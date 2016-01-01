RowBinaryWithDefaults

Similar to RowBinary, but with an extra byte before each column that indicates if default value should be used.

Examples:

: ) select * from format ( 'RowBinaryWithDefaults' , 'x UInt32 default 42, y UInt32' , x '010001000000' )



┌──x─┬─y─┐

│ 42 │ 1 │

└────┴───┘

