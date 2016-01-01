ParquetMetadata

Special format for reading Parquet file metadata (https://parquet.apache.org/docs/file-format/metadata/). It always outputs one row with the next structure/content:

num_columns - the number of columns

num_rows - the total number of rows

num_row_groups - the total number of row groups

format_version - parquet format version, always 1.0 or 2.6

total_uncompressed_size - total uncompressed bytes size of the data, calculated as the sum of total_byte_size from all row groups

total_compressed_size - total compressed bytes size of the data, calculated as the sum of total_compressed_size from all row groups

columns - the list of columns metadata with the next structure: name - column name path - column path (differs from name for nested column) max_definition_level - maximum definition level max_repetition_level - maximum repetition level physical_type - column physical type logical_type - column logical type compression - compression used for this column total_uncompressed_size - total uncompressed bytes size of the column, calculated as the sum of total_uncompressed_size of the column from all row groups total_compressed_size - total compressed bytes size of the column, calculated as the sum of total_compressed_size of the column from all row groups space_saved - percent of space saved by compression, calculated as (1 - total_compressed_size/total_uncompressed_size). encodings - the list of encodings used for this column

row_groups - the list of row groups metadata with the next structure: num_columns - the number of columns in the row group num_rows - the number of rows in the row group total_uncompressed_size - total uncompressed bytes size of the row group total_compressed_size - total compressed bytes size of the row group columns - the list of column chunks metadata with the next structure: name - column name path - column path total_compressed_size - total compressed bytes size of the column total_uncompressed_size - total uncompressed bytes size of the row group have_statistics - boolean flag that indicates if column chunk metadata contains column statistics statistics - column chunk statistics (all fields are NULL if have_statistics = false) with the next structure: num_values - the number of non-null values in the column chunk null_count - the number of NULL values in the column chunk distinct_count - the number of distinct values in the column chunk min - the minimum value of the column chunk max - the maximum column of the column chunk



Example:

SELECT * FROM file ( data . parquet , ParquetMetadata ) format PrettyJSONEachRow

