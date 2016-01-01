TemplateIgnoreSpaces
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✗
Description
Similar to [
Template], but skips whitespace characters between delimiters and values in the input stream.
However, if format strings contain whitespace characters, these characters will be expected in the input stream.
Also allows specifying empty placeholders (
${} or
${:None}) to split some delimiter into separate parts to ignore spaces between them.
Such placeholders are used only for skipping whitespace characters.
It’s possible to read
JSON using this format if the values of columns have the same order in all rows.
Note
This format is suitable only for input.
Example Usage
The following request can be used for inserting data from its output example of format JSON:
INSERT INTO table_name
SETTINGS
format_template_resultset = '/some/path/resultset.format',
format_template_row = '/some/path/row.format',
format_template_rows_between_delimiter = ','
FORMAT TemplateIgnoreSpaces
/some/path/resultset.format
{${}"meta"${}:${:JSON},${}"data"${}:${}[${data}]${},${}"totals"${}:${:JSON},${}"extremes"${}:${:JSON},${}"rows"${}:${:JSON},${}"rows_before_limit_at_least"${}:${:JSON}${}}
/some/path/row.format
{${}"SearchPhrase"${}:${}${phrase:JSON}${},${}"c"${}:${}${cnt:JSON}${}}