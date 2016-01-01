LineAsString

In this format, every line of input data is interpreted as a single string value. This format can only be parsed for table with a single field of type String. The remaining columns must be set to DEFAULT or MATERIALIZED, or omitted.

Example

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS line_as_string ;

CREATE TABLE line_as_string ( field String ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO line_as_string FORMAT LineAsString "I love apple" , "I love banana" , "I love orange" ;

SELECT * FROM line_as_string ;



Result: