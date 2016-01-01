Skip to main content
Description

This function is designed to load a NumPy array from a .npy file into ClickHouse. The NumPy file format is a binary format used for efficiently storing arrays of numerical data. During import, ClickHouse treats top level dimension as an array of rows with single column. Supported Npy data types and their corresponding type in ClickHouse:

Data Types Matching

Npy data type (INSERT)ClickHouse data typeNpy data type (SELECT)
i1Int8i1
i2Int16i2
i4Int32i4
i8Int64i8
u1, b1UInt8u1
u2UInt16u2
u4UInt32u4
u8UInt64u8
f2, f4Float32f4
f8Float64f8
S, UStringS
FixedStringS

Example Usage

Saving an array in .npy format using Python

import numpy as np
arr = np.array([[[1],[2],[3]],[[4],[5],[6]]])
np.save('example_array.npy', arr)

Reading a NumPy file in ClickHouse

Query:

SELECT *
FROM file('example_array.npy', Npy)

Result:

┌─array─────────┐
│ [[1],[2],[3]] │
│ [[4],[5],[6]] │
└───────────────┘

Selecting Data

You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save them into some file in the Npy format by the following command:

$ clickhouse-client --query="SELECT {column} FROM {some_table} FORMAT Npy" > {filename.npy}

