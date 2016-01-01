JSONColumnsWithMetadata

Differs from JSONColumns format in that it also contains some metadata and statistics (similar to JSON format). Output format buffers all data in memory and then outputs them as a single block, so, it can lead to high memory consumption.

Example:

{

"meta" :

[

{

"name" : "num" ,

"type" : "Int32"

} ,

{

"name" : "str" ,

"type" : "String"

} ,



{

"name" : "arr" ,

"type" : "Array(UInt8)"

}

] ,



"data" :

{

"num" : [ 42 , 43 , 44 ] ,

"str" : [ "hello" , "hello" , "hello" ] ,

"arr" : [ [ 0 , 1 ] , [ 0 , 1 , 2 ] , [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] ]

} ,



"rows" : 3 ,



"rows_before_limit_at_least" : 3 ,



"statistics" :

{

"elapsed" : 0.000272376 ,

"rows_read" : 3 ,

"bytes_read" : 24

}

}



For JSONColumnsWithMetadata input format, if setting input_format_json_validate_types_from_metadata is set to 1, the types from metadata in input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table.