Vertical

Prints each value on a separate line with the column name specified. This format is convenient for printing just one or a few rows if each row consists of a large number of columns. NULL is output as ᴺᵁᴸᴸ .

Example:

SELECT * FROM t_null FORMAT Vertical



Row 1:

──────

x: 1

y: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ



Rows are not escaped in Vertical format:

SELECT 'string with \'quotes\' and \t with some special

characters' AS test FORMAT Vertical



Row 1:

──────

test: string with 'quotes' and with some special

characters



This format is only appropriate for outputting a query result, but not for parsing (retrieving data to insert in a table).