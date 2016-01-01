One
Description
Special input format that doesn't read any data from file and returns only one row with column of type
UInt8, name
dummy and value
0 (like
system.one table).
Can be used with virtual columns
_file/_path to list all files without reading actual data.
Example Usage
Example:
Query:
SELECT _file FROM file('path/to/files/data*', One);
Result:
┌─_file────┐
│ data.csv │
└──────────┘
┌─_file──────┐
│ data.jsonl │
└────────────┘
┌─_file────┐
│ data.tsv │
└──────────┘
┌─_file────────┐
│ data.parquet │
└──────────────┘