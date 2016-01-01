JSONAsString

In this format, a single JSON object is interpreted as a single value. If the input has several JSON objects (comma separated), they are interpreted as separate rows. If the input data is enclosed in square brackets, it is interpreted as an array of JSONs. This format can only be parsed for a table with a single field of type String. The remaining columns must be set to DEFAULT or MATERIALIZED, or omitted. Once you collect the whole JSON object to string you can use JSON functions to process it.

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS json_as_string ;

CREATE TABLE json_as_string ( json String ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO json_as_string ( json ) FORMAT JSONAsString { "foo" :{ "bar" :{ "x" : "y" } , "baz" : 1 }} , {} , { "any json stucture" : 1 }

SELECT * FROM json_as_string ;



Result:

┌─json──────────────────────────────┐

│ {"foo":{"bar":{"x":"y"},"baz":1}} │

│ {} │

│ {"any json stucture":1} │

└─────────�──────────────────────────┘



An array of JSON objects

Query:

CREATE TABLE json_square_brackets ( field String ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO json_square_brackets FORMAT JSONAsString [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "name1" } , { "id" : 2 , "name" : "name2" } ] ;



SELECT * FROM json_square_brackets ;



Result: