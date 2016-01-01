Prometheus

Expose metrics in Prometheus text-based exposition format.

The output table should have a proper structure. Columns name (String) and value (number) are required. Rows may optionally contain help (String) and timestamp (number). Column type (String) is either counter , gauge , histogram , summary , untyped or empty. Each metric value may also have some labels (Map(String, String)). Several consequent rows may refer to the one metric with different labels. The table should be sorted by metric name (e.g., with ORDER BY name ).

There are special requirements for labels for histogram and summary , see Prometheus doc for the details. Special rules applied to row with labels {'count':''} and {'sum':''} , they'll be converted to <metric_name>_count and <metric_name>_sum respectively.

Example:

┌─name────────────────────────────────┬─type──────┬─help──────────────────────────────────────┬─labels─────────────────────────┬────value─┬─────timestamp─┐

│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ A histogram of the request duration. │ {'le':'0.05'} │ 24054 │ 0 │

│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'0.1'} │ 33444 │ 0 │

│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'0.2'} │ 100392 │ 0 │

│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'0.5'} │ 129389 │ 0 │

│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'1'} │ 133988 │ 0 │

│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'le':'+Inf'} │ 144320 │ 0 │

│ http_request_duration_seconds │ histogram │ │ {'sum':''} │ 53423 │ 0 │

│ http_requests_total │ counter │ Total number of HTTP requests │ {'method':'post','code':'200'} │ 1027 │ 1395066363000 │

│ http_requests_total │ counter │ │ {'method':'post','code':'400'} │ 3 │ 1395066363000 │

│ metric_without_timestamp_and_labels │ │ │ {} │ 12.47 │ 0 │

│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ A summary of the RPC duration in seconds. │ {'quantile':'0.01'} │ 3102 │ 0 │

│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'quantile':'0.05'} │ 3272 │ 0 │

│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'quantile':'0.5'} │ 4773 │ 0 │

│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'quantile':'0.9'} │ 9001 │ 0 │

│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'quantile':'0.99'} │ 76656 │ 0 │

│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'count':''} │ 2693 │ 0 │

│ rpc_duration_seconds │ summary │ │ {'sum':''} │ 17560473 │ 0 │

│ something_weird │ │ │ {'problem':'division by zero'} │ inf │ -3982045 │

└─────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴───────────────┘



Will be formatted as: