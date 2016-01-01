JSONColumnsWithMetadata
Description
Differs from JSONColumns format in that it also contains some metadata and statistics (similar to JSON format). Output format buffers all data in memory and then outputs them as a single block, so, it can lead to high memory consumption.
Example Usage
Example:
{
"meta":
[
{
"name": "num",
"type": "Int32"
},
{
"name": "str",
"type": "String"
},
{
"name": "arr",
"type": "Array(UInt8)"
}
],
"data":
{
"num": [42, 43, 44],
"str": ["hello", "hello", "hello"],
"arr": [[0,1], [0,1,2], [0,1,2,3]]
},
"rows": 3,
"rows_before_limit_at_least": 3,
"statistics":
{
"elapsed": 0.000272376,
"rows_read": 3,
"bytes_read": 24
}
}
For JSONColumnsWithMetadata input format, if setting input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata is set to 1, the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.