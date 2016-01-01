JSONStrings
Description
Differs from JSON only in that data fields are output in strings, not in typed JSON values.
Example Usage
Example:
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "num",
"type": "Int32"
},
{
"name": "str",
"type": "String"
},
{
"name": "arr",
"type": "Array(UInt8)"
}
],
"data":
[
{
"num": "42",
"str": "hello",
"arr": "[0,1]"
},
{
"num": "43",
"str": "hello",
"arr": "[0,1,2]"
},
{
"num": "44",
"str": "hello",
"arr": "[0,1,2,3]"
}
],
"rows": 3,
"rows_before_limit_at_least": 3,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.001403233,
"rows_read": 3,
"bytes_read": 24
}
}