TSKV
Description
Similar to TabSeparated, but outputs a value in name=value format. Names are escaped the same way as in TabSeparated format, and the = symbol is also escaped.
SearchPhrase= count()=8267016
SearchPhrase=bathroom interior design count()=2166
SearchPhrase=clickhouse count()=1655
SearchPhrase=2014 spring fashion count()=1549
SearchPhrase=freeform photos count()=1480
SearchPhrase=angelina jolie count()=1245
SearchPhrase=omsk count()=1112
SearchPhrase=photos of dog breeds count()=1091
SearchPhrase=curtain designs count()=1064
SearchPhrase=baku count()=1000
SELECT * FROM t_null FORMAT TSKV
x=1 y=\N
When there is a large number of small columns, this format is ineffective, and there is generally no reason to use it. Nevertheless, it is no worse than JSONEachRow in terms of efficiency.
Both data output and parsing are supported in this format. For parsing, any order is supported for the values of different columns. It is acceptable for some values to be omitted – they are treated as equal to their default values. In this case, zeros and blank rows are used as default values. Complex values that could be specified in the table are not supported as defaults.
Parsing allows the presence of the additional field
tskv without the equal sign or a value. This field is ignored.
During import, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1.
NULL is formatted as
\N.