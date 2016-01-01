Skip to main content
MsgPack

Description

ClickHouse supports reading and writing MessagePack data files.

Data Types Matching

MessagePack data type (INSERT)ClickHouse data typeMessagePack data type (SELECT)
uint N, positive fixintUIntNuint N
int N, negative fixintIntNint N
boolUInt8uint 8
fixstr, str 8, str 16, str 32, bin 8, bin 16, bin 32Stringbin 8, bin 16, bin 32
fixstr, str 8, str 16, str 32, bin 8, bin 16, bin 32FixedStringbin 8, bin 16, bin 32
float 32Float32float 32
float 64Float64float 64
uint 16Dateuint 16
int 32Date32int 32
uint 32DateTimeuint 32
uint 64DateTime64uint 64
fixarray, array 16, array 32Array/Tuplefixarray, array 16, array 32
fixmap, map 16, map 32Mapfixmap, map 16, map 32
uint 32IPv4uint 32
bin 8Stringbin 8
int 8Enum8int 8
bin 8(U)Int128/(U)Int256bin 8
int 32Decimal32int 32
int 64Decimal64int 64
bin 8Decimal128/Decimal256bin 8

Example Usage

Example:

Writing to a file ".msgpk":

$ clickhouse-client --query="CREATE TABLE msgpack (array Array(UInt8)) ENGINE = Memory;"
$ clickhouse-client --query="INSERT INTO msgpack VALUES ([0, 1, 2, 3, 42, 253, 254, 255]), ([255, 254, 253, 42, 3, 2, 1, 0])";
$ clickhouse-client --query="SELECT * FROM msgpack FORMAT MsgPack" > tmp_msgpack.msgpk;

Format Settings