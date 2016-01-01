Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

One

Description

Special input format that doesn't read any data from file and returns only one row with column of type UInt8, name dummy and value 0 (like system.one table). Can be used with virtual columns _file/_path to list all files without reading actual data.

Example Usage

Example:

Query:

SELECT _file FROM file('path/to/files/data*', One);

Result:

┌─_file────┐
│ data.csv │
└──────────┘
┌─_file──────┐
│ data.jsonl │
└────────────┘
┌─_file────┐
│ data.tsv │
└──────────┘
┌─_file────────┐
│ data.parquet │
└──────────────┘

Format Settings