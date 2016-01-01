ParquetMetadata
Description
Special format for reading Parquet file metadata (https://parquet.apache.org/docs/file-format/metadata/). It always outputs one row with the next structure/content:
- num_columns - the number of columns
- num_rows - the total number of rows
- num_row_groups - the total number of row groups
- format_version - parquet format version, always 1.0 or 2.6
- total_uncompressed_size - total uncompressed bytes size of the data, calculated as the sum of total_byte_size from all row groups
- total_compressed_size - total compressed bytes size of the data, calculated as the sum of total_compressed_size from all row groups
- columns - the list of columns metadata with the next structure:
- name - column name
- path - column path (differs from name for nested column)
- max_definition_level - maximum definition level
- max_repetition_level - maximum repetition level
- physical_type - column physical type
- logical_type - column logical type
- compression - compression used for this column
- total_uncompressed_size - total uncompressed bytes size of the column, calculated as the sum of total_uncompressed_size of the column from all row groups
- total_compressed_size - total compressed bytes size of the column, calculated as the sum of total_compressed_size of the column from all row groups
- space_saved - percent of space saved by compression, calculated as (1 - total_compressed_size/total_uncompressed_size).
- encodings - the list of encodings used for this column
- row_groups - the list of row groups metadata with the next structure:
- num_columns - the number of columns in the row group
- num_rows - the number of rows in the row group
- total_uncompressed_size - total uncompressed bytes size of the row group
- total_compressed_size - total compressed bytes size of the row group
- columns - the list of column chunks metadata with the next structure:
- name - column name
- path - column path
- total_compressed_size - total compressed bytes size of the column
- total_uncompressed_size - total uncompressed bytes size of the row group
- have_statistics - boolean flag that indicates if column chunk metadata contains column statistics
- statistics - column chunk statistics (all fields are NULL if have_statistics = false) with the next structure:
- num_values - the number of non-null values in the column chunk
- null_count - the number of NULL values in the column chunk
- distinct_count - the number of distinct values in the column chunk
- min - the minimum value of the column chunk
- max - the maximum column of the column chunk
Example Usage
Example:
SELECT * FROM file(data.parquet, ParquetMetadata) format PrettyJSONEachRow
{
"num_columns": "2",
"num_rows": "100000",
"num_row_groups": "2",
"format_version": "2.6",
"metadata_size": "577",
"total_uncompressed_size": "282436",
"total_compressed_size": "26633",
"columns": [
{
"name": "number",
"path": "number",
"max_definition_level": "0",
"max_repetition_level": "0",
"physical_type": "INT32",
"logical_type": "Int(bitWidth=16, isSigned=false)",
"compression": "LZ4",
"total_uncompressed_size": "133321",
"total_compressed_size": "13293",
"space_saved": "90.03%",
"encodings": [
"RLE_DICTIONARY",
"PLAIN",
"RLE"
]
},
{
"name": "concat('Hello', toString(modulo(number, 1000)))",
"path": "concat('Hello', toString(modulo(number, 1000)))",
"max_definition_level": "0",
"max_repetition_level": "0",
"physical_type": "BYTE_ARRAY",
"logical_type": "None",
"compression": "LZ4",
"total_uncompressed_size": "149115",
"total_compressed_size": "13340",
"space_saved": "91.05%",
"encodings": [
"RLE_DICTIONARY",
"PLAIN",
"RLE"
]
}
],
"row_groups": [
{
"num_columns": "2",
"num_rows": "65409",
"total_uncompressed_size": "179809",
"total_compressed_size": "14163",
"columns": [
{
"name": "number",
"path": "number",
"total_compressed_size": "7070",
"total_uncompressed_size": "85956",
"have_statistics": true,
"statistics": {
"num_values": "65409",
"null_count": "0",
"distinct_count": null,
"min": "0",
"max": "999"
}
},
{
"name": "concat('Hello', toString(modulo(number, 1000)))",
"path": "concat('Hello', toString(modulo(number, 1000)))",
"total_compressed_size": "7093",
"total_uncompressed_size": "93853",
"have_statistics": true,
"statistics": {
"num_values": "65409",
"null_count": "0",
"distinct_count": null,
"min": "Hello0",
"max": "Hello999"
}
}
]
},
...
]
}