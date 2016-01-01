TSKV

Similar to TabSeparated, but outputs a value in name=value format. Names are escaped the same way as in TabSeparated format, and the = symbol is also escaped.

SearchPhrase= count()=8267016

SearchPhrase=bathroom interior design count()=2166

SearchPhrase=clickhouse count()=1655

SearchPhrase=2014 spring fashion count()=1549

SearchPhrase=freeform photos count()=1480

SearchPhrase=angelina jolie count()=1245

SearchPhrase=omsk count()=1112

SearchPhrase=photos of dog breeds count()=1091

SearchPhrase=curtain designs count()=1064

SearchPhrase=baku count()=1000



SELECT * FROM t_null FORMAT TSKV



x=1 y=\N



When there is a large number of small columns, this format is ineffective, and there is generally no reason to use it. Nevertheless, it is no worse than JSONEachRow in terms of efficiency.

Both data output and parsing are supported in this format. For parsing, any order is supported for the values of different columns. It is acceptable for some values to be omitted – they are treated as equal to their default values. In this case, zeros and blank rows are used as default values. Complex values that could be specified in the table are not supported as defaults.

Parsing allows the presence of the additional field tskv without the equal sign or a value. This field is ignored.

During import, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1.