XML

XML format is suitable only for output, not for parsing. Example:

<?xml version='1.0' encoding='UTF-8' ?>

< result >

< meta >

< columns >

< column >

< name > SearchPhrase </ name >

< type > String </ type >

</ column >

< column >

< name > count() </ name >

< type > UInt64 </ type >

</ column >

</ columns >

</ meta >

< data >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 8267016 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > bathroom interior design </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 2166 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > clickhouse </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 1655 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > 2014 spring fashion </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 1549 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > freeform photos </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 1480 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > angelina jolie </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 1245 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > omsk </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 1112 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > photos of dog breeds </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 1091 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > curtain designs </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 1064 </ field >

</ row >

< row >

< SearchPhrase > baku </ SearchPhrase >

< field > 1000 </ field >

</ row >

</ data >

< rows > 10 </ rows >

< rows_before_limit_at_least > 141137 </ rows_before_limit_at_least >

</ result >



If the column name does not have an acceptable format, just ‘field’ is used as the element name. In general, the XML structure follows the JSON structure. Just as for JSON, invalid UTF-8 sequences are changed to the replacement character � so the output text will consist of valid UTF-8 sequences.

In string values, the characters < and & are escaped as < and & .