Regexp

Each line of imported data is parsed according to the regular expression.

When working with the Regexp format, you can use the following settings:

format_regexp — String. Contains regular expression in the re2 format.

format_regexp_escaping_rule — String. The following escaping rules are supported: CSV (similarly to CSV JSON (similarly to JSONEachRow Escaped (similarly to TSV Quoted (similarly to Values Raw (extracts subpatterns as a whole, no escaping rules, similarly to TSVRaw

format_regexp_skip_unmatched — UInt8. Defines the need to throw an exception in case the format_regexp expression does not match the imported data. Can be set to 0 or 1 .

Usage

The regular expression from format_regexp setting is applied to every line of imported data. The number of subpatterns in the regular expression must be equal to the number of columns in imported dataset.

Lines of the imported data must be separated by newline character '

' or DOS-style newline "\r

" .

The content of every matched subpattern is parsed with the method of corresponding data type, according to format_regexp_escaping_rule setting.

If the regular expression does not match the line and format_regexp_skip_unmatched is set to 1, the line is silently skipped. Otherwise, exception is thrown.

Example

Consider the file data.tsv:

id: 1 array: [1,2,3] string: str1 date: 2020-01-01

id: 2 array: [1,2,3] string: str2 date: 2020-01-02

id: 3 array: [1,2,3] string: str3 date: 2020-01-03



and the table:

CREATE TABLE imp_regex_table ( id UInt32 , array Array ( UInt32 ) , string String , date Date ) ENGINE = Memory ;



Import command:

$ cat data.tsv | clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO imp_regex_table SETTINGS format_regexp='id: (.+?) array: (.+?) string: (.+?) date: (.+?)', format_regexp_escaping_rule='Escaped', format_regexp_skip_unmatched=0 FORMAT Regexp;"



Query:

SELECT * FROM imp_regex_table ;



Result: