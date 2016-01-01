RowBinaryWithDefaults
Description
Similar to RowBinary, but with an extra byte before each column that indicates if default value should be used.
Example Usage
Examples:
:) select * from format('RowBinaryWithDefaults', 'x UInt32 default 42, y UInt32', x'010001000000')
┌──x─┬─y─┐
│ 42 │ 1 │
└────┴───┘
For column
x there is only one byte
01 that indicates that default value should be used and no other data after this byte is provided.
For column
y data starts with byte
00 that indicates that column has actual value that should be read from the subsequent data
01000000.