Vertical
Description
Prints each value on a separate line with the column name specified. This format is convenient for printing just one or a few rows if each row consists of a large number of columns.
NULL is output as
ᴺᵁᴸᴸ.
Example Usage
Example:
SELECT * FROM t_null FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
x: 1
y: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ
Rows are not escaped in Vertical format:
SELECT 'string with \'quotes\' and \t with some special \n characters' AS test FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
test: string with 'quotes' and with some special
characters
This format is only appropriate for outputting a query result, but not for parsing (retrieving data to insert in a table).