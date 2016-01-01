MsgPack
Description
ClickHouse supports reading and writing MessagePack data files.
Data Types Matching
|MessagePack data type (
INSERT)
|ClickHouse data type
|MessagePack data type (
SELECT)
uint N,
positive fixint
|UIntN
uint N
int N,
negative fixint
|IntN
int N
bool
|UInt8
uint 8
fixstr,
str 8,
str 16,
str 32,
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
|String
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
fixstr,
str 8,
str 16,
str 32,
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
|FixedString
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
float 32
|Float32
float 32
float 64
|Float64
float 64
uint 16
|Date
uint 16
int 32
|Date32
int 32
uint 32
|DateTime
uint 32
uint 64
|DateTime64
uint 64
fixarray,
array 16,
array 32
|Array/Tuple
fixarray,
array 16,
array 32
fixmap,
map 16,
map 32
|Map
fixmap,
map 16,
map 32
uint 32
|IPv4
uint 32
bin 8
|String
bin 8
int 8
|Enum8
int 8
bin 8
|(U)Int128/(U)Int256
bin 8
int 32
|Decimal32
int 32
int 64
|Decimal64
int 64
bin 8
|Decimal128/Decimal256
bin 8
Example Usage
Example:
Writing to a file ".msgpk":
$ clickhouse-client --query="CREATE TABLE msgpack (array Array(UInt8)) ENGINE = Memory;"
$ clickhouse-client --query="INSERT INTO msgpack VALUES ([0, 1, 2, 3, 42, 253, 254, 255]), ([255, 254, 253, 42, 3, 2, 1, 0])";
$ clickhouse-client --query="SELECT * FROM msgpack FORMAT MsgPack" > tmp_msgpack.msgpk;
Format Settings
- input_format_msgpack_number_of_columns - the number of columns in inserted MsgPack data. Used for automatic schema inference from data. Default value -
0.
- output_format_msgpack_uuid_representation - the way how to output UUID in MsgPack format. Default value -
EXT.