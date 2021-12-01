gRPC Interface
Introduction
ClickHouse supports gRPC interface. It is an open source remote procedure call system that uses HTTP/2 and Protocol Buffers. The implementation of gRPC in ClickHouse supports:
- SSL;
- authentication;
- sessions;
- compression;
- parallel queries through the same channel;
- cancellation of queries;
- getting progress and logs;
- external tables.
The specification of the interface is described in clickhouse_grpc.proto.
gRPC Configuration
To use the gRPC interface set
grpc_port in the main server configuration. Other configuration options see in the following example:
<grpc_port>9100</grpc_port>
<grpc>
<enable_ssl>false</enable_ssl>
<!-- The following two files are used only if SSL is enabled -->
<ssl_cert_file>/path/to/ssl_cert_file</ssl_cert_file>
<ssl_key_file>/path/to/ssl_key_file</ssl_key_file>
<!-- Whether server requests client for a certificate -->
<ssl_require_client_auth>false</ssl_require_client_auth>
<!-- The following file is used only if ssl_require_client_auth=true -->
<ssl_ca_cert_file>/path/to/ssl_ca_cert_file</ssl_ca_cert_file>
<!-- Default compression algorithm (applied if client doesn't specify another algorithm, see result_compression in QueryInfo).
Supported algorithms: none, deflate, gzip, stream_gzip -->
<compression>deflate</compression>
<!-- Default compression level (applied if client doesn't specify another level, see result_compression in QueryInfo).
Supported levels: none, low, medium, high -->
<compression_level>medium</compression_level>
<!-- Send/receive message size limits in bytes. -1 means unlimited -->
<max_send_message_size>-1</max_send_message_size>
<max_receive_message_size>-1</max_receive_message_size>
<!-- Enable if you want to get detailed logs -->
<verbose_logs>false</verbose_logs>
</grpc>
Built-in Client
You can write a client in any of the programming languages supported by gRPC using the provided specification. Or you can use a built-in Python client. It is placed in utils/grpc-client/clickhouse-grpc-client.py in the repository. The built-in client requires grpcio and grpcio-tools Python modules.
The client supports the following arguments:
--help– Shows a help message and exits.
--host HOST, -h HOST– A server name. Default value:
localhost. You can use IPv4 or IPv6 addresses also.
--port PORT– A port to connect to. This port should be enabled in the ClickHouse server configuration (see
grpc_port). Default value:
9100.
--user USER_NAME, -u USER_NAME– A user name. Default value:
default.
--password PASSWORD– A password. Default value: empty string.
--query QUERY, -q QUERY– A query to process when using non-interactive mode.
--database DATABASE, -d DATABASE– A default database. If not specified, the current database set in the server settings is used (
defaultby default).
--format OUTPUT_FORMAT, -f OUTPUT_FORMAT– A result output format. Default value for interactive mode:
PrettyCompact.
--debug– Enables showing debug information.
To run the client in an interactive mode call it without
--query argument.
In a batch mode query data can be passed via
stdin.
Client Usage Example
In the following example a table is created and loaded with data from a CSV file. Then the content of the table is queried.
./clickhouse-grpc-client.py -q "CREATE TABLE grpc_example_table (id UInt32, text String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;"
echo "0,Input data for" > a.txt ; echo "1,gRPC protocol example" >> a.txt
cat a.txt | ./clickhouse-grpc-client.py -q "INSERT INTO grpc_example_table FORMAT CSV"
./clickhouse-grpc-client.py --format PrettyCompact -q "SELECT * FROM grpc_example_table;"
Result:
┌─id─┬─text──────────────────┐
│ 0 │ Input data for │
│ 1 │ gRPC protocol example │
└────┴───────────────────────┘