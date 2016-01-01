Skip to main content
RowBinaryWithDefaults

Description

Similar to RowBinary, but with an extra byte before each column that indicates if default value should be used.

Example Usage

Examples:

:) select * from format('RowBinaryWithDefaults', 'x UInt32 default 42, y UInt32', x'010001000000')

┌──x─┬─y─┐
421
└────┴───┘

For column x there is only one byte 01 that indicates that default value should be used and no other data after this byte is provided. For column y data starts with byte 00 that indicates that column has actual value that should be read from the subsequent data 01000000.

Format Settings