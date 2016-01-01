RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes

Note

If setting input_format_with_names_use_header is set to 1, the columns from input data will be mapped to the columns from the table by their names, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1. Otherwise, the first row will be skipped. If setting input_format_with_types_use_header is set to 1, the types from input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table. Otherwise, the second row will be skipped.