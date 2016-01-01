LineAsString
Description
In this format, every line of input data is interpreted as a single string value. This format can only be parsed for table with a single field of type String. The remaining columns must be set to DEFAULT or MATERIALIZED, or omitted.
Example Usage
Example
Query:
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS line_as_string;
CREATE TABLE line_as_string (field String) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO line_as_string FORMAT LineAsString "I love apple", "I love banana", "I love orange";
SELECT * FROM line_as_string;
Result:
┌─field─────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ "I love apple", "I love banana", "I love orange"; │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘