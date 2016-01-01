MySQLDump

ClickHouse supports reading MySQL dumps. It reads all data from INSERT queries belonging to one table in dump. If there are more than one table, by default it reads data from the first one. You can specify the name of the table from which to read data from using input_format_mysql_dump_table_name settings. If setting input_format_mysql_dump_map_columns is set to 1 and dump contains CREATE query for specified table or column names in INSERT query the columns from input data will be mapped to the columns from the table by their names, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1. This format supports schema inference: if the dump contains CREATE query for the specified table, the structure is extracted from it, otherwise schema is inferred from the data of INSERT queries.

Examples:

File dump.sql:

;

;

CREATE TABLE ` test ` (

` x ` int DEFAULT NULL ,

` y ` int DEFAULT NULL

) ENGINE = InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET = utf8mb4 COLLATE = utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci ;

;

INSERT INTO ` test ` VALUES ( 1 , NULL ) , ( 2 , NULL ) , ( 3 , NULL ) , ( 3 , NULL ) , ( 4 , NULL ) , ( 5 , NULL ) , ( 6 , 7 ) ;

;

;

CREATE TABLE ` test 3 ` (

` y ` int DEFAULT NULL

) ENGINE = InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET = utf8mb4 COLLATE = utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci ;

;

INSERT INTO ` test 3 ` VALUES ( 1 ) ;

;

;

CREATE TABLE ` test2 ` (

` x ` int DEFAULT NULL

) ENGINE = InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET = utf8mb4 COLLATE = utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci ;

;

INSERT INTO ` test2 ` VALUES ( 1 ) , ( 2 ) , ( 3 ) ;



Queries:

DESCRIBE TABLE file ( dump . sql , MySQLDump ) SETTINGS input_format_mysql_dump_table_name = 'test2'



┌─name─┬─type────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ x │ Nullable(Int32) │ │ │ │ │ │

└──────┴─────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



SELECT *

FROM file ( dump . sql , MySQLDump )

SETTINGS input_format_mysql_dump_table_name = 'test2'

