS platform and self-hosted. Users can use Looker via the browser to explore data, build visualizations and dashboards, schedule reports, and share their insights with colleagues. Looker provides a rich set of tools to embed these features in other applications, and an API to integrate data with other applications.

Features:

Easy and agile development using LookML, a language which supports curated Data Modeling to support report writers and end-users.

Powerful workflow integration via Looker’s Data Actions.

How to configure ClickHouse in Looker.

SeekTable is a self-service BI tool for data exploration and operational reporting. It is available both as a cloud service and a self-hosted version. Reports from SeekTable may be embedded into any web-app.

Features:

Business users-friendly reports builder.

Powerful report parameters for SQL filtering and report-specific query customizations.

Can connect to ClickHouse both with a native TCP/IP endpoint and a HTTP(S) interface (2 different drivers).

It is possible to use all power of ClickHouse SQL dialect in dimensions/measures definitions.

Web API for automated reports generation.

Supports reports development flow with account data backup/restore; data models (cubes) / reports configuration is a human-readable XML and can be stored under version control system.

SeekTable is free for personal/individual usage.

How to configure ClickHouse connection in SeekTable.

Chadmin is a simple UI where you can visualize your currently running queries on your ClickHouse cluster and info about them and kill them if you want.

TABLUM.IO — an online query and analytics tool for ETL and visualization. It allows connecting to ClickHouse, query data via a versatile SQL console as well as to load data from static files and 3rd party services. TABLUM.IO can visualize data results as charts and tables.

Features:

ETL: data loading from popular databases, local and remote files, API invocations.

Versatile SQL console with syntax highlight and visual query builder.

Data visualization as charts and tables.

Data materialization and sub-queries.

Data reporting to Slack, Telegram or email.

Data pipelining via proprietary API.

Data export in JSON, CSV, SQL, HTML formats.

Web-based interface.

TABLUM.IO can be run as a self-hosted solution (as a docker image) or in the cloud. License: commercial product with 3-month free period.

Try it out for free in the cloud. Learn more about the product at TABLUM.IO

Original article