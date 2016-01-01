TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
TSVWithNamesAndTypes,
RawWithNamesAndTypes
Description
Differs from the
TabSeparated format in that the column names are written to the first row, while the column types are in the second row.
Note
- If setting
input_format_with_names_use_headeris set to
1, the columns from the input data will be mapped to the columns in the table by their names, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting
input_format_skip_unknown_fieldsis set to 1. Otherwise, the first row will be skipped.
- If setting
input_format_with_types_use_headeris set to
1, the types from input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table. Otherwise, the second row will be skipped.