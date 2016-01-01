Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Vertical

Description

Prints each value on a separate line with the column name specified. This format is convenient for printing just one or a few rows if each row consists of a large number of columns. NULL is output as ᴺᵁᴸᴸ.

Example Usage

Example:

SELECT * FROM t_null FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
x: 1
y: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

Rows are not escaped in Vertical format:

SELECT 'string with \'quotes\' and \t with some special \n characters' AS test FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
test: string with 'quotes' and      with some special
 characters

This format is only appropriate for outputting a query result, but not for parsing (retrieving data to insert in a table).

Format Settings