ORC

Apache ORC is a columnar storage format widespread in the Hadoop ecosystem.

The table below shows supported data types and how they match ClickHouse data types in INSERT and SELECT queries.

ORC data type ( INSERT ) ClickHouse data type ORC data type ( SELECT ) Boolean UInt8 Boolean Tinyint Int8/UInt8/Enum8 Tinyint Smallint Int16/UInt16/Enum16 Smallint Int Int32/UInt32 Int Bigint Int64/UInt32 Bigint Float Float32 Float Double Float64 Double Decimal Decimal Decimal Date Date32 Date Timestamp DateTime64 Timestamp String , Char , Varchar , Binary String Binary List Array List Struct Tuple Struct Map Map Map Int IPv4 Int Binary IPv6 Binary Binary Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256 Binary Binary Decimal256 Binary

Other types are not supported.

Arrays can be nested and can have a value of the Nullable type as an argument. Tuple and Map types also can be nested.

type as an argument. and types also can be nested. The data types of ClickHouse table columns do not have to match the corresponding ORC data fields. When inserting data, ClickHouse interprets data types according to the table above and then casts the data to the data type set for the ClickHouse table column.

You can insert ORC data from a file into ClickHouse table by the following command:

$ cat filename.orc | clickhouse-client --query="INSERT INTO some_table FORMAT ORC"



You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save them into some file in the ORC format by the following command:

$ clickhouse-client --query="SELECT * FROM {some_table} FORMAT ORC" > {filename.orc}



output_format_arrow_string_as_string - use Arrow String type instead of Binary for String columns. Default value - false .

. output_format_orc_compression_method - compression method used in output ORC format. Default value - none .

. input_format_arrow_case_insensitive_column_matching - ignore case when matching Arrow columns with ClickHouse columns. Default value - false .

. input_format_arrow_allow_missing_columns - allow missing columns while reading Arrow data. Default value - false .

. input_format_arrow_skip_columns_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference - allow skipping columns with unsupported types while schema inference for Arrow format. Default value - false .

To exchange data with Hadoop, you can use HDFS table engine.