PrettyNoEscapes

Differs from Pretty in that ANSI-escape sequences aren’t used. This is necessary for displaying this format in a browser, as well as for using the ‘watch’ command-line utility.

Example:

$ watch -n1 "clickhouse-client --query='SELECT event, value FROM system.events FORMAT PrettyCompactNoEscapes'"



You can use the HTTP interface for displaying in the browser.