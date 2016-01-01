Npy

This function is designed to load a NumPy array from a .npy file into ClickHouse. The NumPy file format is a binary format used for efficiently storing arrays of numerical data. During import, ClickHouse treats top level dimension as an array of rows with single column. Supported Npy data types and their corresponding type in ClickHouse:

Npy data type ( INSERT ) ClickHouse data type Npy data type ( SELECT ) i1 Int8 i1 i2 Int16 i2 i4 Int32 i4 i8 Int64 i8 u1 , b1 UInt8 u1 u2 UInt16 u2 u4 UInt32 u4 u8 UInt64 u8 f2 , f4 Float32 f4 f8 Float64 f8 S , U String S FixedString S

import numpy as np

arr = np . array ( [ [ [ 1 ] , [ 2 ] , [ 3 ] ] , [ [ 4 ] , [ 5 ] , [ 6 ] ] ] )

np . save ( 'example_array.npy' , arr )



Query:

SELECT *

FROM file ( 'example_array.npy' , Npy )



Result:

┌─array─────────┐

│ [[1],[2],[3]] │

│ [[4],[5],[6]] │

└───────────────┘



You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save them into some file in the Npy format by the following command: