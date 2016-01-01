Npy
Description
This function is designed to load a NumPy array from a .npy file into ClickHouse. The NumPy file format is a binary format used for efficiently storing arrays of numerical data. During import, ClickHouse treats top level dimension as an array of rows with single column. Supported Npy data types and their corresponding type in ClickHouse:
Data Types Matching
|Npy data type (
INSERT)
|ClickHouse data type
|Npy data type (
SELECT)
i1
|Int8
i1
i2
|Int16
i2
i4
|Int32
i4
i8
|Int64
i8
u1,
b1
|UInt8
u1
u2
|UInt16
u2
u4
|UInt32
u4
u8
|UInt64
u8
f2,
f4
|Float32
f4
f8
|Float64
f8
S,
U
|String
S
|FixedString
S
Example Usage
Saving an array in .npy format using Python
import numpy as np
arr = np.array([[[1],[2],[3]],[[4],[5],[6]]])
np.save('example_array.npy', arr)
Reading a NumPy file in ClickHouse
Query:
SELECT *
FROM file('example_array.npy', Npy)
Result:
┌─array─────────┐
│ [[1],[2],[3]] │
│ [[4],[5],[6]] │
└───────────────┘
Selecting Data
You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save them into some file in the Npy format by the following command:
$ clickhouse-client --query="SELECT {column} FROM {some_table} FORMAT Npy" > {filename.npy}