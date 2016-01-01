Skip to main content
JSONColumns

Description

Tip

The output of the JSONColumns* formats provides the ClickHouse field name and then the content of each row of the table for that field; visually, the data is rotated 90 degrees to the left.

In this format, all data is represented as a single JSON Object. Note that JSONColumns output format buffers all data in memory to output it as a single block and it can lead to high memory consumption.

Example Usage

Example:

{
	"num": [42, 43, 44],
	"str": ["hello", "hello", "hello"],
	"arr": [[0,1], [0,1,2], [0,1,2,3]]
}

During import, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1. Columns that are not present in the block will be filled with default values (you can use the input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields setting here)

Format Settings